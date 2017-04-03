Sydney's best chefs are doing $7 aperitivo in Surry Hills

One of the things we love best about Sydney's incredible restaurant scene is the way the chefs seem to be really good friends. It means we get collaborations, kitchen swaps and guest appearances all over town to shake things up, and now the Dolphin Hotel in Surry Hills has just announced a massive snack-based collab that involves some of the best chefs in the business.



In addition to their regular aperitivo special that runs from 5pm until 7pm Sundays through Thursdays, the fashion hotel is lining up an all-star cast of guest chefs who will be making seven-dollar snacks to go with your five buck prosecco.

That's right, the likes of Mike Eggert and Jemma Whiteman from Pinbone will be making cotoletta calzones and Italian spring rolls, Danielle Alvarez (Fred's) and O Tama Carey will be taking a turn each in the kitchen, as will Paul Carmichael (Momofuku Seibo), CJ Wells (Automata), and Mitch Orr (ACME). And that's just the beginning.

Photography: Jason Loucas

You can find the full line-up and schedule here, and each chef will be charged with making five to six tasty bites that will let you eat world standard snacks for less than a fancy avo on toast. The compact drinks list will follow suit with everything coming in at either five dollars or seven.

And when the Dolphin's Monty Koludrovic is manning the pans, for what you pay for dinner in a high end restaurant you can score a king's ransom in classic Italian snacks like prosciutto and grissini, fried olives, anchovy toast, Tuscan fried chicken, and escabeche mussels.

You might not be able to afford a property, but that's not going to stop you living the high life with offers like this on the table.

Want more world class dining? Book a table at one of Sydney's top 50 restaurants.