10 women who are making New York City a better place

Who she is: Bass player and vocalist of rock trio Sunflower Bean

Why we love her: As she sings during “King Of The Dudes,” the first rebellious track of the group’s 2019 EP, Cumming is shaking her proverbial fist by restating the hard fact that women wear the pants (and the crown) too. During an age where the fight for equality feels just as predominant as it was nearly 70 years ago, Cumming’s assertive, raspy vocals sound very self-assured. The 23-year-old frontwoman is using her fierce voice in another badass and commanding way by leading an all-ages activism group Anger Can Be Power!

What’s next: Cumming and her organization just hosted a free event called “New Year No Fear” at Baby’s All Right in Williamsburg. “It’s an opportunity for people of all ages to refocus and energize their activism in 2019,” says Cumming. The afternoon featured impactful speakers like Suraj Patel (a Democratic candidate for New York's 12th Congressional District in the U.S. House) as well as attendees from other grassroots organizations for folks to connect with. Cumming says more events like this are in the works. Rock on.