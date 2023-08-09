Sydney
Bar Messenger

  • Bars
  • Circular Quay
Time Out says

Unorthodox artwork meets ritzy interior design at Sydney's newest hidden wine bar

If the Great British Museum and a wine bar had a love child, Bar Messenger would be it. Art Deco interiors and Australian wines are the name of the game at the swanky new bar that just opened in Circular Quay

As it stands, Sydnersiders love a good hidden bar and the novelty of the entrance to this one will not disappoint. A sultry greek painting marks the spot – once you press the buzzer and pull the artwork aside, you won’t be sure if you’ve stepped into the hallway of a dimly lit gallery or bar. The paintings are quirky, the tables are marble and the intimacy of the cushioned booths will make you forget where you are. It’s only fitting that Bar Messenger is all housed in the charm of one of Sydney’s historic buildings. 

Bar Messenger is Mulpha Hospitality Group’s (also the InterContinental Sydney) latest venture. The group also overlooks venues in the Hunter Valley and other wine regions – which means that the drinks list at Bar Messenger features some seriously good home-grown drops. Think semillon from the Hunter Valley, chardonnay from the Yarra Valley and cabernet from Margaret River. There are some special vinos from Europe and New Zealand as well. 

Opt for a glass, or a bottle (everyday is worth celebrating, right?) and enjoy it with Bar Messenger’s selection of share plates. The olives are marinated in chilli and garlic, and the chicken liver pate is served with crunchy sticks of toasted brioche. If you want a little more to line the stomach, the toasties come with some impressive cheese pull action. 

It’s also just a stone’s throw from the newly refurbished Aster Bar, and a short stroll from The Rocks’ new kid on the block Le Footewhich makes for a perfect night of bar hopping and good eats.

Don't want the fun to end? Check out our ultimate guide to Sydney's best wine bars for another glass of vino, or five. 

Written by
Caitlyn Todoroski

Details

Address:
10 Phillip St
Circular Quay
Circular Quay
2000
Contact:
View Website
Opening hours:
Wed, Thur, Sat 3pm-11pm; Fri noon-11pm
