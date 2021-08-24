New Yorkers have it made: we have amazing restaurants, tons of culture, more things to do than you can wrap your head around, and access to anything you might need, from a rare spice to a particular cuisine or an in-demand fashion item. The problem? Sometimes it’s such an ordeal to get around the city. Planning an outing, going to the store or even doing takeout at a local restaurant can wear you down. The solution? We can also get pretty much anything delivered at any time. When you don’t feel like going out or realize at the last minute that you forgot something you really need, here’s where you can get same day delivery in NYC.

If going to the store stresses you out, not to worry. You can outfit a whole party utilizing NYC grocery delivery, cheese delivery, bread delivery and wine delivery. Forgot someone’s birthday or anniversary (or just want to brighten someone’s day)? Flower delivery is the way to go. Don’t feel like cooking? Get amazing food delivered right to your door.

Among all these amazing delivery services, most offer same-day delivery, but some require advance ordering. If you need something right now — an ingredient, dinner, flowers, a bottle of wine — we’ve rounded up some of the best individual spots that offer same-day delivery. So go ahead, settle into your couch, pick up your phone and summon the delivery gods to do your bidding.

