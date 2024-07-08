Every pizza on Don Antonio’s menu can be made gluten-free for an additional $4. Their airy crusts are made from gluten-free Caputo flour, a favorite choice for both Italian and NYC pizzerias. Try their signature montanara pizza, made with lightly fried dough and piled with pork ragu, white truffle or tomato, basil and smoked buffalo mozzarella. This Naples treat is finished in a wood-fired oven, so the crust is crispy, crackly and eats just like a regular pizza crust.
Whether you have gluten sensitivities or just appreciate a solid gluten-free slice, these gluten-free pizzas at some of the best pizzerias in NYC are actually good. You know that crispy on the outside, pillowy on the inside, just-burnt-enough, perfectly foldable New York slice? Yeah, we’re talking about that. The best New York restaurants are increasingly aware and accommodating of gluten-free diners, and these pizzerias are no exception. With gluten-free flour straight from Naples or savory cauliflower crusts, each pie stands up to its wheaty competitors. While a gluten-free pie might run you an extra four or five bucks, it’s worth it for a perfect slice topped with white truffle, jalapeño pesto or fresh mozzarella.
RECOMMENDED: Full guide to the best restaurants in NYC