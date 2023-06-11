Broadway is honoring the best of the 2022–2023 season on Sunday, June 11. Who are the night's big winners?

The 76th annual Tony Awards ceremony, honoring the best of the 2022–23 Broadway season Broadway season, is being held on Sunday, June 11, at uptown's United Palace and broadcast live across the country on PlutoTV and then CBS. Earlier this week, we predicted that Kimberly Akimbo, Some Like It Hot, Leopoldstadt and Parade would be among the biggest winners of the night—and they were. (In the end, we got 22 predictions out of 26 right.) Here are the full results from the 2023 Tony Awards on June 11.

BEST MUSICAL



& Juliet

Kimberly Akimbo

New York, New York

Shucked

Some Like It Hot

BEST PLAY

Ain’t No Mo’ by Jordan E. Cooper

Between Riverside and Crazy by Stephen Adly Guirgis

Cost of Living by Martyna Majok

Fat Ham by James Ijames

Leopoldstadt by Tom Stoppard

BEST REVIVAL OF A MUSICAL

Camelot

Into the Woods

Parade

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

BEST REVIVAL OF A PLAY

A Doll’s House

The Piano Lesson

The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window

Topdog/Underdog

BEST SCORE

Brandy Clark and Shane McAnally, Shucked

Tom Kitt and Cameron Crowe, Almost Famous

David Lindsay-Abaire and Jeanine Tesori, Kimberly Akimbo

Helen Park and Max Vernon, KPOP

Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman, Some Like It Hot

BEST BOOK OF A MUSICAL

Robert Horn, Shucked

David Lindsay-Abaire, Kimberly Akimbo

Matthew López and Amber Ruffin, Some Like It Hot

David West Read, & Juliet

David Thompson and Sharon Washington, New York, New York

BEST ACTRESS IN A MUSICAL

Annaleigh Ashford, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Sara Bareilles, Into the Woods

Victoria Clark, Kimberly Akimbo

Lorna Courtney, & Juliet

Micaela Diamond, Parade

BEST ACTOR IN A MUSICAL

Christian Borle, Some Like It Hot

J. Harrison Ghee, Some Like It Hot

Josh Groban, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Brian d’Arcy James, Into the Woods

Ben Platt, Parade

Colton Ryan, New York, New York

BEST ACTRESS IN A PLAY

Jessica Chastain, A Doll’s House

Jodie Comer, Prima Facie

Jessica Hecht, Summer, 1976

Audra McDonald, Ohio State Murders

BEST ACTOR IN A PLAY

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Topdog/Underdog

Corey Hawkins, Topdog/Underdog

Sean Hayes, Good Night, Oscar

Stephen McKinley Henderson, Between Riverside and Crazy

Wendell Pierce, Death of a Salesman

BEST FEATURED ACTRESS IN A MUSICAL

Julia Lester, Into the Woods

Ruthie Ann Miles, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Bonnie Milligan, Kimberly Akimbo

NaTasha Yvette Williams, Some Like It Hot

Betsy Wolfe, & Juliet

BEST FEATURED ACTOR IN A MUSICAL

Kevin Cahoon, Shucked

Justin Cooley, Kimberly Akimbo

Kevin Del Aguila, Some Like It Hot

Jordan Donica, Camelot

Alex Newell, Shucked

BEST FEATURED ACTRESS IN A PLAY

Nikki Crawford, Fat Ham

Crystal Lucas-Perry, Ain’t No Mo’

Miriam Silverman, The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window

Katy Sullivan, Cost of Living

Kara Young, Cost of Living

BEST FEATURED ACTOR IN A PLAY

Jordan E. Cooper, Ain’t No Mo’

Samuel L. Jackson, The Piano Lesson

Arian Moayed, A Doll’s House

Brandon Uranowitz, Leopoldstadt

David Zayas, Cost of Living

BEST DIRECTION OF A MUSICAL

Michael Arden, Parade

Lear deBessonet, Into the Woods

Casey Nicholaw, Some Like It Hot

Jack O'Brien, Shucked

Jessica Stone, Kimberly Akimbo

BEST DIRECTION OF A PLAY

Saheem Ali, Fat Ham

Jo Bonney, Cost of Living

Jamie Lloyd, A Doll’s House

Patrick Marber, Leopoldstadt

Stevie Walker-Webb, Ain’t No Mo'

Max Webster, Life of Pi

Photograph: Courtesy Marc Brenner Leopoldstadt

BEST CHOREOGRAPHY

Steven Hoggett, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Casey Nicholaw, Some Like It Hot

Susan Stroman, New York, New York

Jennifer Weber, & Juliet

Jennifer Weber, KPOP

BEST SCENIC DESIGN OF A MUSICAL

Beowulf Boritt, New York, New York

Mimi Lien, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Michael Yeargan and 59 Productions, Camelot

Scott Pask, Shucked

Scott Pask, Some Like It Hot

BEST SCENIC DESIGN OF A PLAY

Miriam Buether, Prima Facie

Tim Hatley and Andrzej Goulding, Life of Pi

Rachel Hauck, Good Night, Oscar

Richard Hudson, Leopoldstadt

Dane Laffrey and Lucy Mackinnon, A Christmas Carol

BEST COSTUME DESIGN OF A MUSICAL



Gregg Barnes, Some Like It Hot

Susan Hilferty, Parade

Jennifer Moeller, Camelot

Clint Ramos and Sophia Choi, KPOP

Paloma Young, & Juliet

Donna Zakowska, New York, New York

BEST COSTUME DESIGN OF A PLAY



Tim Hatley, Nick Barnes and Finn Caldwell, Life of Pi

Dominique Fawn Hill, Fat Ham

Brigitte Reiffenstuel, Leopoldstadt

Emilio Sosa, Ain't No Mo'

Emilio Sosa, Good Night, Oscar

BEST LIGHTING DESIGN OF A MUSICAL



Ken Billington, New York, New York

Lap Chi Chu, Camelot

Heather Gilbert, Parade

Howard Hudson, & Juliet

Natasha Katz, Some Like It Hot

Natasha Katz, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

BEST LIGHTING DESIGN OF A PLAY

Neil Austin, Leopoldstadt

Natasha Chivers, Prima Facie

Jon Clark, A Doll's House

Bradley King, Fat Ham

Tim Lutkin, Life of Pi

Jen Schriever, Arthur Miller's Death of a Salesman

Ben Stanton, A Christmas Carol

BEST SOUND DESIGN OF A MUSICAL

Kai Harada, New York, New York

John Shivers, Shucked

Scott Lehrer and Alex Neumann, Into the Woods

Gareth Owen, & Juliet

Nevin Steinberg, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

BEST SOUND DESIGN OF A PLAY

Jonathan Deans and Taylor Williams, Ain't No Mo'

Carolyn Downing, Life of Pi

Joshua D. Reid, A Christmas Carol

Ben & Max Ringham, A Doll's House

Ben & Max Ringham, Prima Facie

BEST ORCHESTRATIONS



John Clancy, Kimberly Akimbo

Jason Howland, Shucked

Charlie Rosen and Bryan Carter, Some Like It Hot

Bill Sherman, & Juliet

Daryl Waters and Sam Davis, New York, New York

HONORARY AWARDS

Special Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement



Joel Grey

John Kander

Regional Theatre Tony Award



Pasadena Playhouse

Isabelle Stevenson Tony Award



Jerry Mitchell

Tony Honors for Excellence in the Theatre



Victoria Bailey

Lisa Dawn Cave

Robert Fried