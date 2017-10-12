Nestled comfortably in the middle of Sydney's historic district, the Rocks, Sydney Harbour YHA is fitted with airconditioning, barbecue and internet. The thing to really write home about, however, is the view from the rooftop terrace of the Sydney Harbour Bridge and Sydney Opera House – wow barely covers it. The hostel is surrounded by colonial pubs and is only a short trip via public transport to the city's premier nightlife areas.
Sydney Harbour YHA
Time Out says
This Sydney YHA hostel boasts views that even jaded Sydneysiders would scramble to get a look at
Details
- Address:
- 110 Cumberland Street
- Sydney
- 2000
- Contact:
- View Website
- 02 8272 0900
- Price:
- $49.00 to $188.00 per night
