ARTEXPRESS

  • Art
  1. Facade of the Art Express exhibition at the Art Gallery of NSW
    Photograph: ARTEXPRESS/ Christopher Snee
  2. Artexpress 2020 supplied AGNSW
    Photograph: Robert EdwardsSabine Hattersley, St Scholastica's College 'Kokoro no ikimono (creatures of the heart)' (detail) © the artist
Time Out says

This annual showcase of HSC student artworks is back at the Art Gallery of NSW

ARTEXPRESS proves that art knows no age limit. In 2023, the Art Gallery of NSW is celebrating an impressive 40 years of a unique exhibition that showcases the talents of Year 12 artists from across NSW who have poured their souls into their Visual Arts course as part of their HSC. 

Amongst the pressure of essays, readings and classwork, Year 12 students studying Visual Arts need to produce a ‘Major Work’; a piece of art that represents and explores the many social and political issues that are close to their hearts as young Australians. Students may approach this major work in whatever media form they prefer, with the ARTEXPRESS exhibition ranging from textile and fibre to photomedia to ceramics – and everything in between.

A prized spot on the walls of the state gallery within this exhibition is possibly one of the greatest forms of recognition for young NSW artists following all the blood, sweat and tears of their art-making process during the HSC. Of the 8,028 Visual Arts major works submitted for examination this year, only 43 have been chosen for the showcase. The artists hail from high schools all over the state, with students from cities, regional suburbs and a diversity of schools all getting their own slice of representation.

The Art Gallery of NSW hopes to utilise ARTEXPRESS as a catalyst for young artists to pursue a pathway in the arts. Student alumni from over the 40 years include the likes of Ben Quilty (1991), David Griggs (1994), Jasper Knight (1997), Julie Fragar (1995), Tom Polo (2002), Bhenji Ra (2009) and Louise Zhang (2009). 

This free exhibition at the Art Gallery of NSW runs until 7 May.

Have you checked out Sydney's coolest new gallery yet?

Written by
Caitlyn Todoroski

