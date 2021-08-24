New York
Timeout

Shutterstock, grocery shopping
Photograph: Shutterstock

The best same-day delivery services in NYC

When you need last-minute flowers, groceries, cheese or other essentials, these services offer same day delivery in NYC

Written by
Gerrish Lopez
New Yorkers have it made: we have amazing restaurants, tons of culture, more things to do than you can wrap your head around, and access to anything you might need, from a rare spice to a particular cuisine or an in-demand fashion item. The problem? Sometimes it’s such an ordeal to get around the city. Planning an outing, going to the store or even doing takeout at a local restaurant can wear you down. The solution? We can also get pretty much anything delivered at any time. When you don’t feel like going out or realize at the last minute that you forgot something you really need, here’s where you can get same day delivery in NYC.

If going to the store stresses you out, not to worry. You can outfit a whole party utilizing NYC grocery delivery, cheese delivery, bread delivery and wine delivery. Forgot someone’s birthday or anniversary (or just want to brighten someone’s day)? Flower delivery is the way to go. Don’t feel like cooking? Get amazing food delivered right to your door.

Among all these amazing delivery services, most offer same-day delivery, but some require advance ordering. If you need something right now — an ingredient, dinner, flowers, a bottle of wine — we’ve rounded up some of the best individual spots that offer same-day delivery. So go ahead, settle into your couch, pick up your phone and summon the delivery gods to do your bidding.

Same day delivery in NYC

Instacart
Photograph: Instacart/Arturo Torres

1. Instacart

Instacart sends out personal shoppers to get exactly what you need, important if you're looking for a specific brand. When something is out of stock, you get an actual person rather than an algorithm suggesting substitutions. It can be a bit pricey, but if you have to have just the right brand of peanut butter or olive oil or what have you, it's worth it to avoid crowds and lines in the store.

Mercato
Photograph: Filip Wolak

2. Mercato

For a delivery service more focused on specialty items, Mercato is the way to go. From Kalustyan’s to Zabar’s to Essex Market, you can get that farm fresh produce, special spice or perfect pesto within a half hour. Delivery fees are a little higher than most, but schedule a time and you can save, or sign up for Green, Mercato’s membership program, for free delivery.

The Outnet
The Outnet

3. The Outnet

This popular website, which offers women's designer clothes at outlet prices, has a "Premier DayTime" option offering same-day delivery for a $25 fee in New York City. Order by 2pm for delivery between 4pm–9pm, Monday–Friday.

Postmates
Photograph: Shutterstock

4. Postmates

When you need items from several different places, Postmates has you covered. You'll get the products and brands that you want, wherever they may be around the city. You can even get your items delivered within 30 minutes. Perfect for last minute grocery shopping or when you've forgotten a few key ingredients.

Orwashers Bakery
Photograph: Courtesy of Orwashers

5. Orwashers Bakery

  • Restaurants
  • Bakeries
  • Upper East Side
  • price 1 of 4

Need bread delivered? The artisan breads at this century-old kosher spot are old-world and cutting-edge in one. When you can't make it in for Orwashers' famous Jewish rye, crusty European-style loaves or rustic “Artisan Wine” bread made with natural yeasts, get loaves delivered via Uber Eats or Doordash.

Eataly
Photograph: Evan Sung

6. Eataly

  • Shopping
  • Grocery stores
  • Flatiron
  • price 2 of 4

There's nothing quite like browsing this massive food and drink complex for Italian produce and products, but when you don't feel like leaving the house for your Italian specialties, Eataly delivers. Have anything from a perfect cheese spread to fresh bread to all the ingredients for an amazing pasta dish delivered right to your door. Buon giorno!

Astor Wines & Spirits
Photograph: Courtesy Astor Wines

7. Astor Wines & Spirits

  • Shopping
  • Liquor stores
  • Noho
  • price 2 of 4

Astor is a bona fide wine megastore. Offering plenty of walking space between its shelves, Astor is a tranquil respite from the crowded chaos of lower Manhattan where you’re able to peruse thousands of wines from around the world. But when you need wine at home right away, go for the delivery option.

Plantshed
Photograph: Shutterstock

8. Plantshed

PlantShed hand-delivers flower arrangements anywhere in NYC, and offers same day drop off. Deliver yourself a bouquet for an immediate pick-me-up or send flowers to a friend (great for fogotten birthdays too). When you decide to leave your house, check out PlantShed's super cute floral cafes.

Katz’s Delicatessen
Photograph: Noah Fecks

9. Katz’s Delicatessen

  • Restaurants
  • Delis
  • Lower East Side
  • price 2 of 4

A big part of the Katz’s experience is watching the employees carve the pastrami and corned beef by hand in front of you. But the hassle of waiting in line, holding on to your ticket, following proper protocol and dealing with throngs of tourists can be a bit much. So why not order delivery instead, and enjoy that pile of tasty meat at home.

The Arepa Lady
Photograph: Time Out/Ali Garber

10. The Arepa Lady

  • Restaurants
  • Street food
  • Jackson Heights
  • price 1 of 4

The best way to enjoy the Arepa Lady's wares is late night from her cart on Roosevelt Avenue. Watch as she makes those delicious white cornmeal arepas, crunchy on top and oozing with cheese. But when you can't make it out there, these comforting packets of joy can be delivered straight to your door.

Milk Bar
Photograph: Mackenzie Anne Smith

11. Milk Bar

Christina Tosi has a cult following for her delectable desserts. When you're craving that famous pie, a compost cookie, cake truffles or cereal milk ice cream, Milk Bar delivers. Even better, have some of these treats sent to your special someone. 

