Time Out says

North Sydney's outdoor cinema is back with a line-up of new and classic films

North Sydney Oval, with its historic grandstand and views of the city lights, is a classy venue for outdoor cinema screenings, and Sunset Cinema will kick off a new season of outdoor popcorn delights from January 12 through to April 1.

Pack your blankets and lawn chairs, or hire a bean bag for $10, or level up with a Tim Tam Lounge ticket for an additional $25 – you will receive a reserved bean lounger, seating in a prime viewing area and bottomless popcorn. Gates open at 6.30pm with films commencing at sundown, and a range of food and beverages is available including a full bar (note: you can BYO food but not alcohol).

Highlights include all of the major releases including high-end hospo thriller The Menu, Whitney Houston tribute I Wanna Dance With Somebody, and throwbacks like There's Something About Mary and Crazy Stupid Love.

Screenings take place Wednesday to Saturday and tickets (from $22 for adults, kids $10) are on sale now.

Want more? Check out the best outdoor cinemas in Sydney.