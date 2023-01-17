So, you've got a date. Now, the question remains. Where is the best place to take a date in Sydney? To our mind, a bar should probably be your number one option. There are a lot of very good reasons to take your date to a bar instead of a restaurant. To start with, eating isn't always the most becoming of activities. Bars are great because you can stay as long or as little as you like, you've always got something to do with your hands and the playlist is often spot on. Plus, the social lubrication helps. When date night rolls round, these are the best Sydney bars we make a beeline for.

Don't like booze? How about you take your cutie on one of Sydney's very best free (and cheap) dates, or hit up one of Sydney's very best alfresco dining spots for a spot of fresh air and romance.