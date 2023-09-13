Time Out says

The teams behind Earl’s Juke Joint and Jacoby’s Tiki Bar are opening a new live music venue on Enmore Road this spring, plus “Enmore’s smallest pub"

Let the good times roll: the teams behind Earl’s Juke Joint, Jacoby’s Tiki Bar and the Cliff Dive are opening a new live music venue in Enmore, and yes, we’re ready to dance.

Called the Trocadero Room, the new joint is set to swing open its doors this October just in time for late-night balmy action. It will be taking over the former HiWay digs on Enmore Road and will be a place to catch up-and-coming bands, DJs, and comedy shows.

Spearheaded by Pasan Wijesena and Russell Martin, the Trocadero Room is named after the OG entertainment venue Trocadero on King Street, which was the place to be in the 1940s. The team is keen to bring some of that magic back to the Inner West.

“When I was younger I loved having some smaller places to check out new bands or DJs, or watch obscure movies and late night shows," said Wijesena.

"Hopefully we can help bring a touch of that back with the Troc and add to the growing live music scene of the Inner West. People need a reason to get out and about, that’s experiential as well as about eating and drinking.”

In more fun news, at the front of the Troc will be “Enmore’s smallest pub”, called the Magpie, which is inspired by classic pubs and sports bars. Come in for a ploughman’s plate, pint of beer, and catch a game of sport before a live gig.

