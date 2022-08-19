New York
TOM'S RESTAURANT BROOKLYN HEIGHTS BRUNCH LINE
Photograph: Paul Wagtouicz

Things to do on a Sunday in New York

Have fun like there’s no tomorrow with the best things to do on a Sunday in New York including events, brunch and more.

Written by
Time Out New York editors
Forget about work in the morning: you’ve got too much partying to do today, so here are the best things to do on a Sunday in New York. Whether you’re planning a day trip from NYC, looking for an awesome festival, or finally have the time to see some of the best museum exhibitions in NYC, we’ve got the rundown for your best Sunday Funday right here. And if you blew all your cash on Saturday, stick with our picks for the best free things to do in town.

RECOMMENDED: Full guide to things to do in NYC this weekend and on Saturday

Things to do on any Sunday

A Strange Loop
Photograph: Courtesy Marc J. Franklin

1. A Strange Loop

  • 5 out of 5 stars
  • Theater
  • Musicals
  • price 3 of 4
  • Midtown West
Broadway review by Adam Feldman A Strange Loop is a wild ride. In a Broadway landscape dominated by shows that often seem designed by corporations for audiences of focus groups, Michael R. Jackson’s musical is the defiant product of a single and singular authorial vision. This wide-ranging intravaganza takes a deep dive, often barely coming up for breath, into a whirlpool of ambition and frustration as Jackson's seeming alter ego—a queer, Black writer-composer named Usher (Jaquel Spivey)—struggles to define himself amid traps of sex, race, family, body image, religion and entertainment. It’s screamingly funny and howlingly hurt, and it’s unmissable.   Smartly directed by Stephen Brackett, the show caused a sensation in 2019 when it premiered at Playwrights Horizons; now, after multiple top-ten lists and an armful of honors (including the Pulitzer Prize for Drama and a New York Drama Critics’ Circle Award), it has reached Broadway without compromising its conflicted, challenging, sometimes actively family-unfriendly content. The songs are welcomingly tuneful and clever, but as Usher warns us in the opening number: “A Strange Loop will have Black shit! And white shit! It’ll give you uptown and downtown! With truth-telling and butt-fucking!”  All of that is true—including, graphically, the last part—but it barely begins to describe the show’s discombobulating melange of anger, joy, neurosis and honesty. In this very meta musical, Usher is the only real character: the unstable “I
Read review
Buy ticket
Harry Potter and the Cursed Child
Photograph: Courtesy Matthew Murphy

2. Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

  • 5 out of 5 stars
  • Theater
  • Drama
  • price 4 of 4
  • Midtown West
Broadway review by Adam Feldman  Reducio! After 18 months, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child has returned to Broadway in a dramatically new form. As though it had cast a Shrinking Charm on itself, the formerly two-part epic is now a single show, albeit a long one: Almost three and a half hours of stage wizardry, set 20 years after the end of J.K. Rowling’s seven-part book series and tied to a complicated time-travel plot about the sons of Harry Potter and his childhood foe Draco Malfoy. (See below for a full review of the 2018 production.) Audiences who were put off by the previous version’s tricky schedule and double price should catch the magic now.  Despite its shrinking, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child has kept most of its charm. The spectacular set pieces of John Tiffany’s production remain—the staircase ballet, the underwater swimming scene, the gorgeous flying wraiths—but about a third of the former text has been excised. Some of the changes are surgical trims, and others are more substantial. The older characters take the brunt of the cuts (Harry’s flashback nightmares, for example, are completely gone); there is less texture to the conflicts between the fathers and sons, and the plotting sometimes feels more rushed than before. But the changes have the salutary effect of focusing the story on its most interesting new creations: the resentful Albus Potter (James Romney) and the unpopular Scorpius Malfoy (Brady Dalton Richards), whose bond has been reconceived in a s
Read review
Buy ticket
Into the Woods
Photograph: Courtesy Matthew Murphy and Evan Zimmerman

3. Into the Woods

  • 4 out of 5 stars
  • Theater
  • Musicals
  • price 3 of 4
  • Midtown West
Broadway review by Adam Feldman Part of the magic of fairy tales is how they gain in repetition: Often though we’ve heard them, we still can thrill to each new telling, each variation on their familiar themes. So it is with Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine’s dazzlingly fractured 1987 musical Into the Woods, which combines the stories of Cinderella, Jack and the Beanstalk, Little Red Riding Hood and more into a witty tragicomic farce that—instead of some tidy moral—ends with a complex look at morality itself. In the past decade alone, New York audiences have been treated to revivals of Into the Woods in Central Park and Off Broadway as well as a live-action Disney film adaptation. Now, after a smash spring engagement at City Center’s Encores! series, the show returns for a limited Broadway run in a focused, funny and thoroughly satisfying staging by director Lear deBessonet.  True to its semi-concert roots, this production is low on spectacle. The trees of David Rockwell’s ghostly set are tall, pale, mottled tubes suspended from the ceiling over an onstage orchestra conducted with flair by Rob Berman. The choreography, by Lorin Latarro, is simple and well-judged. The costumes are a weak spot—even dialed up to Skittles brightness for the Broadway transfer, they are mostly dull and sometimes perversely indifferent to their function—but it hardly matters. The emphasis is on Sondheim’s twisting, punning, verbose score and on the easy charisma of the performers, who seem to be hav
Read review
Buy ticket
As You Like It
Photograph: Courtesy Joan Marcus

4. As You Like It

  • Theater
  • Shakespeare
  • price 0 of 4
  • Central Park
The summer's second Shakespeare in the Park offering is director Laurie Woolery and songwriter Shaina Taub's enormous musical adaptation of As You Like It, choreographed by Moulin Rouge!'s Tony-winning Sonya Tayeh. The production was originally planned for Summer 2020, and we interviewed Woolery and Taub about it back in 2017, when it was part of the Public's expansive Public Works wing. The principal cast—which includes Rebecca Naomi Jones, Darius de Haas, Ato Blankson-Wood and Taub herself—is joined by huge ensemble casts drawn from community organizations in all five boroughs. Click here to learn how to get free tickets to Shakespeare in the Park.
Read more
Buy ticket
SUPER FUNLAND: Journey into the Erotic Carnival
Photograph: Courtesy Museum of Sex/Super Funland

5. SUPER FUNLAND: Journey into the Erotic Carnival

  • Things to do
  • Flatiron
The Museum of Sex always has something exciting going on behind closed doors. "Super Funland: Journey into the Erotic Carnival" is back and better than ever with its 4-D immersive “Tunnel of Love” ride, the Love & Lust Deity Derby game, an erotic fortune-telling machine (modeled as RuPaul), a kissing booth, the Glory Stall game, an immersive "Stardust Lane - the Erogenous Kaleidoscope," an erotic mechanical bull and a lit-up climbing structure, "The Climbx," and more. Then when it's time to take the edge off, visitors can slide down a spiral slide into the Museum’s psychedelic carnival bar, Lollipop Lounge, for cocktails. 
Read more
Arcadia Earth
Photograph: David Mitchell

6. Arcadia Earth

  • Things to do
  • Noho
Immersive art exhibit Arcadia Earth has reopened after being closed due to the pandemic, and it looks better than ever! The exhibit aims to inspire visitors artistically and ethically, as it uses 15 rooms to spotlight the environmental challenges that our planet is facing (such as overfishing, food waste, and climate change). This exhibit will not only leave visitors in awe, but it will help support Oceanic Global, an organization devoted to raising awareness around our aquatic ecosystems. In addition, a tree will also be planted for every ticket sold, making it a perfect gift for your eco-conscious friends!
Read more
The Polonsky Exhibition of The New York Public Library's Treasures
Photograph: Max Touhey / NYPL

7. The Polonsky Exhibition of The New York Public Library's Treasures

  • Things to do
  • Midtown West
Hundreds of items have been pulled from the New York Public Library's expansive and centuries-spanning archive to be put on display—many of them for the first time—in a permanent exhibition called "The Polonsky Exhibition of The New York Public Library’s Treasures." Inside the NYPL's Stephen A. Schwarzman Building and its beautiful Gottesman Hall, are more than 250 unique and rare items culled from its research centers: the Stephen A. Schwarzman Building, the Library for the Performing Arts and the Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture. The exhibit, which opens to the public on Friday, September 24, spans 4,000 years of history and includes a wide range of history-making pieces, including the only surviving letter from Christoper Columbus announcing his "discovery" of the Americas to King Ferdinand’s court and the first Gutenberg Bible brought over to the Americas. We visited the stunning collection this week to find the top 10 must-see items at the NYPL Treasures exhibit so when you go, you can make sure to see them for yourself: 1. Thomas Jefferson’s handwritten copy of the Declaration of Independence Photograph: Max Touhey / NYPL Only six manuscript versions of the Declaration of Independence are known to survive in the hand of Thomas Jefferson. Jefferson made this copy for a friend shortly after the July 4th, 1776, ratification of the Declaration, which announced to the world the American colonies’ political separation from Great Britain. He underlined words t
Read more
Buy ticket
Our Composite Nation: Frederick Douglass’ America
Photograph: courtesy of New-York Historical Society

8. Our Composite Nation: Frederick Douglass’ America

  • Things to do
  • Upper West Side
Just in time for Black History Month, the New-York Historical Society is bringing Frederick Douglass’ vision of freedom, citizenship and equal rights to life in a new ongoing special installation opening on February 11, 2022. A range of artifacts and documents illustrate Douglass’ vision, including illustrations from the popular press of the time and scrapbooks of articles by or about Douglass compiled by his sons that also documented his work to usher in a more just country. Visitors will also see speech excerpt from his contemporary, Frances Ellen Watkins Harper, who raises the question of gender in step with Douglass’ ideas about racial equality. Political cartoons and a copy of an editorial that Douglass wrote about Chinese immigrants’ right to belong in the U.S. in the Chinese American newspaper are also on view. The maquette of a statue of Douglass erected on the campus of the University of Maryland in 2015, which was gifted to the late Congressman John Lewis, is also on display and a recreation of the Douglass statue, painted to be lifelike, greets visitors to the Museum at the 77th Street entrance. The exhibit is inspired by Douglass' speech "Composite Nation" that he delivered around the country in the years following the Civil War that declared the nation's mission was to provide the world “a composite, perfect illustration of the unity of the human family.” For what was the U.S., he said, but “the most conspicuous example of composite nationality in the world?” In
Read more
Buy ticket
Dear Evan Hansen
Photograph: Courtesy Matthew Murphy

9. Dear Evan Hansen

  • 5 out of 5 stars
  • Theater
  • Musicals
  • price 3 of 4
  • Midtown West
Broadway review by Adam Feldman  [Note: The title role in Dear Evan Hansen is currently played by Zachary Noah Piser.] What does it look like when a star is born? In the case of Ben Platt, the astonishing young actor who plays the title role in Dear Evan Hansen, it’s a bit like an actual birth: beautiful but strange and wet, tinged with confusion and danger. Evan is painfully introverted; he has no friends in high school, and even the thought of talking to a girl he likes, Zoe (the poignantly unaffected Laura Dreyfuss), makes his palms perspire. Platt’s performance extends that to his whole body; when he sings, his face often gleams with sweat. Yet the effect is not off-putting; Evan is immensely lovable, even when he makes terrible mistakes. He speaks in rushes of instant regret, as though frantically digging a hole to bury himself in, and his intense awkwardness is filtered through first-rate comic timing, high-wire dramatic acting and a gorgeously expressive tenor voice. Simply put: Platt is giving one of the greatest leading male performances I’ve ever seen in a musical, and the thrillingly modern and moving Dear Evan Hansen is worthy of it. Like its closest musical-theater relative, Next to Normal, the show takes on challenging subjects—death, grief, class, mental illness, social media, social anxiety—with unapologetic trust in the power of contemporary pop music to tell complex stories onstage. As in its Off Broadway run at Second Stage earlier this year, the musical b
Read review
Buy ticket
Two Jews, Talking
Photograph: Courtesy of the artist

10. Two Jews, Talking

  • Theater
  • Comedy
  • price 3 of 4
  • Hell's Kitchen
Two stalwarts of 1970s television, Hal Linden (Barney Miller) and Bernie Kopell (The Love Boat), bring decades of stage and screen experience to this pair of old-fashioned one-act comedies by the accomplished sitcom creator Ed. Weinberger (Taxi). The first playlet is set in Biblical times, the second in modern Long Island. Dan Wackerman directs the show's world premiere.
Read more
Buy ticket
Free things to do this Sunday

Macbeth
Photograph: Beth Levendis

Macbeth

  • Theater
  • Shakespeare
  • price 0 of 4
  • Upper West Side

Hudson Classical Theater Company concludes its 2022 summer season of free alfresco classics with a new look at the not-so-great Scots of Shakespeare's tragedy, in which a nobleman and his wife descend into a nightmare of disquiet after planning their monarch's murder. (The company took a previous stab at the play back in 2007.) Reservations are not required.

Read more
Buy ticket
The Adventures of Pericles
Photograph: Courtesy of the artist

The Adventures of Pericles

  • Theater
  • Shakespeare
  • price 0 of 4
  • Hell's Kitchen

Hip to Hip offers a rare look at one of Shakespeare's weirdest plays (often coattributed to ne'er-do-well George Wilkins): a kind of Ancient Mediterranean Flash Gordon adventure that includes shipwrecks, contests to win a princess’s hand, a pirate abduction, a virgin in a brothel and a guest shot by the goddess Diana. The show is performed in alternation with Much Ado About Nothing at locations throughout the boroughs and Jersey City, so check out the Hip to Hip website for details.

Read more
Buy ticket
Teacher! Teacher! or PS I Love You
Photograph: Courtesy Jonathan Slaff

Teacher! Teacher! or PS I Love You

  • Theater
  • Musicals
  • price 0 of 4
  • Hell's Kitchen

Theater for the New City takes its 46th annual Street Theater Company show on the road, bringing agitprop to outdoor locations throughout the five boroughs. Crystal Field and Peter Dizoza's family-friendly (but corporation-hostile!) satirical musical, directed by Field, celebrates beleaguered educators trying to make a difference at a time when no one seems especially keen to learn anything at all. The cast of 22 is buttressed by giant puppets and moving scenery. Visit TNC's website to find out where the show will be playing when.

Read more
Buy ticket
The Puppet Cycle: Small World Stories
Photograph: Courtesy of the artist

The Puppet Cycle: Small World Stories

  • Theater
  • Puppet shows
  • price 0 of 4
  • Midtown West

Octopus Theatricals reaches out to family audiences throughout New York with a mobile puppet show, bringing its solar-powered stage to Manhattan West, Zuccotti Park and Brooklyn Commons for free lunchtime and afternoon performances in late July and August. The show includes brief marionette plays by Dipika Guha and Jen Silverman and an original musical; theharacters are voiced by theater Andy Groteleuschen, L Morgan Lee, Teresa Avia Lim and Adrianna Mitchell.

Read more
Buy ticket
FAD Market
Photograph: Courtesy of FAD Market | Shop, eat, and play on Governors Island this weekend.

FAD Market

  • Things to do
  • Markets and fairs
  • price 0 of 4
  • Governors Island

Get some retail therapy done at FAD Market with New York City’s up-and-coming brands, designers, and small businesses — offering a curated selection of handcrafted jewelry, apparel, stationery, skincare, tableware, home goods, and artisanal food at Governor’s Island this weekend. Shop from vendors such as Yvonne.b, Elaine McGovern Designs, Soldered Curves, and Yahlistic Natural Body Works. Also grab a sweet trea from Little Boxes NYC and play pétanque (a lawn throwing game similar to bocce and boules).

Read more
Concerts to see this Sunday

Rise Up NYC
Photograph: Courtesy of NYC Mayor's Office

Rise Up NYC

  • Music
  • Hell's Kitchen

All five boroughs will play host to a new free concert series dubbed Rise Up NYC scheduled to take over the town through September 12. Announced by Mayor Eric Adams last week, the shows aim at encouraging New Yorkers to enjoy what the city has to offer and reconnect with all the cultural pursuits that render it unique, even after the plagues of the COVID-19 pandemic.  "We are inviting all New Yorkers to come together to celebrate culture, music, and unity as New York City rebounds from the pandemic," said the politician in an official statement about the project. "Music and the arts were a lifeline for us all during the last two years, and I am here to say that New York City supports its local artists and communities. We are going to hit the right notes and turn the dial up to 11 this summer. We invite all New Yorkers to join us for world-class entertainment in the city that never sleeps." Already in full swing, the free series has tapped the likes of Mr. Vegas and Funk Flex to perform.  Below is the full schedule of events, which can also be found here.  Roy Wilkins Park, QueensMerrick Boulevard and Baisley Boulevard Saturday, August 13 Sunday, August 14 St. Nicholas Park, Manhattan135th Street and St. Nicholas Avenue Saturday, August 20 Sunday, August 21 Midland Beach Parking Lot 8, Staten IslandFather Capodanno Boulevard and Hunter Avenue Thursday, September 1 Orchard Beach, BronxOne Orchard Beach Road Thursday, September 8 Times Square, ManhattanBroadway Between 4

Read more
Latin Mix Sundays at Time Out Market New York
Photograph: Shutterstock

Latin Mix Sundays at Time Out Market New York

  • Music
  • DUMBO

Dance the afternoon away with Latin Mix Sundays, featuring Ronnie Roc & DJ Torres every Sunday from 1 to 4pm. Special drinks will be available at the Time Out Market Bar to cool you down and spice things up between noon and 5pm, including specials like the Rum Punch Pouch ($12), the Very Berry Sangria ($12) and Modelo Drafts ($6). With great music and tasty drinks, there’s no reason not to come hang out with us!

Read more
Looking for the perfect Sunday brunch?

The best brunch in NYC

The best brunch in NYC

  • Restaurants

Consult our comprehensive guide to the best brunch NYC has to offer and enjoy the perfect late breakfast this weekend

Read more
