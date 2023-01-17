It's easy to find a swoon-worthy date spot if you're a Redfern resident (or dating one). This airy Pitt Street bar will shake you up a great cocktail, and it's intimate enough to feel special, but not so fancy that it feels OTT for a first date. All that caramel timber, golden light and flowers arranged about the room makes the space warm and welcoming, even while the glass front leaves you exposed to the world outside.
So, you've got a date. Now, the question remains. Where is the best place to take a date in Sydney? To our mind, a bar should probably be your number one option. There are a lot of very good reasons to take your date to a bar instead of a restaurant. To start with, eating isn't always the most becoming of activities. Bars are great because you can stay as long or as little as you like, you've always got something to do with your hands and the playlist is often spot on. Plus, the social lubrication helps. When date night rolls round, these are the best Sydney bars we make a beeline for.