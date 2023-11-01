This NYC spot has been voted the best in the country to see fall foliage

Turns out, New Yorkers curious about fall foliage don't need to travel far to admire some of the very best across the country: Yelp users just crowned the Central Park Conservatory as the number one spot for leaf peeping across the United States.

That's not all. According to the ranking, two other local destinations are absolute must-sees: Bear Mountain State Park, which lands on the number eight spot of the list, and the walkway over the Hudson State Historic Park in Poughkeepsie, ranked number nine.

There is just something truly magical about New York in the fall (and the summer, and the winter, for that matter).

If you're anything like us, you'll be spending the majority of the season driving through the state looking for the ideal leaf-peeping locations. To that intent, you should make use of this awesome interactive map that actually shows where peak fall foliage is in New York.

If you're not the outdoors-y type, worry not: there are plenty of other things to do in NYC this fall that don't involve nature (fall is the best season in NYC, after all).

Art fiends can catch new exhibits about Pablo Picasso, the creative relationship between Andy Warhol and Jean-Michel Basquiat or, perhaps, they may choose to venture into the world of elephants.

Theater-wise, there are always plenty of stellar Broadway shows to catch—including the revival of Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, which will now star Aaron Tveit and Sutton Foster as the new Sweeney Todd and Mrs. Lovett.

Back to the leaves, though: the Central Park Conservatory really is one of the most beautiful gardens in all of NYC, so try to stop by even for a few minutes this season. You'll feel revived.