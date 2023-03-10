New York
A sunset over Manhattan
Photograph: By Madrugada Verde/Shutterstock

The sun won’t set in NYC until 7pm on Monday

Brighter days are ahead, New York!

Rossilynne Skena Culgan
Written by
Rossilynne Skena Culgan
Some good news for your weekend: The dark days of winter will soon be in our rearview mirror. 

As spring approaches, we're gaining daylight. The sun will set at 7pm on Monday, March 13. After that, "the sun won’t set any earlier than 7:00pm in NYC until September 19th, 2023," as New York Metro Weather explained it

The internet breathed a collective sigh of relief.  

Longer days spell even more time to get outside and enjoy all that NYC in the spring has to offer, like admiring flowers, seeing outdoor art and celebrating St. Patrick’s Day. As for flowers, the cherry blossoms are already starting to bloom in Central Park, and you can find these delicate flowers all over town with our cherry blossom guide. If you're up for checking out some outdoor art around NYC, here are more than a dozen pieces to visit. And if you’re ready to party for St. Pat’s, here’s our round-up of the best St. Patrick's Day events.

Just remember to set your clocks ahead this weekend. Daylight Saving Time begins on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at 2am when we “spring forward” one hour (and lose an hour of sleep). As The Old Farmer’s Almanac explains: The idea is that moving the time ahead for the summer allows people to make better use of natural daylight since it’ll stay lighter during the evenings. We’re already counting down to those long summer evenings. 

There's already lots of fun to look forward to this summer, like ... Governors Ball is coming up, and the lineup is amazing. Hamlet is coming to Shakespeare in the Park this summer. And Madonna is coming to Madison Square Garden, too. 

As for now, use the extra daylight to explore the best things to do in NYC this weekend.

