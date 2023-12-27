Time Out says

You can experience what it's like to live upside down at this kooky inverted house

If you’ve exhausted Sydney’s playgrounds and spent enough time in the sand at our city’s best beaches, it’s understandable to be looking outside the box for child-friendly activities. Over in Rouse Hill, there’s an activity option that’s less out-of-the-box, more completely upside-down – with House Down Under offering visitors a gravity-defying experience that’ll get you feeling like you’re living upside down.

At the surreal inverted house, guests are invited to dance on the ceiling, play at cooking in a capsized kitchen and capture as many photos as possible of their topsy-turvy times.

The house appears to have dropped from the sky, Wizard of Oz style. Entering the house, you'll feel on top of the world, walking (or dancing) on the ceilings and taking in all the sights, including in the attic, kids play area with monkey bars, a bathroom with an upside-down toilet and more.

Learn more about this unique upside-down house experience and book your visit over here.