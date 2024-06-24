1. SyKo
Half Syrian and half Korean, SyKo isn’t a fusion restaurant; it features two separate menus, both done effortlessly well. (The marriage of the two cuisines, in fact, reflects the actual marriage of the owners.) Explore the Syrian menu, where you can order sweet-and-spicy muhammara and silky labneh for an appetizer; a sujok sandwich stuffed with minced beef sausage, garlic paste, pickles and fries; or a standout falafel platter that’s among the very best in the city. Their take on the meal feels totally fresh, with an acidic snap from turnip pickles and pockets of fresh mint leaves.