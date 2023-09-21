Time Out says

Part general store and wine bar, part speakeasy-style tropical cocktail bar, Huelo sure is shaking things up along King Street

A general store, wine bar and hidden cocktail bar with Miami topical glam vibes is now open in Newtown, and yeah, we’re intrigued too.

The multifaceted operation is the child of two Sydney hospitality heavyweights – Dre Walters from Old Mate’s Place, and Ginny’s Canoe Club, and Swan 'Swanny' Kanongataa from the Rover and Bistecca – so know that your drinks are in good hands.

Named after the Tongan word for ‘sun rays’ as a nod to Swanny’s heritage, Huelo is found on King Street and calls Sydney favourites Café Paci, Bella Brutta and Ante as neighbours.

At the front of the funky operation is where you’ll find the general store and wine bar selling goodies Nonna would love: pretty ceramics, sardines, truffle oil, pasta and other yum pantry items.

Then make your way through the backdoor to find the speakeasy-style 12-seater tropical cocktail bar with its own sunny courtyard.

Swanny says Huelo is “a culmination of everything we love about bars and cocktails”.

Speaking of drinks, the team says you can expect to find fun, imaginative and delicious cocktails on the menu. That may look like 'the Avenue', with calvados, bourbon, passionfruit, grenadine and orange blossom, which is importantly served in a passion fruit and pomegranate glass.

Yes, there’s a bit going on at Huelo, but it sounds like a good time to us. Only one way to find out.

