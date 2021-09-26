Broadway is honoring the best of the 2019–2020 season on Sunday, September 26. Who are the big winners of the night?

Photograph: Courtesy of the Tonys

More than a year after it was originally scheduled to take place, Broadway’s biggest night has finally arrived: The Tony Awards ceremony, honoring the best of the interrupted 2019–20 season, is being held on Sunday, September 26, at the Winter Garden Theatre. Earlier this week, we predicted a good night for Moulin Rouge! and Slave Play. Are there big surprises in the works? Below is a complete list of the 2021 Tony Award winners, updated as they are announced.

BEST MUSICAL

Jagged Little Pill

WINNER Moulin Rouge! The Musical

Tina—The Tina Turner Musical

BEST PLAY

Grand Horizons by Bess Wohl

WINNER The Inheritance by Matthew Lopez

Sea Wall/A Life by Simon Stephens and Nick Payne

Slave Play by Jeremy O. Harris

The Sound Inside by Adam Rapp

BEST REVIVAL OF A PLAY

Betrayal

Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune

WINNER A Soldier's Play

BEST BOOK OF A MUSICAL

WINNER Diablo Cody, Jagged Little Pill

Katori Hall, Frank Ketelaar and Kees Prins, Tina—The Tina Turner Musical

John Logan, Moulin Rouge! The Musical

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE

Paul Englishby, The Inheritance

Lindsay Jones, Slave Play

Daniel Kluger, The Sound Inside

WINNER Christopher Nightingale, A Christmas Carol

Jason Michael Webb and Fitz Patton, The Rose Tattoo

BEST LEAD ACTOR IN A MUSICAL

WINNER Aaron Tveit, Moulin Rouge! The Musical

BEST LEAD ACTRESS IN A MUSICAL

Karen Olivo, Moulin Rouge! The Musical

Elizabeth Stanley, Jagged Little Pill

WINNER Adrienne Warren, Tina—The Tina Turner Musical

BEST LEAD ACTOR IN A PLAY

Ian Barford, Linda Vista

WINNER Andrew Burnap, The Inheritance

Jake Gyllenhaal, Sea Wall/A Life

Tom Hiddleston, Betrayal

Tom Sturridge, Sea Wall/A Life

Blair Underwood, A Soldier's Play

BEST LEAD ACTRESS IN A PLAY

Joaquina Kalukango, Slave Play

Laura Linney, My Name Is Lucy Barton

Audra McDonald, Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune

WINNER Mary-Louise Parker, The Sound Inside

BEST FEATURED ACTOR IN A MUSICAL

WINNER Danny Burstein, Moulin Rouge! The Musical

Derek Klena, Jagged Little Pill

Sean Allan Krill, Jagged Little Pill

Sahr Ngaujah, Moulin Rouge! The Musical

Daniel J. Watts, Tina—The Tina Turner Musical

BEST FEATURED ACTRESS IN A MUSICAL

Kathryn Gallagher, Jagged Little Pill

Celia Rose Gooding, Jagged Little Pill

Robyn Hurder, Moulin Rouge! The Musical

WINNER Lauren Patten, Jagged Little Pill

Myra Lucretia Taylor, Tina—The Tina Turner Musical

BEST FEATURED ACTOR IN A PLAY

Ato Blankson-Wood, Slave Play

James Cusati-Moyer, Slave Play

WINNER David Alan Grier, A Soldier's Play

John Benjamin Hickey, The Inheritance

Paul Hilton, The Inheritance

BEST FEATURED ACTRESS IN A PLAY

Jane Alexander, Grand Horizons

Chalia La Tour, Slave Play

Annie McNamara, Slave Play

WINNER Lois Smith, The Inheritance

Cora Vander Broek, Linda Vista

BEST DIRECTOR OF A MUSICAL

Phyllida Lloyd, Tina—The Tina Turner Musical

Diane Paulus, Jagged Little Pill

WINNER Alex Timbers, Moulin Rouge! The Musical

BEST DIRECTOR OF A PLAY

David Cromer, The Sound Inside

WINNER Stephen Daldry, The Inheritance

Kenny Leon, A Soldier’s Play

Jamie Lloyd, Betrayal

Robert O'Hara, Slave Play

BEST CHOREOGRAPHY

Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui, Jagged Little Pill

WINNER Sonya Tayeh, Moulin Rouge! The Musical

Anthony Van Laast, Tina—The Tina Turner Musical

BEST ORCHESTRATIONS

Tom Kitt, Jagged Little Pill

WINNER Justin Levine, Katie Kresek, Charlie Rosen and Matt Stine, Moulin Rouge! The Musical

Ethan Popp, Tina—The Tina Turner Musical

BEST SCENIC DESIGN OF A MUSICAL

Riccardo Hernández and Lucy Mackinnon, Jagged Little Pill

WINNER Derek McLane, Moulin Rouge! The Musical

Mark Thompson and Jeff Sugg, Tina—The Tina Turner Musical

BEST SCENIC DESIGN OF A PLAY

Bob Crowley, The Inheritance

Soutra Gilmour, Betrayal

WINNER Rob Howell, A Christmas Carol

Derek McLane, A Soldier’s Play

Clint Ramos, Slave Play

BEST COSTUME DESIGN OF A MUSICAL

Emily Rebholz, Jagged Little Pill

Mark Thompson, Tina—The Tina Turner Musical

WINNER Catherine Zuber, Moulin Rouge! The Musical

BEST COSTUME DESIGN OF A PLAY

Dede Ayite, Slave Play

Dede Ayite, A Soldier’s Play

Bob Crowley, The Inheritance

WINNER Rob Howell, A Christmas Carol

Clint Ramos, The Rose Tattoo

BEST LIGHTING DESIGN OF A MUSICAL

Bruno Poet, Tina—The Tina Turner Musical

Justin Townsend, Jagged Little Pill

WINNER Justin Townsend, Moulin Rouge! The Musical

BEST LIGHTING DESIGN OF A PLAY

Jiyoun Chang, Slave Play

Jon Clark, The Inheritance

Heather Gilbert, The Sound Inside

Allen Lee Hughes, A Soldier’s Play

WINNER Hugh Vanstone, A Christmas Carol

BEST SOUND DESIGN OF A MUSICAL

Jonathan Deans, Jagged Little Pill

WINNER Peter Hylenski, Moulin Rouge! The Musical

Nevin Steinberg, Tina—The Tina Turner Musical

BEST SOUND DESIGN OF A PLAY

Paul Arditti and Christopher Reed, The Inheritance

WINNER Simon Baker, A Christmas Carol

Lindsay Jones, Slave Play

Daniel Kluger, Sea Wall/A Life

Daniel Kluger, The Sound Inside

HONORARY AWARDS

Special Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre

Graciela Daniele

Special Tony Award

Broadway Advocacy Coalition

David Byrne’s American Utopia

Freestyle Love Supreme

Isabelle Stevenson Tony Award

Julie Halston

Tony Honors for Excellence in the Theatre

Fred Gallo

Irene Gandy

Beverly Jenkins

New Federal Theatre

