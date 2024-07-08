Subscribe
Emmy Squared
Photograph: Courtesy Emmy Squared

The best gluten-free pizza in NYC

11 pizzerias serving up gluten-free Neapolitan flour and crispy cauliflower crusts.

Photograph: Courtesy Emmy Squared

Written by Rachel Pelz
Whether you have gluten sensitivities or just appreciate a solid gluten-free slice, these gluten-free pizzas at some of the best pizzerias in NYC are actually good. You know that crispy on the outside, pillowy on the inside, just-burnt-enough, perfectly foldable New York slice? Yeah, we’re talking about that. The best New York restaurants are increasingly aware and accommodating of gluten-free diners, and these pizzerias are no exception. With gluten-free flour straight from Naples or savory cauliflower crusts, each pie stands up to its wheaty competitors. While a gluten-free pie might run you an extra four or five bucks, it’s worth it for a perfect slice topped with white truffle, jalapeño pesto or fresh mozzarella.

Best gluten-free pizza in NYC

1. Don Antonio by Starita

  • Pizza
  • Hell's Kitchen
  • price 2 of 4
Don Antonio by Starita
Don Antonio by Starita
Photograph: Alex Strada

Every pizza on Don Antonio’s menu can be made gluten-free for an additional $4. Their airy crusts are made from gluten-free Caputo flour, a favorite choice for both Italian and NYC pizzerias. Try their signature montanara pizza, made with lightly fried dough and piled with pork ragu, white truffle or tomato, basil and smoked buffalo mozzarella. This Naples treat is finished in a wood-fired oven, so the crust is crispy, crackly and eats just like a regular pizza crust.

2. Sottocasa

  • Pizza
  • Boerum Hill
  • price 2 of 4
Sottocasa
Sottocasa

With both gluten-free crust and vegan cheese on offer, this pizzeria lets you customize every pie to your dietary preferences. Go for the simply delicious Aglio, Olio, (that’s fragrant garlic and olive oil) or the Quattro Stagioni pie piled high with tomatoes, mozz, olives, mushroom, ham, artichokes and fresh basil. A gluten-free crust costs another $5, but isn’t that a small price to pay for gluten-free pizza that’s actually good? 

3. Dellarocco's

  • Pizza
  • Brooklyn Heights
  • price 2 of 4
Dellarocco's
Dellarocco's
Photograph: Time Out/ Ali Garber

Brooklyn Heights gem Dellarocco's offers all of the pies coming out of its wood fire oven (except the meatball pie) with a gluten-free option. Pies like the “Donna Amatrice” with pancetta and leeks and the “Monnalizza” with ricotta and sweet orange tomatoes can be yours, too.

4. Emmy Squared

  • Pizza
  • Williamsburg
  • price 2 of 4
Emmy Squared
Emmy Squared
Photograph: Courtesy Emmy Squared

There's a reason Emmy Squared's spongy Detroit-style squares were awarded four stars by a past Time Out critic. Not only does Emmy Squared give some shine to sharp-edged pies, but the blend of ingredients—like pickled jalapeños and honey or kimchi and sausage—are creative, too. All of Emmy Squared's hits can be made gluten-free with CUP4CUP flour.

5. Two Boots

  • Pizza
  • East Village
  • price 2 of 4
Two Boots
Two Boots
Photograph: Courtesy of Two Boots

This quirky mini-chain is as well known for its pizza names (think “Larry Tate” and “Night Tripper”) as it is for its funky toppings (like artichoke dip and jalapeño pesto). Order yours with a gluten-free crust, which they’ve been serving up since before it was trendy.

6. Rubirosa

  • Pizza
  • Nolita
  • price 2 of 4
Rubirosa
Rubirosa
Photograph: Paul Wagtouicz

At this perpetually mobbed Nolita spot, gluten-free diners are treated to their very own menu with everything from mozzarella sticks to spaghetti and tomato sauce. But the wise will save room for the slices, especially the vodka pie, for which the pizzeria is rightfully famous. And if you can’t decide on just one topping, opt for the Tie-Dye, which streaks vodka, tomato and pesto sauce across a mozzarella pie.

7. Kesté Pizza & Vino

  • Pizza
  • West Village
  • price 2 of 4
Kesté Pizza & Vino
Kesté Pizza & Vino
Photograph: Paul Wagtouicz

This West Village pizzeria, whose name translates to “this is it” in the Neapolitan dialect, lives up to its moniker; just look at the crowds outside at dinnertime. Gluten-free diners may very well be chanting the same thing when they feast on over a dozen different varieties of pie, including the famed pistachio and sausage or the decadent Pizza Del Re, made with truffle cream and fresh mozzarella.

8. Saraghina

  • Italian
  • Bedford-Stuyvesant
  • price 2 of 4
Saraghina
Saraghina
Photograph: Courtesy of Saraghina

The white-painted spot features a wood-burning brick oven, shelves lined with glass bottles and an outdoor garden. The pies here aren't about reinventing the pizza-wheel so much as serving up seasonal ingredients with expertise. You can make any of the pies, like the one with spicy artichokes, hot coppa and basil, gluten-free.

9. Ribalta

  • Pizza
  • Greenwich Village
  • price 2 of 4
Ribalta
Ribalta
Photograph: Courtesy Ribalta

Greenwich Village residents have long known the secret of this Italian gem, which serves up very traditional Neapolitan pies (even the mozzarella is imported from Campania). Any of its pies can be made using a gluten-free flour blend, but the Ribalta—made with smoked fior di latte, Italian sausage and broccoli rabe—is the eponymous pie for a very delicious reason.

