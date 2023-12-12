Sydney
The Caterpillar Club

  The Caterpillar Club
    Photograph: Anton Forte
  2. New bar The Caterpillar Club
    Photograph: Anton Forte
  3. New bar The Caterpillar Club
    Photograph: Anton Forte
  4. New bar The Caterpillar Club
    Photograph: Anton Forte
The legends behind Le Foote, Shady Pines and Hubert have opened a late-night live music bar (think 4am on the weekends) – and it’s sexy as hell

Swillhouse – the (top) guns behind some of Sydney’s coolest and best venues (think Le Foote, Hubert, Alberto’s LoungeShady Pines Saloon and The Baxter Inn) – have opened a late-night live music venue called The Caterpillar Club, and frankly we’re not sure a cuter name has ever wriggled into Sydney.  And when we say late-night, we mean it: The Caterpillar Club is open until 4am most nights, and it’s calling your name.

“It’s red, warm, dark, with beautiful artwork by Allie Web,” says co-owner Anton Forte on a walk-through seen on The Caterpillar Club’s Instagram.

“You descend into something else and I think that’s the cool thing about this place.”

From funk to soul, R&B and jazz, every night there will be live entertainment and music at the club, plus DJs spinning banging records. Expect stuff that’s jazzy and groovy and above all, music that encourages good times.

“It’s got one of the longest bars in Sydney, stacked full of records, lots and lots of booze, friendly bar staff, warm atmosphere, it’s a feast for the senses,” says Forte.

Come for classic ‘90s cocktails like Pina Coladas, Lychee Martinis, Mango Martinis, and a Zombie on tap. Plus, the Caterpillar Downfall, which you can only get in the bamboo room (a tropical gear change from the rest of the space).

With low-lights, sumptuous red booths, frilly fabric lights and a killer DJ booth, The Caterpillar Club is sexy as hell. And, as Forte puts it: "ready for wonderful shenanigans".

We’ll see you at the club.

Avril Treasure
Avril Treasure

Details

Address:
92 Pitt St
Sydney
Sydney
2000
Contact:
View Website
Opening hours:
Sun-Thu 5pm-3am; Fri-Sat 5pm-4am
