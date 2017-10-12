Sydney
Sydney Harbour YHA

  • Hotels
  • The Rocks
Sydney Harbour YHA
Photograph: Booking.com
Time Out says

This Sydney YHA hostel boasts views that even jaded Sydneysiders would scramble to get a look at

Nestled comfortably in the middle of Sydney's historic district, the Rocks, Sydney Harbour YHA is fitted with airconditioning, barbecue and internet. The thing to really write home about, however, is the view from the rooftop terrace of the Sydney Harbour Bridge and Sydney Opera House – wow barely covers it. The hostel is surrounded by colonial pubs and is only a short trip via public transport to the city's premier nightlife areas.

Details

Address:
110 Cumberland Street
Sydney
2000
Contact:
View Website
02 8272 0900
Price:
$49.00 to $188.00 per night
