Timeout

Old Loves

  1. Old Loves bar
    Photograph: Supplied/Old Loves
  2. The bar at Old Loves
    Photograph: Supplied/Old Loves
Time Out says

With a 320-strong rum list, you can expect “rum and all things fun” at this Caribbean-inspired bar by the all-star team behind Old Mate's Place

The brains behind legendary Sydney bar Old Mate’s Place and Newtown’s speakeasy-style tropical cocktail boozer Huelo are at it again – this time with a hidden Caribbean-inspired rum bar, affectionately named Old Loves.

Found in a dark and moody basement on Clarence Street, the subterranean bar has taken over the spot where Ginny's Canoe Club used to be. And there sure is a lot to love here, including a 320-strong rum list with a fair share of rare and exciting tipples. The team also has a sugar cane press, which allows them to juice sugar cane fresh to order, so guests can enjoy a bunch of rums without tasting it neat or on the rocks. Now that’s neat.

Cocktail wise, co-owner Dre Walters says you can expect “classic tiki cocktails and our modern twists”. Some of his favourites are the Banana Hammock with rum, banana, coconut, jerk spice and bitters; and the West Side Ramos with green mango gin, elderflower, coconut rum, cream, citrus and West Coast Cooler.

Our ears perked up at Old Love’s seasonal Daiquiris, made from market-fresh fruit. Walters works closely with his fruit suppliers, saying: “He called me the other day and said the nectarines are perfect at the moment, so we did a Charred Nectarine Daiquiri last week.” Another recent combo they've just done is a Mango, Pandan and Coconut Daiquiri – and honestly, that sounds highly smashable.

The snack menu is succinct and features island flavours, like Ginny’s mini Cubano; jerk chicken rolls; and a chorizo and potato quesadilla. Plus, there’s a ploughman’s board with double-smoked Black Forest ham, cave-aged English cheddar, jerk-spiced pineapple jam, fresh bread and Pepe Saya butter that’s perfect for sharing (or not).

And if you feel like some light reading with your cocktail, have a flick through Old Love's self-published tome The Book on Rum, a bible on all things rum spanning the Caribbean Sea, and the team’s labour of love.

These are the coolest hidden bars in Sydney

Check out our ultimate guide to the best bars in the city

Avril Treasure
Written by
Avril Treasure

Details

Address:
Basement Level
199 Clarence St
Sydney
2000
Contact:
View Website
Opening hours:
Tue-Sat 5pm-2am
