Marie's Crisis
Photograph: Time Out/Ali GarberMarie's Crisis

Things to do in New York this Saturday

The best things to do in New York this Saturday include amazing shows and parties to keep you going all day and night

It’s the weekend, you’re in the greatest city in the world, and its time to get wild—but what are the best things to do in NYC this Saturday exactly? We’ll tell you! Hit up some of the best New York attractions and events, and be sure to fit in a disco nap for our picks of the best parties in NYC. Strapped for cash? Fear not! We’ve picked out some of the city’s top free things to do so that you’re not broke by Sunday.

RECOMMENDED: Full guide to things to do in NYC this weekend

Popular things to do this Saturday

Cocteleria de los Muertos Pop-Up
Photograph: Shot By Sok

Cocteleria de los Muertos Pop-Up

  • Restaurants
  • Little Italy

Commune with the dead at Coctelería de los Muertos, a pop-up launching at The Garret Coctelería October 5th. The Nolita bar and restaurant is celebrating Día de los Muertos all month long with decorations by set designer, Michael Harbeck, and Interior Designer, Lauren Amoruso, that include custom-built altars honoring artistic icons we’ve lost over the years (Marilyn Monroe, The Notorious B.I.G., Jimi Hendrix, Frida Kahlo, James Dean, Amy Winehouse, and more), alongside traditional skulls, crosses, votive candles, and candlesticks. There will also be more than 5,000 feet of marigolds, often known as “flowers of the dead” (flor de muerto), that'll be placed on the altars, the tables and even the ceiling. White bulb string lights will be decoratively strung from the ceiling both in the indoor and outdoor seating areas and brightly colored, woven blankets and textiles will be offered tableside to keep diners warm in the outdoor dining structure. Intricately cut tissue paper banners (papel picado) will float above the tables and there will be themed drinks to boot. Order up the Weeping in Queens (White rum, pumpkin puree, orange bell pepper, cane, pumpkin spice rum, peach preserves), the Certified Sad Boy (Reposado tequila, tamarind, pineapple two ways, honey bitters, hibiscus drizzle for a “blood” effect), or the Abrete Sesamo (Mezcal, cachaca, tomatillo, poblano, cucumber, lime, coconut, chamoy smoked salt, sesame).  

Read more
The Great Jack O'Lantern Blaze
Photograph: Ninepin Productions

The Great Jack O'Lantern Blaze

  • Things to do
  • Long Island

The Great Jack O’Lantern Blaze is back with surreal creations this year, like a giant pumpkin sea monster and NYC streetscape made of hundreds of pumpkins each. The massive blaze has two locations—Hudson Valley returns to its location at Van Cortlandt Manor in Croton-on-Hudson for the 17th year and Blaze: Long Island returns to Old Bethpage Village Restoration in Old Bethpage for the second year. This year, the blaze is bigger and better than ever with thousands of hand-carved jack o’lanterns lit up in elaborate displays throughout historic landscapes. The Blaze: Hudson Valley will include a New York City streetscape and an immersive river walk-through experience. Blaze: Long Island will show off an 80-foot circus train, a new sea monster and more creatures from under the ocean. There will be plenty of nights to see each Blaze — Hudson Valley will run for a record 59 nights from September 17 through November 21, and Long Island will run for 36 nights from September 22 through November 7.   Luckily, the Blazes are outdoors and touch-free, however, capacity has been reduced to ensure social distancing. Visitors who are not vaccinated are required to wear masks at all times. Masks are not required for vaccinated visitors while on the grounds but will be required when entering buildings at restrooms or shops. Tickets go fast (flex tickets, which allow you to go any night have already sold out), so get yours today!

Read more
The Witches’ Ball at The McKittrick Hotel
Photograph: Jenny Anderson

The Witches’ Ball at The McKittrick Hotel

  • Things to do
  • Chelsea

Spend Halloween discovering what's around the corner inside the mysterious and spooky Witches' Ball at The McKittrick Hotel, where there will be "demons, devils, witches and sprites," "debaucherous drag," drinks and dancing. You can make the evening more interesting by buying into Maximilian’s List for expedited entry at any time and access to Oz's Boudoir bar for the evening. Don't miss this spectacular and spooky night by the same production company behind Sleep No More and The Woman in Black (which is back on October 21).

Read more
Buy ticket
Caroline, or Change
Photograph: Courtesy Joan Marcus

Caroline, or Change

  • 4 out of 5 stars
  • Theater
  • Musicals
  • price 3 of 4
  • Midtown West

Broadway review by Adam Feldman How often does a musical actually change your life? The deeply beautiful Caroline, or Change has that power, if you let its spirit move you. Here is my own testimony. When I saw the show’s original production at the Public Theater in 2003, I was shaken; when I saw it four more times in its too-brief subsequent Broadway run, brilliant new aspects of Tony Kushner’s libretto and Jeanine Tesori’s music revealed themselves to me with each visit. It has affected the way I interact with people—in a positive way, on a daily basis—ever since.  At once humane and surreal, Caroline, or Change was ahead of its time in many ways back then; among other things, it is a story about capitalism, white privilege and the removal of Confederate statues. Times have changed, and audiences at its first Broadway revival, now playing at Studio 54, may be readier for what the show says and for the transfixing figure at its center: Caroline Thibodeaux (the formidable Sharon D Clarke), a Black divorcée with four children who works as a maid for the Jewish, middle-class Gellman family in 1963 Louisiana. The Civil Rights movement is gaining steam, but Caroline is too busy ironing to join it—she can’t afford to—and drudgery and loneliness have made her tired and sour. In Broadway musicals, such people nearly always go unsung. This show is a monument to her.  Offsetting its serious themes, Caroline, or Change employs a whimsical running device. Alone in her abasement—the overh

Read review
Buy ticket
Jekyll & Hyde Haunted Asylum
Photograph: courtesy Jekyll & Hyde Haunted Asylum Haunted House

Jekyll & Hyde Haunted Asylum

  • Things to do
  • West Village

The now-abandoned Jekyll & Hyde Asylum is haunted. No one has entered in decades, but nearby residents have complained to authorities of unexplained sounds and moving shadows coming from within the asylum. Back in 1961, Dr E. Revel, the dean of the asylum, was taken into custody and charged for morbidly experimenting on his patients. The aftermath was gruesome, when the authorities discovered that most of the patients had been lobotomized. You decide to break into the old asylum to see if the rumors are true; but you arrive, you immediately get more than you bargained for. The first thing you see is a woman with long black hair in front of her face and her mouth opening ajar to reveal hundreds of sharp incisors.  If you want to stay around after that, there's live entertainment at the Jekyll & Hyde Club, where creatures and memorabilia come to life and interact with you while you enjoy your meal and drinks.

Read more
House of Spirits: A Haunted Cocktail Soirée
Photograph: @houseofspiritssoiree

House of Spirits: A Haunted Cocktail Soirée

  • Things to do
  • Financial District

Once you step into this Wall Street Mansion, you'll enter a supernatural soiree full of magic, hauntings and mystery that'll set you on a chilling journey with themed-drinks in hand. House of Spirits is a two-hour immersive experience that allows you to roam around the mansion and discover macabre magic, sinister séances, tarot readings, strange roaming specters, live music, hidden secret games and giant Ouija boards. There's a storyline to follow, too, about Molly and Francisco Vega, a young couple who lost their baby during childbirth. "Francisco focuses his grief into art and begins a series of disturbing paintings, while Molly’s grief drives her to a much darker place. Loosely based on the life and artwork of famous Spanish painter Francisco Goya, House of Spirits weaves a disquieting and interactive storyline certain to leave guests delightfully chilled." Be sure to prepare for the experience—guests are highly encouraged to dress in time period fashion, costume or elegant dress.  

Read more
Buy ticket
Fairycakes
Photograph: Courtesy Matthew Murphy

Fairycakes

  • 2 out of 5 stars
  • Theater
  • Comedy
  • price 3 of 4
  • West Village

Theater review by Adam Feldman Wishes don’t always come true. That’s a factConfirmed all too clearly in each long act Of Fairycakes, by Douglas Carter Beane, A writer of talent—plain if you’ve seenThe Little Dog Laughed, or his other works.A challenge is something Beane never shirks,And his challenge this time is a doozy:A mash-up, both demented and woozy—Into the Woods meets Midsummer Night’s DreamWith characters of a Disneyish theme(Pinocchio, fairies, Cinderella,Sleeping Beauty, some rough pirate fella).You enter with deep anticipationThat rapidly sours into deflation.Beane’s funny, and cannot be written offBut here he can’t chew what he’s bitten off.Most of the text, though not always precise,Is rhyming couplets, a tortured device That traps the play in verse that is cloying And rhythms that quickly grow annoying.It’s bold as a choice but—let us be fair—A bitch to sustain unless you’re Molière. In straining to be constantly cleverFairycakes seems to drag on foreverAnd Beane’s direction, shapeless and manic,Sets the stage in a state of dull panic.It gives no pleasure at all to knock aHigh-level cast that includes Mo RoccaAnd Jackie Hoffman! And Kristolyn Lloyd!Who doesn't like to see these folks employed? And Julie Halston! And Ann Harada!Surely with so many stars, you oughtaBe in for a treat. Yet try though they do,They mostly seem to be just stumbling through.The costumes, by Gregory Gale, do shineAnd now and then there appears a good line, A cute twist of myth, some tas

Read review
Buy ticket
Annual Halloween Festival and Great PUPkin Dog Costume Contest
Photograph: Courtesy Jasmin Chang

Annual Halloween Festival and Great PUPkin Dog Costume Contest

  • Things to do
  • Fort Greene

Vote for the cutest doggo in the best Halloween costume during this year's virtual 23rd Annual Great PUPkin Dog Costume Contest on October 30. Held every year by Fort Green Park Users and Pets Society since 1998, the event is held at the bottom of the Prison Ship Martyrs’ Monument stairs, where more than a hundred dogs run around in silly and creative costumes from RBG to hot dogs and more.

Read more
Pumpkin Point at Governors Island
Photograph: Courtesy Trey Pentecost

Pumpkin Point at Governors Island

  • Things to do

If you’re looking for a fun fall activity to do with kids in the city this autumn, but don’t feel like traveling all the way up to the Great Jack O’Lantern Blaze, then we have a great option for you a bit closer to home. (Although, a caveat: You’ll have to carve the pumpkins yourself.) Once again this year, Pumpkin Point is set to return to Governors Island. The family-friendly pumpkin patch will bring thousands of pumpkins to the island, transforming historic Nolan Park into a picture-perfect fall wonderland. Best of all? Visitors are welcome to pick out a pumpkin to take home in exchange for a small donation. In addition to the marvelous gourds, programming at the space is set to include free, Halloween-inspired arts and crafts activities, story-telling, live music and more. A selection of Governors Island vendors will also be offering food and beverages on-site, autumn brews included! See you at the patch!

Read more
Christian Dior: Designer of Dreams
Photograph: Delia Barth / Time Out

Christian Dior: Designer of Dreams

  • Museums
  • Fashion and costume
  • Prospect Park

The Brooklyn Museum is giving The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute a run for its money this year with its high fashion exhibit featuring the House of Dior. The museum is establishing itself as a destination for major surveys of fashion, following incredible exhibits like "Pierre Cardin: Future Fashion" and "The Queen and The Crown: A Virtual Exhibition of Costumes from The Queen’s Gambit and The Crown." This year, "Christian Dior: Designer of Dreams" continues that trend. "The Brooklyn Museum has a long record of recognizing important contributions in the history of fashion design, from 'The Story of Silk (1934)' to the groundbreaking 'Of Men Only (1976)' to the recent 'Pierre Cardin: Future Fashion (2019') and now 'Christian Dior: Designer of Dreams.' Each exemplifies the power of fashion to influence and shift visual culture at large," says Matthew Yokobosky, Senior Curator of Fashion and Material Culture, Brooklyn Museum. Opening September 10, the major exhibit — co-curated by Dior scholar Florence Müller of the Avenir Foundation Curator of Textile Art and Fashion at the Denver Art Museum — thoroughly explores the high fashion history of The House of Dior, which dates back to the turn of the 20th century, when the brand's namesake Christian Dior founded the label. RECOMMENDED: An immersive Bill Cunningham exhibit is opening downtown Photograph: Delia Barth   The multi-gallery exhibit brings many of Dior's sources of inspiration to life, including flowers,

Read more
Buy ticket
Featured things to do this Saturday

Photoville
Photograph: Jessica Bal

1. Photoville

  • Things to do
  • price 0 of 4
  • Hell's Kitchen

Photoville is back in its 10th year and the second to bring photography to every borough ofNew York City. The free, outdoor, pet-friendly photography exhibition is heading to NYC Parks — Brooklyn Bridge Park, Astoria Park, Barretto Point Park, Chelsea Park, Jackie Robinson Park, East River Promenade, St. Nicholas Park, Travers Park, Van Cortlandt Park, the South Beach Promenade — as well as Brookfield Place, the Alice Austen House (Staten Island), the Lower East Side at the Abrons Arts Center and Times Square.  You won't want to miss this year's Photoville because it is packed with 75 exhibits outside and free online programming for photo lovers between September 18 and December 1, including panel discussions, interactive workshops, one-on-one safety clinics,  professional development opportunities with Diversify Photo and Leica Camera, Photo Wings and the NYC Mayor’s Office of Media and Entertainment. New this year is "Community Day: Photo Festival Opening" on September 18, where there will be a visual storytelling event with a family activity area by Stoop Stories, Brooklyn Children’s Museum, and Aperture; the Penumbra TinType Sessions; pop-up music and danceperformances by the Haiti Cultural Exchange; exhibition tours by featured artists; photopuzzles on the lawn; a professional development educator lab; photo workshops with LeicaCamera and Adobe; a Smorgasburg pop-up; and an evening screening of 10 Under 10enlisting the New York Times, National Geographic, Pulitzer Center

Read more
Buy ticket
Romy & Michele's Saturday Afternoon Tea Dance

2. Romy & Michele's Saturday Afternoon Tea Dance

  • Things to do
  • price 0 of 4
  • East Village

DJ Bright Light Bright Light’s joyous tribute to the still-untouchable heroines of Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion delivers a consistent stream of Mariah Carey, Scissor Sisters, Bette Midler and TLC to a merry band of adorable acolytes. Share your favorites on the DJ booth via Post-it and revel in the fact that you look totally cutting edge.

Read more
Green-Wood Historic Trolley Tours
Photograph: courtesy Green-wood Cemetery

3. Green-Wood Historic Trolley Tours

  • Things to do
  • Walks and tours
  • price 2 of 4
  • Greenwood

Learn about the lives of Green-Wood Cemetery’s permanent residents on this trek, which rotates among three routes (so check the schedule ahead of time if you’re set on seeing a specific tombstone). All tours include a look at the cemetery’s historic chapel and Battle Hill, where George Washington led the Continental Army in the Battle of Brooklyn in 1776.

Read more
Buy ticket
Coney Island Circus Sideshow
Photograph: Norman Blake

4. Coney Island Circus Sideshow

  • Things to do
  • price 1 of 4
  • Coney Island

One of the last of its kind, this ten-act extravaganza of human oddities aims to satisfy nostalgic and progressive temperaments alike. Finally returning after a year of closure, the iconic spectacle adds a footnote to the controversial freak-show conversation by celebrating the talents of those “born different.” The lineup includes contortionists, sword swallowers, fire eaters and escape artists.

Read more
Free things to do this Saturday

Queens Night Market Halloween Finale
Photograph: Queens Night Market

Queens Night Market Halloween Finale

  • Things to do
  • Markets and fairs
  • price 0 of 4
  • Queens

Say "until next time" to the Queens Night Market at its Halloween season finale on Saturday night featuring trick-or-treating, costume contests with prizes (starting at 8:30pm for the kids) including a Noah Syndergaard-signed baseball from the NY Mets; exclusive VIP-suite concert tickets from Forest Hills Stadium; gift certificates to iconic toy store Kidding Around; a $200 gift certificate courtesy of The Shops at Skyview; a $100 gift certificate courtesy of Queens Center Mall; concert tickets from the Kupferberg Center for the Arts; a gift basket from Queens Botanical Garden; a swag bag from Queensboro FC; and more. Local champion-for-Queens and journalist-DJ Katie Honan, Dominican band Urbanova, yo-yo extraordinaire Richard Pigkaso, and Filipino acoustic pop trio The Werners will provide entertainment.  "We canceled our entire season last year due to the pandemic, which obviously included our beloved season finale," said John Wang, the founder of the Queens Night Market. "As we head into the twilight of this year’s crazy season, we’re super excited for visitors and vendors to dress up in costume for our Halloween finale. In 2019, we had about 100 contestants in our costume contests competing for prizes... we hope for even more this year!"

Read more
Ritual
Photograph: Courtesy Carly Hoogendyk

Ritual

  • Theater
  • Experimental
  • price 0 of 4
  • East Village

The immersive theater company Witness mounts a free, durational pop-up installation-performance inspired by Aechylus's Oresteia cycle. For eight straight hours a day, Arjun Pande plays Orestes, performing ancient Greek rituals in hope of communicating with the gods about his decision to murder his mother to avenge her murder of his father to avenge his murder of their daughter. Beware of Greeks bearing grudges! Reservations are not accepted, and audiences may come at any time and explore the space—an East Village storefront reimagined as a safe house near Argos, packed with germane artifacts and family mementos—for as long as they want (though if there is a line, they will have to wait in it again to reenter the event).

Read more
Buy ticket
Movies to see this Saturday

Joker
Niko Tavernise

Joker

  • 5 out of 5 stars
  • Movies
  • Action and adventure

Joaquin Phoenix is devastating as a monster-in-the-making in this incendiary tale of abuse

Read review
Concerts to see this Saturday

"New York, New Music: 1980-1986"
Photograph: Courtesy Museum of the City of New York

"New York, New Music: 1980-1986"

  • Music
  • East Harlem

Take an exuberant look back at the music of the 1980s in New York City at a new exhibit at the Museum of the City of New York. The show examines this transformative era through the lens of emerging pivotal music genres and the influence they played on New York’s broader cultural landscape. It highlights diverse musical artists from Run DMC to the Talking Heads and from Madonna to John Zorn through a series of key moments and more than 350 objects, including video footage, photography, artifacts, and ephemera like An MTV Music Awards Moon Person award statue, vinyl records from Madonna, Funky 4+1, Liquid Liquid, and Konk, a T-shirt and other ephemera from Keith Haring and DJ Larry Levan’s "Party of Life" event, music videos and rare concert footage including Grand Master Flash, Fort Apache Band, Lounge Lizards, Cyndi Lauper, and others.  "The early 1980s were a time of significant transition in New York, with the city facing crime, urban decay, and homelessness. And yet, despite those challenges, it was also a particularly fertile time for music and other creativity in New York City," says Whitney Donhauser, Ronay Menschel Director and President, Museum of the City of New York. "The musical innovations of this time period are a great example of the resilience of the city and the importance of art and creativity as forces of transformation."

Read more
Rolling Loud NYC
Photograph: Michael J. Chen

Rolling Loud NYC

  • Music
  • Queens

Citi Field is hosting the world's largest hip-hop festival straight from Miami. Some of the biggest names in the business have already played this festival including Kendrick Lamar, Future, Lil Wayne, A$AP Rocky, Travis Scott, Young Thug, Lil B, Post Malone, Migos, Kodak Black, Lil Uzi Vert, 21 Savage, Lil Yachty, and more. This year's headliners include 50 Cent, J. Cole, Travis Scott and special guest Bobby Shmurda. Tickets are going fast, so snap yours up asap!

Read more
Buy ticket
Looking for the perfect brunch?

The best brunch in NYC

The best brunch in NYC

  • Restaurants

Consult our comprehensive guide to the best brunch NYC has to offer and enjoy the perfect late breakfast this weekend

Read more
