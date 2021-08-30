New York
Outdoors at Noz Market
Photograph: Courtesy Outdoors at Noz Market

The 11 best restaurants on the Upper East Side

The best restaurants on the Upper East Side include top-notch burgers, fine dining destinations and some of the best sushi in NYC.

Written by
Time Out contributors
&
Amber Sutherland-Namako
The Upper East Side is among New York City’s most famous neighborhoods. An iconic character in myriad movies and TV shows, rich with museums and adjacent to a lot of the city’s best good old-fashioned, brick-and-mortar shopping destinations, you might find yourself in the area even if you aren’t stopping by to borrow grandma’s pearls. The Upper East Side also has a smattering of NYC’s best restaurants, so here’s everywhere to grab a bite whenever you’re above midtown on Manhattan’s right-hand side.

RECOMMENDED: Full guide to the Upper East Side 

Best Upper East Side restaurants

Outdoors at Noz Market
Photograph: Courtesy Outdoors at Noz Market

1. Outdoors at Noz Market

  • Restaurants
  • Japanese
  • Upper East Side
  • price 4 of 4

That one of NYC’s best sushi restaurants would also be among its most expensive is mostly expected, but it was surprising when Sushi Noz added a relatively more affordable option earlier this summer. Outdoors at Noz Market is the original’s outdoor-only operation, where, for $75, you’ll get a smattering of sashimi, a choice of wide-roll futomaki or temaki hand roll, and an ice cream. 

Read more
Order delivery
J.G. Melon
Photograph: Courtesy Michael Rudin

2. J.G. Melon

  • Restaurants
  • Hamburgers
  • Lenox Hill
  • price 1 of 4

The home of one of NYC’s best burgers since 1972, J.G. Melon’s saloon-like decor still appears to pre-date even that decade. Outside, its vertical neon sign creates a tableau that’s equal parts postcard picture, album cover and Hopper painting. Inside, the wood-lined barroom is punctuated with stained glass insets and a collage of framed prints throughout, including more than a few melon interpretations. Its menu also includes a few salads, a couple of steaks and several bottles of wine under $50. 

Read more
Order delivery
Daniel
Photograph: Roxana Marroquin

3. Daniel

  • Restaurants
  • French
  • Lenox Hill
  • price 3 of 4

One of the most classically opulent of the city’s rarified fine dining restaurants, Daniel is presently serving its $148 three-course prix-fixe in air conditioned outdoor cabanas while its dining room undergoes renovations, but the interior is slated to reopen any day. Its current menu includes selections like Maine peekytoe crab, foie gras, swordfish, lamb and veal.

Read more
Book online
Bemelmans Bar
Photograph: Courtesy Don Riddle

4. Bemelmans Bar

  • Bars
  • Lounges
  • Lenox Hill
  • price 4 of 4

Though it’s easy to think of as a splurge, plenty of NYC cocktail prices are reaching for (and sometimes exceeding) Bemelmans’, without the impressive environs. Its murals are legendary, its drinks are best in class and it continues to inspire newcomers even after 74 years in operation. 

Read more
2nd Ave Deli
Photograph: Courtesy Ilenia Martini

5. 2nd Ave Deli

  • Restaurants
  • Delis
  • Lenox Hill
  • price 2 of 4

The erstwhile East Village institution now located in Murray Hill has also expanded its chopped liver, corned beef and pastrami operation to the Upper East Side. Brothers Josh and Jeremy Lebewohl, the founder's nephews, stay true to the original with the same menu of Jewish standards at this 70-seat location.

Read more
Order delivery
Sasabune
Photograph: Filip Wolak

6. Sasabune

  • Restaurants
  • Japanese
  • Lenox Hill
  • price 4 of 4

Fresh fish tops warm rice at this UES offshoot of a popular Los Angeles sushi spot. Omakase starts at $40 for six pieces of sushi, a hand roll and a miso soup at lunch and ranges from $57 to $97 at dinner. À la carte options are also available if you aren’t yet ready to commit. 

Read more
Order delivery
Mission Ceviche
Photograph: Atif Ali

7. Mission Ceviche

  • Restaurants
  • Peruvian
  • Lenox Hill

Peruvian menu items are served amid leafy potted plants and accent walls with climbing vines inside and out at Mission Ceviche. Follow your catch of the day ceviche with seafood paella and sip drinks like the literally smoking, whiskey-based Witch Hunter cocktail. 

Read more
Order delivery
THEP
Photograph: Courtesy THEP

8. THEP

  • Restaurants
  • Thai
  • Lenox Hill
  • price 2 of 4

This lovely corner Thai restaurant has a pretty sidewalk patio where colorful flowers wind down from overhead. Natural light shines through large windows and onto more flora inside. And the crowd-pleasing menu includes plenty of curry, wok, rice and noodle options. 

Read more
Sushi of Gari
Photograph: Filip Wolak

9. Sushi of Gari

  • Restaurants
  • Japanese
  • Upper East Side
  • price 4 of 4

NYC’s first Sushi of Gari location has been working with lesser-seen ingredients and creating unique combinations since 1997. Crowds still file into the small spot for the Gari’s Choice tasting menu. Expect pairings like seared foie gras with daikon, salmon with tomato and onion and spicy tuna with mayo, Tabasco and sesame oil. 

Read more
Book online
Looking to have a special dinner?

