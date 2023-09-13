Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

The Trocadero Room

  • Bars
  • Enmore
Making cocktails at Earl's Juke Joint
Photograph: Anna Kucera | Earl's Juke Joint
Advertising

Time Out says

The teams behind Earl’s Juke Joint and Jacoby’s Tiki Bar are opening a new live music venue on Enmore Road this spring, plus “Enmore’s smallest pub"

Let the good times roll: the teams behind Earl’s Juke Joint, Jacoby’s Tiki Bar and the Cliff Dive are opening a new live music venue in Enmore, and yes, we’re ready to dance.

Called the Trocadero Room, the new joint is set to swing open its doors this October just in time for late-night balmy action. It will be taking over the former HiWay digs on Enmore Road and will be a place to catch up-and-coming bands, DJs, and comedy shows.

Spearheaded by Pasan Wijesena and Russell Martin, the Trocadero Room is named after the OG entertainment venue Trocadero on King Street, which was the place to be in the 1940s. The team is keen to bring some of that magic back to the Inner West.

“When I was younger I loved having some smaller places to check out new bands or DJs, or watch obscure movies and late night shows," said Wijesena.

"Hopefully we can help bring a touch of that back with the Troc and add to the growing live music scene of the Inner West. People need a reason to get out and about, that’s experiential as well as about eating and drinking.”

In more fun news, at the front of the Troc will be “Enmore’s smallest pub”, called the Magpie, which is inspired by classic pubs and sports bars. Come in for a  ploughman’s plate, pint of beer, and catch a game of sport before a live gig.

Recommended:

These are the best bars and pubs in Sydney for live music

Thirsty? These are best pubs in Sydney right now

Check out our guide to the top bars in the city

Avril Treasure
Written by
Avril Treasure

Details

Address:
156 Enmore Rd
Enmore
Sydney
2042
Contact:
View Website
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

Get us in your inbox

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Site map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.