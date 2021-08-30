The Upper East Side is among New York City’s most famous neighborhoods. An iconic character in myriad movies and TV shows, rich with museums and adjacent to a lot of the city’s best good old-fashioned, brick-and-mortar shopping destinations, you might find yourself in the area even if you aren’t stopping by to borrow grandma’s pearls. The Upper East Side also has a smattering of NYC’s best restaurants, so here’s everywhere to grab a bite whenever you’re above midtown on Manhattan’s right-hand side.

RECOMMENDED: Full guide to the Upper East Side