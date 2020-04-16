These recipe cards from NYC's best restaurants help support hospitality workers

New York’s art and design community—made up of thousands of creative folks newly-out of work—has found many ways to band together and tap their collective talents for the greater good. The latest of these efforts is a new project that launched today called Family Meal, a digital project that features a series of collectable, fun and aesthetically-pleasing recipe cards, each crafted by a different local graphic designer or illustrator.

The recipes in question are from some of New York’s best restaurants and bars, some of which we recently reviewed. Currently, the site features information about how to recreate the miso buttermilk dressing at Williamsburg’s Five Leaves, bagna cauda (an anchovy-based sauce) from Cobble Hill’s Popina, the “Bell Witch Cocktail” from sister bars Elsa and Ramona, black beans with olive oil and lime from Mina’s at MoMA PS1, lu rou fan at East Williamsburg’s Win Son and the challah from Williamsburg’s Lighthouse restaurant. So far, all restaurants and bars in question are from Brooklyn-based spots (with more to come) and some of which are still offering delivery.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Family Meal (@familymeal.recipes) on Apr 14, 2020 at 3:48pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Family Meal (@familymeal.recipes) on Apr 14, 2020 at 3:45pm PDT

The idea, which comes from Grace Robinson-Leo and Rob Matthews (the team behind a branding studio called Decade), has a charitable mission. You can download a recipe card from the Family Meal website for a donation amount of your choice that will go toward a restaurant to support them in this fraught time for hospitality.

The project plays on the collectable nature of vintage recipe cards, once more commonplace in home kitchens. Each version—designed by talents such as Pete Gamlen, Jay Wright and Necj Prah—are so beautiful that they could be their own standalone artwork. According to the team, “All the recipes are on letter-sized paper, so you can print them at home—you can even make your own cookbook if you collect them all.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Family Meal (@familymeal.recipes) on Apr 14, 2020 at 3:44pm PDT

Most popular on Time Out

- Noise complaints are way up now that New Yorkers are working from home

- This drone-shot video provides a breathtaking aerial view of an empty NYC

- New York’s top salons share advice on how to cut your hair at home

- The Metropolitan Opera is streaming more free performances every night this week

- The best live theater to stream online today

