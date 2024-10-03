Subscribe
  • Bars | Breweries
  • Marrickville

Mixtape Brewing & Bar

A Marrickville micro-brewery, Mixtape serves a mix of indie beers, local natural wines and whisky, with weekly free live gigs

Avril Treasure
Written by Avril Treasure
Food & Drink Editor, Time Out Sydney
Time Out says

You’ll find Mixtape Brewing & Bar on Victoria Road, located in Marrickville’s brewery district. Just like a mixtape, the micro-brewery serves a bit of this and that with its 18 taps, featuring both Mixtape’s own brews and local favourites, with a focus on seasonal and fresh beer. There’s also a 40-strong wine list with natural drops and whisky from Japan, Scotland and Australia. With its brick walls and high ceiling, the light-filled space reminds us of our primary school hall, but lush hanging plants, neon signs and long tables with mates sinking cold ones bring it very much into the now.

The on-site kitchen pumps out dishes like kimchi dumplings, pizzas and fish tacos. During the week, there’s plenty of fun to be had, including board games night, trivia, mid-week offers and wine and beer tastings. Plus, live music is kicking off this October.

Opened in February 2022, Mixtape Brewing & Bar is part of the Inner West Ale Trail, a collective of 18 local breweries. Make sure to swing by next time you're in this hoppy neck of the woods.

Details

Address
142A Victoria Rd
Marrickville
Sydney
2204
Opening hours:
Wed 4-10pm; Thu & Sun noon-10pm; Fri-Sat noon-midnight
