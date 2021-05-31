This incredible A5-sized art fair is like a whodunnit, except the only thing getting murdered is the price point

Would-be art collectors without vast wells of financial wealth, PSA: you can get your hands on new works by megastar celebs, including Archibald and Sulman Prize finalists, as well as exciting emerging talents for the astounding bargain basement price of only $100! With names like Ben Quilty, Joan Ross, Abdul-Rahman Abdullah, Clara Adolphs, Jason Phu, and Zoe Yjogn in the mix, it really is a once-in-a-lifetime-opportunity to hang works by these absolute wonders on your wall. The only trick is, you might not know which work sprung from which creative mind.

Here’s the skinny: the Incognito Art Show will open at Verona on Oxford St, Paddington, at 8am on Saturday, June 5, showcasing over a thousand A5-sized works that will not be attributed, so you need to pick them based on the best decision of all: the art that sings to your heart, whether their provenance means they could pick up 100 times the price you pay or not. You’ll only find out after the fact who worked up your new favourite home decoration.

Each punter is limited to three purchases, on a first-in, best-dressed basis, and the best thing about this wonderfully inventive art sale is that proceeds go direct towards absolute legends Studio A, who support professional development for artists with intellectual disabilities. So whoever you end up going home with, you know you’ve played an important part in supporting artists of all stripes within the industry. But get in early, ‘cause we’re pretty certain they’re going to fly out the door and might not even make it to the second sesh opening the doors at 10am on Sunday. You can scout out what’s up for grabs here, and there are some truly stunning works on the go.

Co-founder and artist Laura Jones says, “The Incognito Art Show is a fun and inclusive way to enliven the arts scene while also giving back to Australian artists. Studio A is an organisation I’ve worked closely with over the years. Their artists contribute immensely to arts, culture and the greater community. I’m so happy to be involved in a project delivering tangible fundraising outcomes for the work they do.”