The best Christmas shows in NYC this holiday season
Our guide to holiday stage fun in 2020, with plenty of streaming Christmas Carols and Nutcrackers to yuletide you over.
Christmas shows are on everyone’s mind as New Yorkers prepare for the holidays. Theaters are still closed this year, and how can you have Christmas in New York without a generous array of Nutcrackers and A Christmas Carols? With that in mind, we've scoured the internet to find dozens of the best holiday-themed theater and dance shows that you can stream this year to help you stay in high spirits, from shows aimed at kids to a few that are definitely not. Check out our chronological list of holiday shows and find the ones that are right for you.
RECOMMENDED: Full guide to Christmas in NYC
Christmas Shows to Stream in 2020
Old Globe: Dr. Seuss’s How the Grinch Stole Christmas! On the Radio
The general grinchiness of 2020 having prevented San Diego’s Old Globe from presenting a live version of its annual Seuss spectacular, the company is teaming with KPBS to stream a free audio-only version of the show four times. (Talk about hearing a Who!) Edward Watts repeats his central turn as the green-furred monster, joined by a cast that also includes John Treacy Egan, Tommy Martinez and Leila Manuel.
Ballets Ruses: The Slutcracker
Director-choreographer Vanessa White presents the lucky 13th edition of her version of the classic holiday ballet: an adults-only, feminist, body-positive depiction of the grown-up Clara’s adventures in sexual freedom, in which toys play an important but quite different function than before. The Boston-area cast includes burlesque performers, belly dancers, hula hoopers and others along with the usual ballet types. This year’s filmed version, assembled from archival recordings of last year’s live show, can be streamed from Thanksgiving through the end of the year for $10.
Streaming Musicals: Estella Scrooge
Betsy Wolfe (Waitress) plays the title character, a Wall Street predator who just might have a thing or two to learn about the Christmas spirit, in an original holiday musical by Paul Gordon (Jane Eyre) and director John Caird (Les Misérables). The project was shot remotely during the pandemic, using green screens and other technological workarounds. The cast of Broadway pros also includes Clifton Duncan, Lauren Patten, Carolee Carmello, Patrick Page and—as Estella’s famous ancestor Ebenezer—the beloved Danny Burstein. The show lifts characters and story ideas from several Dickens works beyond its principal source, A Christmas Carol. Tickets cost $25 for a three-day rental.
Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol
The marvelous Jefferson Mays, who played a mere eight characters in A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder, ups the ante to 50 in this solo version of Charles Dickens’s holiday chestnut, adapted by the Tony-winning actor with Susan Lyons and director Michael Arden (Spring Awakening). The show—let’s call it I Am My Own Ghosts—premiered at L.A.’s Geffen Playhouse in 2018 and has been filmed for streaming this year as a benefit for regional theaters across the country whose own holiday programming has been upended by the pandemic. Tickets cost $50 and proceeds are distributed to participating partner theaters according to ZIP code. (If you’d rather buy through them directly, you can find a list of them here.)
The Nice List
James Monroe Iglehart, who won a Tony as the Genie in Aladdin, plays another magical wish-granter—jolly old Saint Nick himself—in a free new family musical that explores the inner workings of the toy workshop at the North Pole. Telly Leung, Ann Harada, Julia Mattison, Jennifer Barnhart, Nick Kohn and Don Darryl Rivera play the elves who have to deal with inventory and classification problems while the big man is away. Alan Muraoka directs the show, which features a book and lyrics by Phoebe Kreutz and original tunes by Gary Adler.
The Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Special
Two of Drag Race's most legendary dames serve nog till you gag in this virtual edition of their now-annual holiday camp fest. The plot of the hour-long spectacular finds the queens at odds over the direction of a Christmas TV special they are creating together. Expect plenty of musical comedy and spiked punchlines. Two-day rentals cost $14.
Manual Cinema: A Christmas Carol
The Chicago collective Manual Cinema (Ada/Ava) combines shadow puppetry and filmic techniques to create virtuosic immersive theater experiences. To help you find joy in this year’s holiday season, the company is premiering its unique version of A Christmas Carol, which finds a modern-day widow and anti-humbugger become caught up in her own Zoom puppet show of the Dickens classic. Manual Cinema is performing the show live more than 20 times in December; tickets cost $15.
The Ruffians: Burning Bluebeard
If you’re dreaming of a dark Christmas, the Ruffians’ tragicomic vaudeville Burning Bluebeard, a Chicago tradition since 2011, may be up your street. Created by writer-director-performer Jay Torrence, the show deals with the horrific real-life fire that killed 600 audience members at a 1903 performance of the holiday show Mr. Bluebeard at the Loop’s Iroquois Theatre. “In Burning Bluebeard, an alternately wistful, sidesplitting and chill-inducing excavation, six lightly singed members of Mr. Bluebeard's company attempt to erase the tragedy by successfully completing the performance without going up in flames,” wrote Time Out’s Kris Vire of the show. “Jay Torrence's blazing breakdown of events cheekily blends moods and periods, [and] the gags and dance numbers serve as a welcome balance to the horrific facts.” Tickets for the streamed version, which was recorded in 2019, cost $15–$50.
The Space: John Lloyd Young’s Vegas Holiday
John Lloyd Young, the Tony-winning star of Jersey Boys—both the Broadway musical and the Clint Eastwood film—brings his musical highs and puppy-dog eyes to the virtual concert stage in a holiday set performed live from Las Vegas at 9pm EST on December 4 . The Valli boy’s concert costs $30 (or $100 for a VIP package that includes a virtual meet-and-greet); the show will then be available on demand for one week.
Hell in a Handbag Productions: The Rip Nelson Holiday Quarantine Special
The Chicago camp outfit Hell in a Handbag picks up where 2010’s The Rip Nelson Halloween Spooktacular and 2016’s The Rip Nelson Holiday Spectacular left off, with our showbiz antihero—picture Paul Lynde, Charles Nelson Reilly and Rip Taylor put through a grinder—now wigging out in the hospital with hallucinations of grandeur. Ed Jones returns as the title character, Stevie Love directs, and various actors play stars including Bernadette Peters, Bing Crosby, Doug Henning and Charleton Heston. (Cerda, who also co-wrote the show’s songs with Scott Lamberty, drops in as Lucille Ball.) Tickets for each scheduled broadcast of the pre-filmed show cost $25.
Strawdog Theatre Company: Hershel and the Hanukkah Goblins
Hershel of Ostropol, a recurring hero-prankster figure in Yiddish folklore, saves a shul from a goblin infestation in this family-friendly Jewish-holiday musical, adapted by Michael Dailey and Jacob Combs from Eric Kimmel’s award-winning 1989 children’s book. Spencer Ryan Diedrick directs a cast led by Rebecca Keeshin as Hershel. The show is performed live twice a day on weekends through December 20; tickets start at $25.
On Stage At Kingsborough: A Celebration of Light
Two Yiddish-musical specialists, singer-actor Eleanor Reissa (Indecent) and musician Zalmen Mlotek (the artistic director of Folksbiene), perform Hanukkah favorites in a show commissioned by the arts center at Brooklyn’s Kingsborough Community College. Tickets are pay-what-you-wish, but chocolate coins are probably not accepted.
Classical Theatre of Harlem: A Christmas Carol in Harlem
Scrooge is an uptown New York real estate vulture in the Classical Theatre of Harlem's contemporary update of Charles Dickens's holiday novella about a miser who gets spooked into accepting the Christmas spirit. Carl Cofield directs Shawn René Graham's adaptation; modernized carols help keep the yuletide high. For a month, CTH is offering a free stream of its 2019 production, which stars Charles Bernard Murray as the penny-pinching meanie.
Folksbiene Chanukah Spectacular
The venerable National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene—which is now more than a hundred years young!—had a surprise breakout hit with its Yiddish-language production of Fiddler on the Roof. A cast member from that production, Adam B. Shapiro, directs and produces this Hanukkah-season special, which features music and comedy from more than 50 performers around the world. Along with the performers, the special includes cameo appearances by the non-Jewish Carol Burnett (a non-Christmas Carol, if you will) alongside such Jewish showbiz eminences as Emanuel Azenberg, Mayim Bialik, Billy Crystal, Tovah Feldshuh, Beanie Feldstein, Joel Grey, Jackie Hoffman, Carol Kane, Barry Manilow, Mandy Patinkin, Itzhak Perlman, Eleanor Reissa, Neil Sedaka, Steven Skybell, Jerry Zaks and Dr. Ruth Westheimer, who may know a few things about keeping fires burning for longer than expected. Tickets are free but donations are encouraged.
Brini Maxwell: Christmas with Brini!
The delightful retro hausfrau Brini Maxwell, the longstanding drag creation of Ben Sander, rose from cult stardom on public-access TV in the 1990s to two seasons of her own show on the Style Network. Now, courtesy of Club Cumming, she returns to celebrate classic American homemaking in a new 1970s-flavored holiday special that includes songs, tips and special guests. Tickets cost $20.
Dzieci Theatre: Fools Mass
The international experimental group Dzieci Theatre, working in a Grotowskian vein, reprises Matt Mitler’s bouffon comedy about a group of Dark Ages bumblers celebrating mass and singing medieval hymns. Since 1998, the roving piece has been performed at locations throughout New York City, including the Cathedral of St. John the Divine; this year it was livestreamed from livestreamed from the Brooklyn space Sure We Can on December 6 and is available on demand for a week starting December 10. Tickets cost $12.
New York City Ballet: George Balanchine’s The Nutcracker
New York City Ballet's magical 1954 production of The Nutcracker, set to Tchaikovsky's gorgeous score, includes the full New York City Ballet company and dozens of School of American Ballet students, as well as an onstage blizzard and a Christmas tree that grows from 12 to 40 feet. In the end, however, George Balanchine's choreography is what holds it all together: It's enchanting, and the show has become an annual tradition for many NYC families. Live performance is out of the question this year, but NYCB is teaming up with the arts-oriented streaming platform Marquee TV to offer a full recording of the production, filmed at Lincoln Center last year. The cast includes Maria Kowroski as the Sugarplum Fairy, Tyler Angle as her Cavalier and Megan Fairchild as Dewdrop. Tickets cost $25 in the United States (the price may vary elsewhere) and includes a free month-long trial subscription to Marquee TV for viewers who are new to it.
The Dina Martina Christmas Show
The fabulously demented cult drag sensation Dina Martina, who suggests the abandoned love child of Liza Minnelli and Ronald McDonald, returns with her unique blend of song, dance and total insanity.Her annual Christmas show features "overburdened costumes" and accompanist Chris Jeffries; this year’s online edition streams at six separate times, and tickets cost $22.50. The Dina experience is hard to describe and even harder to forget. Don't miss out.
Guilty Pleasures Cabaret: The Holiday Spectacular
With their regular headquarters, the Duplex, closed for live performance, the women of Guilty Pleasures Cabaret—founded in 2014—have been bringing their speakeasy-going blend of synchronized dancing, live singing, vaudeville and burlesque to the web. This month's Zoom show has a holiday theme. Tickets are $5.
Who’s Holiday!
In Matt Lombardo's dark holiday spoof, which survived a court challenge from the estate of Dr. Seuss, a boozy middle-aged Cindy Lou Who reflects (in profane rhyming verse) on the rocky decades that followed the events of How the Grinch Stole Christmas! Directed by Carl Andress, this adult-minded solo comedy stars Lesli Margherita, who has gleefully chewed up Broadway scenery as over-the-top villainesses in Matilda and Dames at Sea. Filmed during the show’s 2017 Off Broadway run, the show is being streamed for free, but donations to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS are encouraged.
Irish Rep: Meet Me in St. Louis
The Irish Rep has been a leader in digital theatrical offerings throughout the pandemic period, and for the holiday season it takes on its most ambitious project yet: the 1989 stage musical Meet Me in St. Louis, adapted by Hugh Wheeler from the 1944 Judy Garland film about a Missouri family at the dawn of the 20th century in danger of having to move to—gasp!—New York City. Irish Rep chieftain Charlotte Moore, who was in the Broadway cast, adapts and directs this digital version, which stars Shereen Ahmed in the Garland role; the supporting cast includes Melissa Errico, Rufus Collins, Ali Ewolt, Max Von Essen, Kathy Fitzgerald and Jay Aubrey Jones. Hugh Martin and Ralph Blaine’s chocolate box of a score features “The Trolley Song,” "The Boy Next Door” and that most melancholy of Christmas-cheer songs, “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas.” Tickets are pay-what-you-can, with $25 suggested.
Old Vic: A Christmas Carol
Andrew Lincoln plays Scrooge in the Old Vic’s stage version of Charles Dickens's classic yuletide story about a miser forcibly unclenched by visions of his own grinchiness. Matthew Warchus directs this 2017 adaptation by Jack Thorne (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child); the production—a version of which played on Broadway last season and earned five Tony nominations—includes many visually arresting sequences and a dozen Christmas carols. As part of the Old Vic’s In Camera series, A Christmas Carol will be performed on the company’s London stage as a full production, with 18 performers, live music and theatrical lights, sets and costumes—but no audience except at home. Tickets cost £20–£65 (roughly $25–$85) and must be purchased in advance; all price tiers provide the same view, so the cheaper ones tend to sell out faster.
Taylor Mac’s Holiday Sauce…Pandemic!
A Fabergé radical—beautiful, ridiculous and full of hidden tricks—the sublimely freakish Taylor Mac pilots audiences through fantastical journeys, guided by the compass of his magnetic individuality. In the culmination of a five-year project, the writer-performer recently surveyed the past 250 years of American music in a 24-hour marathon that was immediately hailed as a history-making event in and of itself. In this touring holiday show, with help from costume designer Machine Dazzle and music director Matt Ray, the 2017 MacArthur Fellow sleighs it with Christmas songs. This year’s virtual edition is performed live three times on December 12—those marathon muscles come in handy!—and will then be available on demand on a pay-what-you-can basis through January 12. (Donations of $10 or more are encouraged.)
Shoshana Bean: Sing Your Hallelujah
Although she has diversified into pop in her four studio albums, the big-voiced Shoshana Bean is best known to theater audiences for replacing Idina Menzel as Elpheba in Wicked and, more recently, starring as Jenna in Waitress. For the past two years, she has performed holiday shows at Harlem’s storied Apollo Theater; for this year’s virtual edition, filmed on the Apollo stage, she is joined by guest stars including Broadway’s Gavin Creel, Jeremy Jordan, Shayna Steele and Daniel J. Watts, erstwhile Britain’s Got Talent child singing star Connie Talbot and the superb tap dancer Jared Grimes. Amy Segal and David Cook serve as director and music director respectively. For the benefit of international audiences, the show streams at three different times on December 12; tickets cost $30.
Jackie Beat: Christmas Is NOT Canceled!
Jackie Beat has been doing Christmas shows for more than two decades, and although this year’s season is strange beyond reason, you can’t stop the Beat. The longtime comedy queen is a natural-born entertainer with a powerhouse voice, and her carol parodies (like “It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Syphilis” and “Santa’s Baby”) are genuinely hilarious. The guest list at her virtual gay bash includes Elvira, Fred Schneider, Alan Cumming, Margaret Cho, Michael Urie, Parker Posey, Alec Mapa, Daniel Franzese, Jackie Hoffman, Kate Flannery and Ross Mathews, plus a string of drag lights like Alaska, Bianca del Rio, Candis Cayne, Coco Peru, Jinkx Monsoon, Nina West, Peppermint, Sherry Vine and Varla Jean Merman. Tickets cost $20.
The Doo Wop Project: Live In Your Home for the Holidays
The touring production The Doo Wop Project traces the musical genre from its early pop years through Motown and beyond, applying it even to modern pop hits. Now the show takes its harmonies online in a live holiday concert that includes existing doo wop arrangements of Christmas favorites (such as the Four Seasons’ version of “Santa Claus is Coming to Town”) as well as versions of newer songs like “Last Christmas.” The cast includes Tony nominee Charl Brown (Motown: The Musical) as well as Dwayne Cooper, John Michael Dias, Russell Fischer, Dominic Nolfi and Sonny Paladin; the $25 tickets come with a “dancing guarantee” for a refund if the show doesn’t bring you to your feet.
54 Below Premieres: Broadway Princess Holiday Party
The invaluable NYC supper club Feinstein’s/54 Below spent months this year sharing recorded shows from its archives; now it is branching into original virtual concerts, recorded on its stage by four cameras in high definition. First on the lineup is Broadway Princess Holiday Party, which features the original stars of three princess musicals: Laura Osnes (Cinderella), Susan Egan (Beauty and the Beast) and Courtney Reed (Aladdin). Joining them are guest vocalists Adam J. Levy and Aisha Jackson and musical director Benjamin Rauhala. Tickets cost $25.
Colt Coeur: Holiday Craptacular: Let’s Close Out 2020 for Good!
Director Adrienne Campbell-Holt and her company, Colt Coeur—which has an impressive track record in developing and presenting original work—kick 2020 goodbye with a variety show hosted by Sidikha Ashraf and Adam Harrington. Guests include Sara Bareilles, Taye Diggs, Karla Puno Garcia, Jo Lampert, Justin Linville, Maya Sharma, Natalie Margolin, Sade Namei, Emily Tarver, Vicki Martinez, Jena Van Elsander and Tarek Ziad. Tickets are free but reservations are required.
Mark Morris Dance Company: The Hard Nut (Excerpts)
With its 1960s setting, comic-book–style art design and cross-dressing lyrical dancers, Mark Morris’s The Hard Nut is one of the kookiest productions of The Nutcracker, and after decades of performance it still feels fresh and fun. For a week this December, Morris’s company is streaming two free filmed excerpts from the piece: Waltz of the Snowflakes and Waltz of the Flowers. The video is part of a week of indoor and outdoor programming that also includes virtual dance lessons, a sing-along and live caroling; most events are free.
Home for the Holidays
Broadway biggies perform songs that remind them of home—either their actual ones or the ones where their shows are set—in a free holiday concert conceived and hosted by Jelani Remy (Ain’t Too Proud). Participants include Alan Cumming, André De Shields, Carolee Carmello, Lena Hall, Heather Headley, Ramin Karimloo, Karen Olivo, Conrad Ricomora, Jennifer Sanchez and Broadway Inspirational Voices. Eric Ulloa is the director, and Jaime Lozano is the music director. Donations of any size are encouraged to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.
All Is Calm: The Christmas Truce of 1914
Writer-director Peter Rothstein draws from patriotic anthems, war songs, Christmas carols and medieval ballads from multiple countries—as well as texts written by World War I soldiers—in his original musical about the 1914 ceasefires between British and German troops that brought temporary yuletide goodwill to the Great War. Having played in more than 50 cities throughout the U.S. and Canada since its 2007 premiere (including Off Broadway in 2018), the show has now been recorded as a PBS special that premieres on TV on November 27 and becomes available for streaming on December 15.
Christmas in Nickyland
Nicky Paraiso, longtime curator at La MaMa's Club, welcomes a host of guests to a gender-bending, musical holiday revue—a sort of Santa's East Village with Paraiso as chief elf. Scheduled guests at this year's free virtual version include Meredith Monk, Justin Elizabeth Sayre, Yoshiko Chuma, Ginger Dolden, John Scott and Mortimer, Pete Lanctot, Potri Ranka Manis, Paz Tanjuaquio and Kyle Dacuyan.
New York Theatre Workshop: Holiday Follies
With help from a bevy of stars, the Off Broadway mainstay New York Theatre Workshop gets into the holiday spirit in a one-night hootenanny written by Victor I. Cazares. Kevin Cahoon directs the show, which includes appearances by Annaleigh Ashford, Michael Urie, Bridget Everett, Daphne Rubin-Vega, Bruce Vilanch, Nabiyah Be, Michael Cerveris and Loose Cattle, Martha Redbone and Aaron Whitby, Brandy Clark, Marshall L. Davis, Jr., Jake Dupree, Lisa Stephen Friday, Addalie Burns & Luke Hawkins, Daniel & Patrick Lazour, Gian Perez, Adrian Stevens and Sean Snyder, More Zmin, Kinder HSPVA’s Mariachi Los Pasajeros and more. Tickets cost $10.
Club Cumming: Kim David Smith’s A Wery Weimar Christmas
The flirty, sly, dark-elfin Australian baritone leads listeners on a Weimar-inflected Yuletide tour through songs ranging from Kurt Weill and Friedrich Hollaender to Kylie Minogue and more Kyie Minogue. Tracy Stark is the musical director, and Natalie Joy Johnson and Boy Radio are the special guests. Tickets cost $15.
54 Below Premieres: Norm Lewis
Who says nice guys finish last? Broadway leading man Norm Lewis exudes amiability, but that hasn't stopped him from a long career that has included stints in Porgy and Bess, Les Misérables, Side Show and Chicago; in 2014, he became the first African-American to play the Phantom on Broadway. In his annual Christmas set at Feinstein's/54 Below, he welcomes audiences to enjoy holiday favorites, warmed by the hearth of his voice. In this virtual edition, recorded in high-definition on the F/54 stage, he is joined by a three-piece band led by musical director Joseph Joubert. Richard Jay-Alexander directs the concert, which features guest appearances by Pastor Bobby Lewis and Broadway leading lady Sierra Boggess. Tickets cost $25.
Judson Theatre Company: Yes, Virginia
Mindy Sterling, of the Austin Powers movies, and Arnetia Walker, who has played all three of the main Dreams in Dreamgirls, play two older women in Detroit—a white divorcée and her Black former housekeeper—in a new holiday comedy by veteran sitcom writers Stan Zimmerman (The Golden Girls) and Christian McLaughlin (Married… with Children). Zimmerman directs the reading; tickets start at $20, and proceeds benefit North Carolina’s Judson Theatre Company and California’s Laguna Playhouse.
Seize the Show: A Christmas Karen
The virtual theater-game company Seize the Show returns with another interactive Zoom theatrical adventure, in which the company uses its own technology (which it calls Gamiotics) to let audiences make collective choices that affect the direction and outcome of the story. This time, the series gets its Dickens in a twist with a modern-day gloss on A Christmas Carol that casts the viewer as the assistant to a tyrannical boss. Actor Jacob Thompson—who co-wrote the episode with Attilio Rigotti, Kevin Hammonds and David Andrew Laws—is the genial host. Tickets are $13.
Primary Stages: A Christmas Carol
In this Primary Stages benefit reading of Dickens’s toasty chestnut, the intense Raúl Esparza, a four-time Tony nominee for his work in shows including Company, plays the skinflint who discovers that being alone is not being alive on Christmas. Theresa Rebeck (Seared) directs this version, which she has adapted with Erin Daley; the supporting cast includes Krysta Rodriguez, Matthew Saldivar, Mary Bacon and Abadi Bacon Leynse, Kimberly Chatterjee, W. Tré Davis and David Mason. The live premiere on December 16 costs $100 and includes a post-show hang with the cast; a recording of the event then streams for free through December 20.
A Christmas Carol at the Merchant's House: Charles Dickens in New York, 1867
John Kevin Jones plays Dickens in this one-hour account of the novelist's classic holiday ghost story, adapted with director Rhonda Dodd. The Merchant's House Museum, formerly the home of a wealthy 19th-century family, provides an atmospheric candlelit setting for Jones's eighth annual engagement. This year the show is being streamed for free, though a donation of $30 is welcome from those who can afford it.
Ars Nova: Isaac Oliver’s Lonely Christmas
For the saltiest of holiday treats, look to Isaac Oliver, the deft writer behind the hilarious essay collection Intimacy Idiot and favorite at Ars Nova and Joe's Pub. Joined by talented buddies—including John Behlmann, the Bengsons, Amanda Duarte, Daniel Loeser and the Gay Agenda—Oliver shares tales and songs of grim holidays past to ring out the year. Jason Eagan directs the show; tickets cost $10.
A Swingin’ Birdland Christmas
Three Birdland mainstays—the clarion-voiced Klea Blackhurst, the waggish host Jim Caruso and the velvety pianist-crooner Billy Stritch—get into the swing of the holiday season with a jazzy set of Christmas classics to celebrate their joint album, Christmas at Birdland. This concert, filmed onstage at Birdland, features guest appearances by tap dancer Luke Hawkins, sax machine Dave Koz and cabaret great Marilyn Maye. Tickets are $20; the show will be available on demand for 30 days, starting the day after the premiere.
Josh Groban Holiday Concert
The lovely-voiced pop-classical crossover phenom Josh Groban, the star of Broadway’s Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812 and your aunt’s favorite singer in the world, treats fans to his first-ever holiday concert, part of a fall virtual-performance series to promote his brand-new album, Harmony. Expect “O Holy Night” (already a deservedly loved staple of Groban’s repertoire) and other seasonal favorites. Tickets start at $30.
Undertaking Christmas
Joel B. New performs his original musical spoof of Hallmark Channel holiday movies: the uplifting tale of a gay party planner who is forced to return to his dumpy hometown of Sadness, Indiana, to rescue the family funeral home. The plots thicken! Expect campy songs, same-sex romance and toxic fruitcakes of at least one variety. Gillian Berkowitz is the musical director and arranger, and Carolyn Mignini narrates as Mrs. Claus. Tickets cost $10–$15.
Kris Kringle The Musical
Kyle Sherman plays a toymaker who joins forces with Santa and Mrs. Claus to save Christmas from the machinations of an evil toy-company executive in this original holiday musical by Maria Ciampi, Tim Janis and Angelo Natalie. Jaimie Selke directs a remotely recorded cast that includes Amy Coelho, Jason Simon, Kim Crosby and Mary Stout; the show is releasing a steady stream of bonus content on its website leading up to the free main event on Christmas Day.
Working on your Christmas list?
Check out the best places for Christmas shopping in NYC
Go Christmas shopping at the best stores in NYC—here’s where to find gifts for everyone on your list