Who is cooking at Centennial Park's gastronomic festival?

Sydney is a dining destination. We have some of the most exciting, boundary-pushing cooking talent in the world shaking the pans across the city, but tasting everything Sydney has to offer is a full-time hobby, and expensive. Happily the solution is to deep dive on the best Sydney eats with the annual Taste festival, a four-day culinary playground set up in the heart of Centennial Park.

From Thu Mar 9 to Sun Mar 12 you can book tickets to afternoon or evening sessions and snack your way through the incredible line-up of gastronomic super stars. The 2017 line-up will be shining a spotlight on the return of Paddington as a dining destination with seafood wizard Josh Niland from Saint Peter and Latin American chef Regan Porteous of Tequila Mockingbird joining Guillaume Brahimi, who has taken over the Four in Hand dining room.

You'll be able to sample modern Turkish food care of Anason's chef Somer Sivrioglu; fine dining in a picnic context from Bouche on Bridge; and Spanish classics from Mercado's Nathan Sasi, famous for his in-house meat curing, cheese making, bread making and preserving. Sasi will be cooking whole animals on the rotisserie, including suckling pigs over charcoal served with Mediterranean inspired salads. There will also be stalls from Potts Point fine diner Gastro Park and Kensington Street Social, and no food festival line-up is complete without the Porteno crew.

Prefer sweets to savouries? Nelly Robinson from Nel. is opening a Little nel. sweet shop so that you can start with dessert.

In addition to all the eats, drinks and sampling to be done at the festival, there are also chef masterclasses, cooking demonstrations, hands-on workshops, wine tastings, and communal dining experiences to keep you busy, and very, very full.

Taste of Sydney is at Centennial Park from Thu 9-Sun 12 Mar. Tickets from $25.