Sydney has welcomed a brand-new Japanese-inspired rooftop bar just in time for the Champagne-fuelled silly season. Called Joji, this glamorous venue is perched above the Cartier flagship store in Sydney’s CBD, offering sweeping cityscape views. It’s the first bar from ESCA Group, the team behind Martin Place’s elegant Middle Eastern restaurant Aalia, Parramatta's pan-Asian spot Lilymu, pastel-pink Nour, and playful Japanese diner Ito. Featuring a sexy cocktail lounge, dining space and slick rooftop terrace, Joji is open until 2am seven nights a week, so if you’re out and about (late) in the city, you know where to head.

It’s not just the views and late-night hours that we love. The Japanese-inspired menu, crafted by executive chef Paul Farag, is split into three sections: raw, not raw and robata, showcasing creative takes on Japanese classics. Highlights include a scallop and bug sando with pickled cabbage mayo, quail and pork jowl tsukune, and kingfish with umeboshi and yuzu kosho dressing. Night owls will be stoked to know there’s also a dedicated late-night menu (available from 10pm to 1am) featuring the Joji burger made with Japanese Wagyu bolognese.

Drawing from Japanese principles of simplicity, imperfection and creativity, the inventive cocktail menu includes boundary-pushing drinks like the Bamboo cocktail, made with tequila, tomato and apricot, as well as staples like Joji’s Whisky Highball. Plus, throughout the week you can expect everything from live DJs to old-school vinyl tunes.

ESCA Group co-founder Ibby Moubadder said: “We’re excited to venture into a new space and finally open our first bar after three years in the making. We have put our heart and soul into this venue so I can’t wait for Sydney to experience what we have created - a place where everyone is welcome to enjoy delicious food, world-class cocktails, and listen to some of the best music the city has to offer.”

