Take a virtual studio tour with these Whitney Museum artists

There's no shortage of things to do online right now to help distract you from being shut in—from getting books out of the New York Public Library and attending a digital drag show to enjoying a night at the opera or a Broadway musical.

But art lovers and the merely art-curious have a particularly full menu of web-only features to choose from, thanks to NYC's many museums, such as The Metropolitan Museum Of Art, the Guggenheim and the Museum of Modern Art. Among the options are tours of collections and buildings (including a trippy, head-spinning, 360 degree excursion through The Metropolitan Museum's most popular galleries) and others you have may have missed, like the Whitney Museum's virtual studio visits with contemporary artists.

Studio visits are how curators and dealers hunt for new art, and indeed, that's how all the artists appearing here got their start. They've all since gone on to participate in various Whitney exhibitions (like its signature showcase, the Biennial) over the past few years, while their creations have been acquired for the museum's collection. They work in all manner of mediums and styles and are seen on video among their works-in-progress as they discuss their methodologies and ideas. We've selected four of the artist interviews to give you a sense of what it's like to discover their art for the first time.

Joyce Pensato

Tomashi Jackson

Kota Ezawa

Walter Robinson