The World’s 50 Best consortium has been naming top restaurants from all over the globe since 2002 and honoring extraordinary bars since 2009. Each year (with a few obvious recent exceptions), experts from near and far identify these exceptional eating and drinking destinations. Katana Kitten was the last edition’s highest ranking New York City spot at number 10. And on June 7, 2022, the first awards for North America's 50 Best Bars were announced in a ceremony at Capitale in Manhattan.

The number one position for all of North America went to Attaboy on the Lower East Side.

“We tip our hats to Attaboy, the legendary bar by Sam Ross and Michael McIlroy now celebrating 10 illustrious years of making cocktail history,” says North America’s 50 Best Bars content director Mark Sansom in a press release. “Despite its modest size, it has had an outsized influence on how we drink not only in New York and the USA, but globally as well. Under Haley Traub’s exuberant leadership and continuous innovation, we see this legacy shining brightly into the future.”

Attaboy first opened on Eldridge Street in 2012 in the space previously occupied and made famous by Milk and Honey. It also has top spots on Time Out New York’s list of the city’s best bars and best speakeasy concepts.

Katana Kitten came in at number four, and owner Masahiro Urushido was granted the Bartenders’ Bartender award. Other local honors went to Dante at number eight, Double Chicken Please at 17, Amor y Amargo at 23, Dear Irving at 26, Overstory at 27, Employees Only at 30, The Dead Rabbit at 31, Mace at 35 and Clover Club at 43. See the full list of winners here.