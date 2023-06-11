New York
Victoria Clark in Kimberly Akimbo
Photograph: Courtesy Joan MarcusKimberly Akimbo

Complete List of Tony Award Winners 2023

Broadway is honoring the best of the 2022–2023 season on Sunday, June 11. Who are the night's big winners?

Adam Feldman
Written by
Adam Feldman
The 76th annual Tony Awards ceremony, honoring the best of the 2022–23 Broadway season Broadway season, is being held on Sunday, June 11, at uptown's United Palace and broadcast live across the country on PlutoTV and then CBS. Earlier this week, we predicted that Kimberly Akimbo, Some Like It Hot, Leopoldstadt and Parade would be among the biggest winners of the night—and they were. (In the end, we got 22 predictions out of 26 right.) Here are the full results from the 2023 Tony Awards on June 11.

BEST MUSICAL

& Juliet
Kimberly Akimbo
New York, New York
Shucked
Some Like It Hot

BEST PLAY

Ain’t No Mo’ by Jordan E. Cooper
Between Riverside and Crazy by Stephen Adly Guirgis
Cost of Living by Martyna Majok
Fat Ham by James Ijames
Leopoldstadt by Tom Stoppard

BEST REVIVAL OF A MUSICAL 

Camelot
Into the Woods
Parade
Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

BEST REVIVAL OF A PLAY

A Doll’s House
The Piano Lesson
The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window
Topdog/Underdog

BEST SCORE

Brandy Clark and Shane McAnally, Shucked
Tom Kitt and Cameron Crowe, Almost Famous
David Lindsay-Abaire and Jeanine Tesori, Kimberly Akimbo
Helen Park and Max Vernon, KPOP
Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman, Some Like It Hot

BEST BOOK OF A MUSICAL

Robert Horn, Shucked
David Lindsay-Abaire, Kimberly Akimbo
Matthew López and Amber Ruffin, Some Like It Hot
David West Read, & Juliet
David Thompson and Sharon Washington, New York, New York

BEST ACTRESS IN A MUSICAL 

Annaleigh Ashford, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Sara Bareilles, Into the Woods
Victoria Clark, Kimberly Akimbo
Lorna Courtney, & Juliet
Micaela Diamond, Parade 

BEST ACTOR IN A MUSICAL

Christian Borle, Some Like It Hot
J. Harrison Ghee, Some Like It Hot
Josh Groban, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Brian d’Arcy James, Into the Woods
Ben Platt, Parade
Colton Ryan, New York, New York

BEST ACTRESS IN A PLAY

Jessica Chastain, A Doll’s House
Jodie Comer, Prima Facie
Jessica Hecht, Summer, 1976
Audra McDonald, Ohio State Murders 

BEST ACTOR IN A PLAY

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Topdog/Underdog
Corey Hawkins, Topdog/Underdog
Sean Hayes, Good Night, Oscar
Stephen McKinley Henderson, Between Riverside and Crazy
Wendell Pierce, Death of a Salesman

BEST FEATURED ACTRESS IN A MUSICAL

Julia Lester, Into the Woods
Ruthie Ann Miles, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Bonnie Milligan, Kimberly Akimbo
NaTasha Yvette Williams, Some Like It Hot
Betsy Wolfe, & Juliet

BEST FEATURED ACTOR IN A MUSICAL

Kevin Cahoon, Shucked
Justin Cooley, Kimberly Akimbo
Kevin Del Aguila, Some Like It Hot
Jordan Donica, Camelot
Alex Newell, Shucked

BEST FEATURED ACTRESS IN A PLAY

Nikki Crawford, Fat Ham
Crystal Lucas-Perry, Ain’t No Mo’
Miriam Silverman, The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window
Katy Sullivan, Cost of Living
Kara Young, Cost of Living

BEST FEATURED ACTOR IN A PLAY

Jordan E. Cooper, Ain’t No Mo’
Samuel L. Jackson, The Piano Lesson
Arian Moayed, A Doll’s House
Brandon Uranowitz, Leopoldstadt
David Zayas, Cost of Living

BEST DIRECTION OF A MUSICAL

Michael Arden, Parade
Lear deBessonet, Into the Woods
Casey Nicholaw, Some Like It Hot
Jack O'Brien, Shucked
Jessica Stone, Kimberly Akimbo

BEST DIRECTION OF A PLAY 

Saheem Ali, Fat Ham
Jo Bonney, Cost of Living
Jamie Lloyd, A Doll’s House
Patrick Marber, Leopoldstadt
Stevie Walker-Webb, Ain’t No Mo'
Max Webster, Life of Pi

Leopoldstadt
Photograph: Courtesy Marc BrennerLeopoldstadt

BEST CHOREOGRAPHY

Steven Hoggett, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Casey Nicholaw, Some Like It Hot
Susan Stroman, New York, New York
Jennifer Weber, & Juliet
Jennifer Weber, KPOP

BEST SCENIC DESIGN OF A MUSICAL

Beowulf Boritt, New York, New York
Mimi Lien, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Michael Yeargan and 59 Productions, Camelot
Scott Pask, Shucked
Scott Pask, Some Like It Hot

BEST SCENIC DESIGN OF A PLAY

Miriam Buether, Prima Facie
Tim Hatley and Andrzej Goulding, Life of Pi
Rachel Hauck, Good Night, Oscar
Richard Hudson, Leopoldstadt
Dane Laffrey and Lucy Mackinnon, A Christmas Carol

BEST COSTUME DESIGN OF A MUSICAL

Gregg Barnes, Some Like It Hot
Susan Hilferty, Parade
Jennifer Moeller, Camelot
Clint Ramos and Sophia Choi, KPOP
Paloma Young, & Juliet
Donna Zakowska, New York, New York

BEST COSTUME DESIGN OF A PLAY

Tim Hatley, Nick Barnes and Finn Caldwell, Life of Pi
Dominique Fawn Hill, Fat Ham
Brigitte Reiffenstuel, Leopoldstadt
Emilio Sosa, Ain't No Mo'
Emilio Sosa, Good Night, Oscar

BEST LIGHTING DESIGN OF A MUSICAL

Ken Billington, New York, New York
Lap Chi Chu, Camelot
Heather Gilbert, Parade
Howard Hudson, & Juliet
Natasha Katz, Some Like It Hot
Natasha Katz, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

BEST LIGHTING DESIGN OF A PLAY

Neil Austin, Leopoldstadt
Natasha Chivers, Prima Facie
Jon Clark, A Doll's House
Bradley King, Fat Ham
Tim Lutkin, Life of Pi
Jen Schriever, Arthur Miller's Death of a Salesman
Ben Stanton, A Christmas Carol

BEST SOUND DESIGN OF A MUSICAL

Kai Harada, New York, New York
John Shivers, Shucked
Scott Lehrer and Alex Neumann, Into the Woods
Gareth Owen, & Juliet
Nevin Steinberg, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

BEST SOUND DESIGN OF A PLAY

Jonathan Deans and Taylor Williams, Ain't No Mo'
Carolyn Downing, Life of Pi
Joshua D. Reid, A Christmas Carol
Ben & Max Ringham, A Doll's House
Ben & Max Ringham, Prima Facie

BEST ORCHESTRATIONS

John Clancy, Kimberly Akimbo
Jason Howland, Shucked
Charlie Rosen and Bryan Carter, Some Like It Hot
Bill Sherman, & Juliet
Daryl Waters and Sam Davis, New York, New York

HONORARY AWARDS

Special Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement

Joel Grey
John Kander 

Regional Theatre Tony Award

Pasadena Playhouse

Isabelle Stevenson Tony Award

Jerry Mitchell

Tony Honors for Excellence in the Theatre

Victoria Bailey
Lisa Dawn Cave
Robert Fried

Kimberly Akimbo
Photograph: Courtesy Joan MarcusKimberly Akimbo

 

