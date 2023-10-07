Sydney
Teddy’s

  • Bars
  • Enmore
    Photograph: Kera Wong
  2. A table of share plates with two glasses of wine
    Photograph: Kera Wong
  3. A sleek bar with green stools
    Photograph: Kera Wong
  4. Orange chairs next to a fireplace
    Photograph: Kera Wong
  5. Plantain nacho bowl next to a glass of wine
    Photograph: Kera Wong
  6. A red cocktail
    Photograph: Kera Wong
  7. Two tomato topped panisses
    Photograph: Kera Wong
Time Out says

The quietly cool and compact suburb welcomes a charming late-night cocktail bar with an all-Australian drinks menu

Enmore has really found its feet in recent years, rising to become Sydney’s capital of nighttime entertainment. From its pulsating live music scene to its grungy pub grub, there’s a lot that goes down in Enmore after dark. Perch yourselves in the heart of it all at the newly opened Teddy’s bar, located just above the family-owned and operated Warren View Hotel

Teddy’s stays true to the relaxed warmth of the 'Wazza', preserving the charming exposed brick walls of its once quiet upstairs space. You can cosy up by the fireplace in plush, burnt-orange velvet chairs, reconnect with friends on the stylish olive green stools, or grab front-row seats at the sleek new bar.

Teddy’s takes a bow to the Warren View Hotel’s rich history of supporting homegrown indie breweries by offering an all-Australian beverage menu. For your perfect sundowner drink, order the Golden Hour with Archie Rose Botanical vodka, Banks and Solander limoncello, Lillet and orange blossom. Other signatures include the St Theo Spritz with Poor Toms imbroglio, prosecco, rosemary and soda water; and the low-alcohol Paloma Faith with Tromba Blanco tequila, capi grapefruit and lime.

Find your match among a native-ingredient-focused selection of share plates, ranging from fresh-baked focaccia with rosemary to lemon myrtle taramasalata; finger lime tuna crudo; and pork sausage rolls with bush tomato chutney. A selection of Australian cheese and cured meats will also take you through to the late hours of the night. 

Make your way upstairs and experience the old-world charm for yourself – with a locally brewed bev in hand, of course. 

In the mood for dinner before drinks? Check out our guide to Enmore’s best restaurants 

Looking for hotspots nearby? Here's our guide to Newtown's best restaurants

Find out why Enmore Road was voted Sydney's coolest street in 2022

Alice Ellis
Written by
Alice Ellis

Details

Address:
Level 1/2 Stanmore Rd
Enmore
Sydney
2042
Opening hours:
Wed-Sat 5pm-12am, Sun 5-10pm
