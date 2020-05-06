The best delivery in NYC for Mother’s Day

New Yorkers won’t have the option this year of celebrating Mother’s Day over a lazy Sunday brunch or dinner at one of the best restaurants in the city. But if there’s an upside to our current stay-at-home culture, it’s that restaurant delivery and takeout options are better than ever—especially from places which had previously focused on wining and dining us in person. There are plenty of stellar menus and culinary gifts you can give to your mother this year (and if you’re feeling ambitious, you could always bake her dessert at home with iconic hits like Junior’s cheesecake or a Magnolia Bakery cupcake).

One of the city’s trendiest (and most difficult tables to reserve) recently launched delivery for its fresh, handmade pastas—with 10% of sales being donated to ROAR, a restaurant industry relief non-profit. A Mother’s Day package ($199) feeds four and includes prosecco and tortellini in brodo, a classic from the Emilia Romagna region.

Instead of ordering your food at one place and a bouquet of flowers at another, get it all done in one stop with Tailfeather—where you can also throw in a bottle of natural wine to pair with the cheeseboards and just-out-of-the-oven cookies. This cute Clinton Hill natty wine bar is partnering with Doe + Jones Studios to offer bouquets that will add a special touch to your gift.

There are a trio of special cakes you can order for mom throughout May at this bespoke Chelsea bakery. Each treat ($29) is perfect for two people to share whether it’s the Blood Orange & Earl Grey Chocolate Mousse, Carrot & Coconut Cake or Coconut & Mango, which can be paired with brunch cocktails from Thyme Bar.

There are many great options available for cheese lovers in the city with plenty of delivery options. Murray’s is one of our favorites and whether you decide to personalize a selection of cheeses or simply pick a Mother’s Day set, they ship as easily uptown as they do across the country.

Keep mom on trend with a curated box of natural wine for her next happy hour (whether it’s at home or virtual). You’ll find a variety of rosés (summer is around the corner, after all), sparkling pet nats and the ever-so-trendy orange wines, too.

Mother’s Day brunch takes on a Parisian touch with comforting pastries from this West Village favorite. Baguette sandwiches can be enjoyed with mini heart-shaped brownies or you can throw in an order of tarts with seasonal fruit toppings. And if mom is a baker, you can also throw in precious staples like flour for at-home baking projects.

While a large gathering isn’t in the works this year for Mother’s Day, you can still celebrate with a family-style feast. Carmine’s menu includes classics like chicken parm, penne vodka and chocolate torta that feeds 4-6 people ($145).

One of the city’s rising stars in the pastry field, Zoë Kanan (formerly of the New York Freehand Hotel) recently launched a subscription box filled with delightful baked goods. You’ll have to purchase it through J& E General but your gift will keep paying off with weekly, bi-weekly and monthly memberships available.

