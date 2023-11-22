The Empire State Building is joining in on the holiday fun.

Photograph: Bryan Smith

Tomorrow, November 23, the landmark will shine its legendary tower lights in the colors of fall from sunset until 2am to celebrate Thanksgiving.

Look up after the sun goes down (around 4:30pm tomorrow) and you'll notice the iconic building sparkle in shades of orange, yellow, red and bronze.

There will be plenty of other opportunities to mark the day tomorrow, starting with the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, which will kick off at 8:30am (that's half-an-hour ahead of usual schedule!) at 77th Street and Central Park West with a performance by Jon Batiste. The route will famously end at Macy's Herald Square, when the flotilla of awesome balloons will be on full display.

Fun fact: this year, you could actually watch the event while having brunch at Macy's. It'll only cost you $600.

If admiring the unique procession doesn't tickle your fancy, take a look at our list of best things to do on Thanksgiving in NYC for some more inspiration. Options including shopping at the best holiday markets, visiting the dazzling Christmas window displays around town, going ice skating and eating your holiday meal at a restaurant. Trust us, there are plenty of things to do.

Happy holidays, folks!