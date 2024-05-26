Lighting of the Sails: ‘Echo’
Where is it? The Sydney Opera House, Circular Quay.
What is it? Witnessing the exterior sails of Sydney’s most iconic building come to life with dazzling illuminations is always one of the highlights (ahem) of Vivid. This year, the Opera House has taken things in an unexpected direction with the texturally rich work of local artist Julia Gutman – one of Time Out Sydney's Future Shapers for 2024, and the winner of the 2023 Archibald Prize. Gutman’s specialty is creating large-scale textile ‘patchworks’ from rescued and ‘gifted’ clothing and materials, and the multidisciplinary artist has worked with technologists Pleasant Company to reimagine her signature patchwork style as an animated fantasia of fabric that dances across the sails. Scored by Australian composer and sound designer Angus Mills, Echo digitises centuries-old fabric making techniques, transforming humble textiles donated by the artist’s community into a transdisciplinary epic that reaches deep into literature and art history. Gutman’s instantly-recognisable aesthetic merges the old with the new, and there’s a subtly punk, crafty edge to it. Her work has already been protesting the conventions of fine art and beauty standards, and now she’s redefining our expectations of Vivid’s most major installation. Nice.