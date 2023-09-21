Sydney
Huelo

Huelo

  • Bars
  • Sydney
  1. People enjoying a wine at Huelo
    Photograph: Supplied
    PreviousNext
    /4
  2. Snacks at Huelo
    Photograph: Supplied
    PreviousNext
    /4
  3. Cocktail at Huelo
    Photograph: Supplied
    PreviousNext
    /4
  4. The owners of Huelo smiling
    Photograph: Supplied
    PreviousNext
    /4
Time Out says

Part general store and wine bar, part speakeasy-style tropical cocktail bar, Huelo sure is shaking things up along King Street

A general store, wine bar and hidden cocktail bar with Miami topical glam vibes is now open in Newtown, and yeah, we’re intrigued too.

The multifaceted operation is the child of two Sydney hospitality heavyweights – Dre Walters from Old Mate’s Place, and Ginny’s Canoe Club, and Swan 'Swanny' Kanongataa from the Rover and Bistecca – so know that your drinks are in good hands.

Named after the Tongan word for ‘sun rays’ as a nod to Swanny’s heritage, Huelo is found on King Street and calls Sydney favourites Café Paci, Bella Brutta and Ante as neighbours.

At the front of the funky operation is where you’ll find the general store and wine bar selling goodies Nonna would love: pretty ceramics, sardines, truffle oil, pasta and other yum pantry items.

Then make your way through the backdoor to find the speakeasy-style 12-seater tropical cocktail bar with its own sunny courtyard.

Swanny says Huelo is “a culmination of everything we love about bars and cocktails”.

Speaking of drinks, the team says you can expect to find fun, imaginative and delicious cocktails on the menu. That may look like 'the Avenue', with calvados, bourbon, passionfruit, grenadine and orange blossom, which is importantly served in a passion fruit and pomegranate glass.

Yes, there’s a bit going on at Huelo, but it sounds like a good time to us. Only one way to find out.

RECOMMENDED:

Our guide to the best wine bars in Sydney right now

Potts Point has welcomed a cool new French(ish) wine bar and restaurant from the crew who brought us Bar Suze

Lil Sis doesn’t feel like a bar, but rather a home of someone you love (who happens to have excellent taste in wine and snacks)

Avril Treasure
Written by
Avril Treasure

Details

Address:
127 King St
Newtown
Sydney
2042
Contact:
View Website
Opening hours:
Tue-Fri 4pm-late; Sat-Sun 2pm-late
