Timeout

Sunset Cinema North Sydney

  • Cinemas
  • North Sydney
  1. people with popcorn at sunset cinema north sydney
    Photograph: Supplied
  2. sunset cinema north sydney
    Photograph: Supplied
  3. people with choc tops at sunset cinema north sydney
    Photograph: Supplied
  4. people with food at sunset cinema north sydney
    Photograph: Supplied
Time Out says

Watch movies under the stars at this open air cinema that's taking over North Sydney Oval for the summer

The north-of-the-bridge iteration of Bondi's Sunset Cinema is taking over North Sydney Oval again this summer, bringing three months of al fresco flicks to the open air location.

The program features a mix of new releases and old favourites – action movies to kids films to thrillers to the Sydney Sweeney movie starring our very own sparkly city.

This one might not be beachside like it's Bondi counterpart, but the Sunet lounge (pay an extra $25 for a prime positioning, a private beanbag and unlimted popcorn) more than makes up for it.

Winnie Stubbs
Written by
Winnie Stubbs

Details

Address:
North Sydney Oval / Miller Street
North Sydney
2060
Contact:
