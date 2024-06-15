Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

A New Normal

  • Art, Design
  • Powerhouse Museum, Ultimo
  1. A New Normal - Vivid Ideas
    Photograph: Supplied/Finding Infinity | 'A New Normal' at Melbourne Design Week
    PreviousNext
    /6
  2. A New Normal - Vivid Ideas
    Photograph: Supplied/Finding Infinity | 'A New Normal' at Melbourne Design Week
    PreviousNext
    /6
  3. A New Normal - Vivid Sydney
    Photograph: Supplied/Finding Infinity | 'A New Normal' at Melbourne Design Week
    PreviousNext
    /6
  4. A New Normal - Vivid Ideas
    Photograph: Supplied/Finding Infinity | 'A New Normal' at Melbourne Design Week
    PreviousNext
    /6
  5. A New Normal - Vivid Ideas
    Photograph: Supplied/Finding Infinity | 'A New Normal' at Melbourne Design Week
    PreviousNext
    /6
  6. Design for eco-friendly transport option on Sydney Harbour
    Photograph: Supplied A New Normal concept 'Taronga Poo' proposes Sydney Harbour vessels fueled by bio-waste
    PreviousNext
    /6
Advertising

Time Out says

For a strictly limited time, the Powerhouse is welcoming back visitors for this ambitious exhibition that dares to imagine Sydney's future

We love Sydney, we really do. But that’s not to say that our beloved city isn’t without her flaws. With so many locals and tourists going in and out of the city every day, a lot of resources get used up. Energy, water and other commodities are becoming increasingly precious, so to keep our city functioning the best it can, none other than Sydney institution the Powerhouse Museum is specially re-opening its doors during Vivid Sydney. Yes – you read that correctly! The legendary Ultimo museum closed in February for an extensive three-year renovation period, however the Powerhouse has granted special permission for folks to be allowed back onto the premesis for this fascinating exhibition, dubbed A New Normal, inside the temporary Vivid hub.

Led by urban leader, former Deputy Lord Mayor of Sydney and Time Out Future Shaper Jess Miller, this intriguing exhibition featuring prototypes, light displays and more concepts will be open to visit every night between 6pm and 10pm, for three weeks from May 24 – and it's totally free to visit. 

Architects, designers, developers and tech specialists have banded together to produce an exhibition full of sustainable solutions for the city-slicking lifestyle. More than 20 brilliant concepts will be on display, including a beer made from recycled waste-water in partnership with Heaps Normal called ‘The Last Beer on Earth’; a coat hanger-eating robot; a bio-processor being built on Cockatoo Island to transform the massive amounts of bio waste (aka, poop) from Taronga Zoo into fuel for Sydney Harbour’s vessels; a company that turns the engine from your current car into an electric one so you don’t even need to worry about selling your baby to be a part of the sustainable transport movement.

A New Normal is a wonderful mix of art, design, politics and solutions-based design. The exhibition is an extension of A New Normal's beginnings at the Melbourne Design Week in 2021, where eight of the 15 proposed ideas were adopted (and three have since been completed). Theoretically, if 120 billion dollars was invested across each of the 20 interconnecting ideas on display, Sydney would become self-sufficient in producing its own energy and limitless water, and the city would become zero-waste in just ten years(!).

This practical brainstorm is not only a way to showcase a new eco-friendly future for Sydney and instil some hope in the face of a rather bleak looking approach to climate change, but it gives government and councils the access to some ready-to-go solutions. A New Normal is a part of Vivid Ideas Sydney.

Stay in the loop: sign up for our free Time Out Sydney newsletter for more news, travel inspo and activity ideas, straight to your inbox. 

RECOMMENDED: 

Here's everything you need to know about Vivid this year

All aboard the Tekno Train: the coolest way to tour Sydney during Vivid

Strapped for cash? Here are some other epic (free) things to do during Vivid

Caitlyn Todoroski
Written by
Caitlyn Todoroski

Details

Event website:
www.vividsydney.com/event/ideas/a-new-normal
Address:
Powerhouse Museum
500 Harris St
Ultimo
Sydney
2007
Contact:
book@maas.museum
Price:
Free
Opening hours:
Mon-Sun, 6–10pm

Dates and times

Show moreLoading animation
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

Get us in your inbox

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Site map
© 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.