Vivid Sydney - 'Gumscape with Road and Creatures' by Reg Mombassa
Photograph: Canon/Wil Calabio | 'Gumscape with Road and Creatures' by Reg Mombassa

The best things to see during Vivid Sydney in 2024

Here's our editor's picks of the best illuminations to see during Vivid Sydney

Alannah Le Cross
Written by
Alannah Le Cross
Vivid Sydney is bigger than it’s ever been. The Light Walk is so big in fact, that light lookers are encouraged to tackle it over multiple nights. With the mind-boggling amount of illuminations to marvel at, it can be difficult to figure out where to get started, especially if you have limited time on your hands. Don't fret though, we’re here to help with our Arts & Culture Editor’s picks of stand-out things to see – and all of these are totally *free* to look at. 

So layer up warmly, pop on your walking shoes, and get ready to get lit. Vivid Sydney is lighting up the city every night between May 24 and June 15, 2024.

Want more? Check out our ultimate guide to Vivid Sydney.

The best Vivid lights to see in Sydney

Lighting of the Sails: ‘Echo’
Photograph: Supplied/Destination NSW | Vivid Sydney 2024

Lighting of the Sails: ‘Echo’

Where is it? The Sydney Opera House, Circular Quay.

What is it? Witnessing the exterior sails of Sydney’s most iconic building come to life with dazzling illuminations is always one of the highlights (ahem) of Vivid. This year, the Opera House has taken things in an unexpected direction with the texturally rich work of local artist Julia Gutman – one of Time Out Sydney's Future Shapers for 2024, and the winner of the 2023 Archibald Prize. Gutman’s specialty is creating large-scale textile ‘patchworks’ from rescued and ‘gifted’ clothing and materials, and the multidisciplinary artist has worked with technologists Pleasant Company to reimagine her signature patchwork style as an animated fantasia of fabric that dances across the sails. Scored by Australian composer and sound designer Angus Mills, Echo digitises centuries-old fabric making techniques, transforming humble textiles donated by the artist’s community into a transdisciplinary epic that reaches deep into literature and art history. Gutman’s instantly-recognisable aesthetic merges the old with the new, and there’s a subtly punk, crafty edge to it. Her work has already been protesting the conventions of fine art and beauty standards, and now she’s redefining our expectations of Vivid’s most major installation. Nice. 

‘Gumscape With Road and Creatures’
Photograph: Supplied/Destionation NSW | Vivid 2024

‘Gumscape With Road and Creatures’

Where is it? Customs House, Circular Quay.

What is it? Artist and musician Reg Mombassa is something of a national icon. This multi-talented man is a founding member of legendary new wave rockers Mental As Anything – along with his current band, Dog Trumpet – and his instantly-recognisable, Australiana-infused surrealist art style is synonymous with Mambo and the fashion brand’s bright, cartoonish shirts, which are favoured by dads everywhere. So really, it’s about damn time that Mombassa’s rebellious imagination was let loose all over a building’s facade for Vivid Sydney. Created in collaboration with Spinifex Group, Mombasa’s contribution to the festival lights sees retro-futuristic robots, one-eyed koalas and other strange creatures take over Customs House. The classic Aussie road trip is turned on its head, and we are left to question our collective identity and what it means to be human.

‘Global Rainbow’
Photograph: Supplied/Destination NSW

‘Global Rainbow’

Where is it? Sydney Tower; and it’s visible across a 40-kilometre stretch of the CBD. 

What is it? Everybody say love! This year, the city is basking in the glow of an enormous rainbow throughout the whole duration of Vivid. You’ll be able to catch a glimpse of Global Rainbow from almost anywhere in the city, as a 40-kilometre stretch of rainbow lasers emanates from Sydney Tower every night, uniting all of us under the universal symbol of hope. Created by US artist Yvette Mattern, this work has previously lit up city skies across the globe, including London, Berlin, Toronto, and Northern Ireland. While nobody seems to have strictly said that Global Rainbow is a symbol of LGBTQIA+ support, Vivid does overlap with international Pride Month in June. So, we’re calling it: this giant rainbow is totally gay, and we love to see it. 

