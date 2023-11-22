8,000 icicle fairy lights and the tallest tree: The City of Sydney has announced its Christmas program

The City of Sydney has announced their free program of events for the 2023 Christmas season, and it’s looking like a jolly one. The program – which will be kicking off on Saturday, November 25 and running for four weeks – will light up the city with light displays, a huge Christmas tree, choral performances, children's concerts, markets and visits from Father Christmas himself. (If you can't catch him in person, you can always try him on the phone).

At the program launch in Martin Place, Lord Mayor of Sydney, Clover Moore AO told an audience of Christmas enthusiasts: “Sydney sparkles and buzzes at this time of year, with the majestic Christmas tree in Martin Place a worthy centrepiece. We welcome families, shoppers and visitors to come in and soak up the festive atmosphere.”





Photograph: Supplied

The centre of the festivities

And while festive merriment will be taking over various corners of the city, Martin Place will be the mecca – with choral performances on every evening from December 1 to December 24, and 8,000 icicle fairy lights illuminating the sky above the square.

The opening weekend will see festive-themed markets and roving Christmas characters take over Martin Place from 11am to 8pm, with choral performances popping up outside the station as well as at Town Hall and Wynyard stations.

A visit from Santa and NSW's tallest Christmas tree

Festivities will amp up on Thursday, November 30, when the Lord Mayor will join Santa on his sleigh for a journey through Sydney CBD soundtracked by a 65-piece marching band. The sleigh ride will stop by Martin Place at 7pm, where Santa will be responsible for turning on the lights of the state’s tallest Christmas tree under a glittering fireworks display. If you miss next Thursday’s spectacular, you’ll be able to catch the Martin Place Christmas tree’s multi-sensory sound and light experience every 15 minutes, from 8pm until midnight from Thursday, November 30 to Monday, January 1.

Free children's Christmas concerts

The program also includes six free children’s concerts which will be popping up across the city, with music and dance performances alongside games and food trucks. Crucially, Santa will also be in attendance, and families can get a photo with the king of the season for a $5 donation to the City of Sydney’s charity partner, Sydney Children’s Hospitals Foundation.

The full program including concert dates and locations can be found here, and Sydneysiders are encouraged to donate to Sydney Children’s Hospitals Foundation here.

