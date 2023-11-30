Time Out says

Spring is in full swing at Gin Lane with a new menu featuring foraged flowers, cut-grass syrups and edible soil

If you haven’t had your first gin and tonic of the season, then this is your cue. Chippendale’s cosiest small bar, Gin Lane, is embracing the sunshiny flavours of spring with a limited-time Spring Into Gin menu, created in collaboration with local distiller Poor Toms.

Expect a fusion of fresh flavours and captivating theatrics, as each cocktail draws inspiration from this season’s best blooms and locally foraged ingredients. We're most intrigued by the whimsical Flowerpot Sour with rose bud-infused gin, foraged lavender, citrus, cut grass and pine needle syrup, spruce foam and edible soil. It's as if Mother Nature herself mixed it up for us to sip in the garden.

The Painted G&T is another artful masterpiece, served in a glass adorned with edible flavoured paint and revealing hints of cinnamon, lavender and apple. Its creativity rivals much of the art at the National Gallery of Australia. Gin Lane has also given classic cocktails a twist including the Lavender Honey Espresso, Ginacolada, Apple Chamomile Southside, and Cucumber Gimlet.

Soak up the sunshine with a gin and tonic in hand on the beautiful spring garden terrace, featuring a vibrant flower wall. We’ll see you there for Spring Sundays happy hour from 3-5pm!

