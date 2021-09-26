What, when, where, who and how
More than a year after it was originally scheduled to take place, Broadway’s biggest night has finally arrived: The Tony Awards ceremony, honoring the best of the interrupted 2019–20 season, is being held on Sunday, September 26, at the Winter Garden Theatre. Earlier this week, we predicted a good night for Moulin Rouge! and Slave Play. Are there big surprises in the works? Below is a complete list of the 2021 Tony Award winners, updated as they are announced.
RECOMMENDED: All the Broadway shows you can buy tickets for right now
BEST MUSICAL
Jagged Little Pill
WINNER Moulin Rouge! The Musical
Tina—The Tina Turner Musical
BEST PLAY
Grand Horizons by Bess Wohl
WINNER The Inheritance by Matthew Lopez
Sea Wall/A Life by Simon Stephens and Nick Payne
Slave Play by Jeremy O. Harris
The Sound Inside by Adam Rapp
BEST REVIVAL OF A PLAY
Betrayal
Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune
WINNER A Soldier's Play
BEST BOOK OF A MUSICAL
WINNER Diablo Cody, Jagged Little Pill
Katori Hall, Frank Ketelaar and Kees Prins, Tina—The Tina Turner Musical
John Logan, Moulin Rouge! The Musical
BEST ORIGINAL SCORE
Paul Englishby, The Inheritance
Lindsay Jones, Slave Play
Daniel Kluger, The Sound Inside
WINNER Christopher Nightingale, A Christmas Carol
Jason Michael Webb and Fitz Patton, The Rose Tattoo
BEST LEAD ACTOR IN A MUSICAL
WINNER Aaron Tveit, Moulin Rouge! The Musical
BEST LEAD ACTRESS IN A MUSICAL
Karen Olivo, Moulin Rouge! The Musical
Elizabeth Stanley, Jagged Little Pill
WINNER Adrienne Warren, Tina—The Tina Turner Musical
BEST LEAD ACTOR IN A PLAY
Ian Barford, Linda Vista
WINNER Andrew Burnap, The Inheritance
Jake Gyllenhaal, Sea Wall/A Life
Tom Hiddleston, Betrayal
Tom Sturridge, Sea Wall/A Life
Blair Underwood, A Soldier's Play
BEST LEAD ACTRESS IN A PLAY
Joaquina Kalukango, Slave Play
Laura Linney, My Name Is Lucy Barton
Audra McDonald, Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune
WINNER Mary-Louise Parker, The Sound Inside
BEST FEATURED ACTOR IN A MUSICAL
WINNER Danny Burstein, Moulin Rouge! The Musical
Derek Klena, Jagged Little Pill
Sean Allan Krill, Jagged Little Pill
Sahr Ngaujah, Moulin Rouge! The Musical
Daniel J. Watts, Tina—The Tina Turner Musical
BEST FEATURED ACTRESS IN A MUSICAL
Kathryn Gallagher, Jagged Little Pill
Celia Rose Gooding, Jagged Little Pill
Robyn Hurder, Moulin Rouge! The Musical
WINNER Lauren Patten, Jagged Little Pill
Myra Lucretia Taylor, Tina—The Tina Turner Musical
BEST FEATURED ACTOR IN A PLAY
Ato Blankson-Wood, Slave Play
James Cusati-Moyer, Slave Play
WINNER David Alan Grier, A Soldier's Play
John Benjamin Hickey, The Inheritance
Paul Hilton, The Inheritance
BEST FEATURED ACTRESS IN A PLAY
Jane Alexander, Grand Horizons
Chalia La Tour, Slave Play
Annie McNamara, Slave Play
WINNER Lois Smith, The Inheritance
Cora Vander Broek, Linda Vista
BEST DIRECTOR OF A MUSICAL
Phyllida Lloyd, Tina—The Tina Turner Musical
Diane Paulus, Jagged Little Pill
WINNER Alex Timbers, Moulin Rouge! The Musical
BEST DIRECTOR OF A PLAY
David Cromer, The Sound Inside
WINNER Stephen Daldry, The Inheritance
Kenny Leon, A Soldier’s Play
Jamie Lloyd, Betrayal
Robert O'Hara, Slave Play
BEST CHOREOGRAPHY
Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui, Jagged Little Pill
WINNER Sonya Tayeh, Moulin Rouge! The Musical
Anthony Van Laast, Tina—The Tina Turner Musical
BEST ORCHESTRATIONS
Tom Kitt, Jagged Little Pill
WINNER Justin Levine, Katie Kresek, Charlie Rosen and Matt Stine, Moulin Rouge! The Musical
Ethan Popp, Tina—The Tina Turner Musical
BEST SCENIC DESIGN OF A MUSICAL
Riccardo Hernández and Lucy Mackinnon, Jagged Little Pill
WINNER Derek McLane, Moulin Rouge! The Musical
Mark Thompson and Jeff Sugg, Tina—The Tina Turner Musical
BEST SCENIC DESIGN OF A PLAY
Bob Crowley, The Inheritance
Soutra Gilmour, Betrayal
WINNER Rob Howell, A Christmas Carol
Derek McLane, A Soldier’s Play
Clint Ramos, Slave Play
BEST COSTUME DESIGN OF A MUSICAL
Emily Rebholz, Jagged Little Pill
Mark Thompson, Tina—The Tina Turner Musical
WINNER Catherine Zuber, Moulin Rouge! The Musical
BEST COSTUME DESIGN OF A PLAY
Dede Ayite, Slave Play
Dede Ayite, A Soldier’s Play
Bob Crowley, The Inheritance
WINNER Rob Howell, A Christmas Carol
Clint Ramos, The Rose Tattoo
BEST LIGHTING DESIGN OF A MUSICAL
Bruno Poet, Tina—The Tina Turner Musical
Justin Townsend, Jagged Little Pill
WINNER Justin Townsend, Moulin Rouge! The Musical
BEST LIGHTING DESIGN OF A PLAY
Jiyoun Chang, Slave Play
Jon Clark, The Inheritance
Heather Gilbert, The Sound Inside
Allen Lee Hughes, A Soldier’s Play
WINNER Hugh Vanstone, A Christmas Carol
BEST SOUND DESIGN OF A MUSICAL
Jonathan Deans, Jagged Little Pill
WINNER Peter Hylenski, Moulin Rouge! The Musical
Nevin Steinberg, Tina—The Tina Turner Musical
BEST SOUND DESIGN OF A PLAY
Paul Arditti and Christopher Reed, The Inheritance
WINNER Simon Baker, A Christmas Carol
Lindsay Jones, Slave Play
Daniel Kluger, Sea Wall/A Life
Daniel Kluger, The Sound Inside
HONORARY AWARDS
Special Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre
Graciela Daniele
Special Tony Award
Broadway Advocacy Coalition
David Byrne’s American Utopia
Freestyle Love Supreme
Isabelle Stevenson Tony Award
Julie Halston
Tony Honors for Excellence in the Theatre
Fred Gallo
Irene Gandy
Beverly Jenkins
New Federal Theatre
Want to know what’s cool in the city before your friends do? Sign up to our newsletter for the latest and greatest from NYC and beyond.