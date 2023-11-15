Time Out says

With a 320-strong rum list, you can expect “rum and all things fun” at this Caribbean-inspired bar by the all-star team behind Old Mate's Place

The brains behind legendary Sydney bar Old Mate’s Place and Newtown’s speakeasy-style tropical cocktail boozer Huelo are at it again – this time with a hidden Caribbean-inspired rum bar, affectionately named Old Loves.

Found in a dark and moody basement on Clarence Street, the subterranean bar has taken over the spot where Ginny's Canoe Club used to be. And there sure is a lot to love here, including a 320-strong rum list with a fair share of rare and exciting tipples. The team also has a sugar cane press, which allows them to juice sugar cane fresh to order, so guests can enjoy a bunch of rums without tasting it neat or on the rocks. Now that’s neat.

Cocktail wise, co-owner Dre Walters says you can expect “classic tiki cocktails and our modern twists”. Some of his favourites are the Banana Hammock with rum, banana, coconut, jerk spice and bitters; and the West Side Ramos with green mango gin, elderflower, coconut rum, cream, citrus and West Coast Cooler.

Our ears perked up at Old Love’s seasonal Daiquiris, made from market-fresh fruit. Walters works closely with his fruit suppliers, saying: “He called me the other day and said the nectarines are perfect at the moment, so we did a Charred Nectarine Daiquiri last week.” Another recent combo they've just done is a Mango, Pandan and Coconut Daiquiri – and honestly, that sounds highly smashable.

The snack menu is succinct and features island flavours, like Ginny’s mini Cubano; jerk chicken rolls; and a chorizo and potato quesadilla. Plus, there’s a ploughman’s board with double-smoked Black Forest ham, cave-aged English cheddar, jerk-spiced pineapple jam, fresh bread and Pepe Saya butter that’s perfect for sharing (or not).

And if you feel like some light reading with your cocktail, have a flick through Old Love's self-published tome The Book on Rum, a bible on all things rum spanning the Caribbean Sea, and the team’s labour of love.

