The Waiting Room

  • Bars
  • Barangaroo
    Photograph: Supplied
    Photograph: Belinda Rolland
    Photograph: Supplied
    Photograph: Supplied
Time Out says

This Barangaroo bar offers views over the harbour, food by renowned French chef Guillaume Brahimi and one of the best sunset spots in town

Let’s face it, hotel lobby bars aren’t everyone’s first choice of a drinking spot. They’re usually pretty dark and a little soulless. This however, does not apply at the Waiting Room, which you'll find on the ground floor of Crown Sydney. Overlooking the pristine harbour in Barangaroo, this stylish bar has a sprawling and sunny alfresco space, making it one of the best places in town to catch the sunset.

Need more reason to visit? The team have collaborated with renowned French chef Guillaume Brahimi on a brand new menu. Think: fresh and tasty dishes that you crave when you’re travelling, dining solo, or popping in for an after work bite. That could look like Caesar salads with jammy eggs and anchovies; a club sandwich with grilled chicken, a fried egg, mayo and salad; and fresh fish from the local markets with capers, butter and parsley.

Brahimi said: "TWR is my home in Sydney - it’s where I come to work, eat and entertain. I’m excited to be able to collaborate with the TWR team to bring all of the things that I love to the menu; my favourite producers like Baker Bleu, my favourite dishes like the comforting club sandwich, and of course some French classics as well."

Just feel like a snack and a drink? Go for freshly shucked oysters and charcuterie with a signature cocktail, glass of Champagne or tipple of rare single malt whisky – because why not? If you’re a wine lover – the drinks list also includes a selection of Brahimi’s favourite drops.

Forget waiting, and come for a club sanga and sundowner instead.

Details

Address:
Crown Sydney
1 Barangaroo Ave
Sydney
2000
Contact:
View Website
02 8871 7171
Opening hours:
Sun-Thu 8am-10pm; Fri-Sat 8am-midnight
