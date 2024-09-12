On one faithful day in 1911 (or some time in the 1860s, depending on your sources), James Bond’s favourite drink was invented. Whether you prefer yours shaken or stirred, dry or dirty, Chippendale's newest cocktail bar, Dry Martini, is dedicated to all things vodka, gin, vermouth and olive juice. And we can't say for sure, but we reckon it would get Bond's tick of approval.

Dress to the nines at Dry Martini, because the waiters sure are. Be served by dapper mixologists in waistcoats while being seated in the Art Deco-style space complete with emerald-green velvet chairs. After all, Dry Martini comes from cocktail wizard Grant Collins behind the old-world gin haven, Gin Lane – did you expect anything else?

On the menu, you can expect vintage tipples from the roaring '20s and '30s à la New York, right through to fresh concoctions like a rotating ‘freezer’ Martini with, you guessed it, silky frozen booze.

There’s a bunch of different Espresso Martinis to choose from, and if you’d rather something fresh, you can opt for a fresh fruit Martini, muddled then and there at the bar. If you’re really struggling for choice, you can get four or six drinks stacked neatly in your own little Martini tree.

As for the food, Dry Martini's tapas-style dishes are perfectly appropriate for nibbling on between sips. Think traditional Spanish bites like jamón croquettes, charcuterie and skewered pintxos, plus some familiar comfort foods like sliders and toasties.

