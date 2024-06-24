Subscribe
Worldwide
Miznon
Photograph: Courtesy Yelp/Miznon

The best Middle Eastern food in NYC, from Lebanese restaurants to meze and grills

New York’s best Middle Eastern restaurants cover a lot of ground, including Israeli cafes and Egyptian eateries

Photograph: Courtesy Yelp/Miznon

Written by Rachel Pelz
Some of NYC’s best restaurants feature Middle Eastern favorites: spicy kebabs, creamy baba ganoush and classic falafel sandwiches can be found on menus all over the city. From Astoria to Bay Ridge and everywhere in between, Middle Eastern fare is just as satisfying at a fine dining destination as it is when you stop for cheap eats after a night out on the town. Whether you’re craving kibbeh from Lebanon, stuffed Kurdish dumplings or a bubbling pan of shakshuka at brunch, you can find the best of NYC’s Middle Eastern dishes at these 12 restaurants. 

Best Middle Eastern restaurants

1. SyKo

SyKo
SyKo
Photograph: courtesy of Syko

Half Syrian and half Korean, SyKo isn’t a fusion restaurant; it features two separate menus, both done effortlessly well. (The marriage of the two cuisines, in fact, reflects the actual marriage of the owners.) Explore the Syrian menu, where you can order sweet-and-spicy muhammara and silky labneh for an appetizer; a sujok sandwich stuffed with minced beef sausage, garlic paste, pickles and fries; or a standout falafel platter that’s among the very best in the city. Their take on the meal feels totally fresh, with an acidic snap from turnip pickles and pockets of fresh mint leaves. 

2. Frena

Frena
Frena
Photograph: courtesy of Frena

After his beloved restaurant Taboon was destroyed in a fire, chef Efi Naon has reopened a new spot where the old one stood. Still using the clay oven that made Taboon famous, he’s serving up a similar menu that includes Moroccan cigars made with wagyu beef and tahini, lamb served in a clay pot with a flatbread top and a latke-crusted sea bass. While the modern Middle Eastern cooking Naon helped usher in may have long since arrived, it’s worth returning for a taste of the original. 

3. Sofreh

  • Persian
  • Prospect Heights
  • price 2 of 4
Sofreh
Sofreh
Photograph: Gabi Porter

While its name refers to the cloth that Iranians spread on the floor and cover with platters of food, you won’t see any linens at this spot. Instead, the restaurant sports cement tables and cement floors with a white-painted brick wall. The cozy vibes arrive when chef-owner Nasim Alikhani’s food hits the table, offering a culinary crash course in the classic techniques and ingredients of Persian cuisine.

Book online

4. Miss Ada

  • Mediterranean
  • Fort Greene
  • price 3 of 4
Miss Ada
Miss Ada

Whether concocting a swirl of whipped labneh or a bubbling pan of shakshuka, chef Tomer Blechman draws on his Israeli background for creative crowd-pleasers including baba ganoush with ginger aioli and sweet potato hummus.

5. Miznon

  • Israeli
  • Chelsea
  • price 1 of 4
Miznon
Miznon
Anatoly Michaelo

This heralded Israeli pita shop in Chelsea Market is a key player in the renaissance of Middle Eastern cuisine in NYC. The menu is split up between “in a pita” and “out-of-the-pita,” though you're going to want to get a sampling of both—and don’t miss the whole roasted baby cauliflower. 

6. Au Za’atar

  • Lebanese
  • East Village
  • price 2 of 4
Au Za’atar
Au Za’atar
Photograph: Courtesy Au Za’atar

Named after the Middle Eastern spice blend, this bistro is famous for their tableside shawarma. Other dishes, including a braised lamb shank and kibbeh, Lebanon's national dish, are equally delicious, if not TikTok-worthy. The 46-seat restaurant, outfitted with burgundy banquettes, exposed brick walls and a five-stool bar, also offers organic wines and craft beers.

Book online
7. Kubeh

  • Israeli
  • Greenwich Village
  • price 2 of 4
Kubeh
Kubeh

This Greenwich Village restaurant specializes in its namesake, kubeh, a Middle Eastern dish that can either appear as a meat croquette or a dumpling filled with meat. Here, it’s served in the Kurdish style common in Israel: round balls of dough filled with veggies, fish or meat and served in broth. Choose from a variety of fillings and broths to build your bowl of kubeh.

8. Tanoreen

  • Mediterranean
  • Bay Ridge
  • price 2 of 4
Tanoreen
Tanoreen
Photograph: Courtesy Caroline Voagen Nelson

Palestinian-born Rawia Bishara, who runs the restaurant with her daughter Jumana, walks the dining room nightly, a maternal hostess generously handing out hugs, handshakes and big party platters lavishly garnished in tomatoes, parsley and za’atar dust. Her cooking—Middle Eastern soul food, you might call it—is inspired by traditional techniques. While many dishes are just as her mother made them, plenty of others chart their own course.

Book online
9. Ravagh Persian Grill

  • Persian
  • Midtown East
  • price 2 of 4
Ravagh Persian Grill
Ravagh Persian Grill
Photograph: Courtesy Ravagh Persian Grill

Forget the standard lamb kebab and try the albaloo polo with jujeh, instead: chunks of cornish hen marinated in lemon, grilled and served with basmati rice spiked with sour cherries. An appetizer of kashk-bademjan (a warm, smoky puree of tomato and eggplant) makes for an elegant and addictive change from the usual baba ganoush. 

10. Mamoun’s Falafel

  • Central Asian
  • Greenwich Village
  • price 1 of 4
Mamoun’s Falafel
Mamoun’s Falafel
Photograph: Courtesy Kaia Marie Balcos

It’s 4am, and you’ve got ten bucks and a serious case of the munchies—you’re heading to Mamoun’s, where they’ve been affordable Middle Eastern food since 1971. The falafel is served in a pita with lettuce, tomato and tahini, although it’s best with added hummus or baba ganoush. Sweet pastries like baklava with walnuts or pistachios will leave you satisfied and finally ready to sleep. 

11. Ilili

  • Mediterranean
  • Flatiron
  • price 2 of 4
Ilili
Ilili
Photograph: Courtesy Jeff Gurwin

In the main dining room, the walls of windows and mirrors create the impression of a giant kaleidoscope, while the high ceilings and a plush adjacent lounge add to the feeling of grandeur. This is haute Lebanese: an elegant take on the familiar. The falafel, for instance, has a crisp crust topped by a dainty cylinder of chopped tomato. The humble pita bread, instead of being just an afterthought, is unusually light, like an Indian puri. 

Book online

12. Manousheh

  • Lebanese
  • Greenwich Village
  • price 1 of 4
Manousheh
Manousheh
Photograph: Courtesy Yelp/Ahmad A.

Expanding from a Smorgasburg stall to a brick-and-mortar restaurant, this Lebanese street-food vendor layers its namesake breakfast flatbread with savory toppings like akkawi cheese, za'atar spices and ground beef, or sweet additions like halawa (candied sesame paste) and Nutella.

Book online

