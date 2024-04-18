Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Reputation: The Ultimate Taylor Swift Show

  • Music
  • The Factory Theatre, Marrickville
  1. Ella & Sienna
    Photograph: Supplied | Ella & Sienna
    PreviousNext
    /4
  2. Ella & Sienna
    Photograph: Supplied | Ella & Sienna
    PreviousNext
    /4
  3. Ella & Sienna
    Photograph: Supplied | Ella & Sienna
    PreviousNext
    /4
  4. Ella & Sienna
    Photograph: Supplied | Ella & Sienna
    PreviousNext
    /4
Advertising

Time Out says

The Voice stars Ella and Sienna will be taking a Taylor Swift tribute tour around Australia – kicking off with a Sydney show on April 18.

Swifties, rejoice. If you’re experiencing withdrawal after the queen of pop’s sensational Eras tour swept through Sydney, this could be the news you’ve been waiting for. Ella and Sienna – the sisters who stole our hearts with their shiver-inducing rendition of Cardigan back on the 2022 season of The Voice – are taking their incredible vocal chords on a Taylor Swift tribute tour.

Reputation: The Ultimate Taylor Swift Show will see the talented siblings travel through Australia with twenty shows across three months and five states. They’ll be kicking off their nationwide tour with a very Swiftie show at Sydney’s Factory Theatre on Thursday, April 18. Accompanied by a full band (including The Voice star Freddie Bailey), the Adelaide-born sisters will bring a little taste of Taylor euphoria back to Sydney.

“We don’t think of the show as a tribute in the traditional sense because we’re not attempting to impersonate her. The show is more of a celebration, just one huge party, where all the Swifties can get together and rock out to all of our favourite songs,” Ella explains.

Guests can expect favourite tracks from the queen of pop, plus mashup versions, and songs inspired by some of Taylor’s pop-up live performances.

Tickets start at $36.75 – a steal when compared with the thousands that some Swifties forked out for the Eras tour. You can grab yours over here.

RECOMMENDED:

The Italian restaurant that Taylor dined at is our Food Editor’s favourite – find out why

This poptastic musical is taking Sydney by storm

Want fun now? Here’s what’s on in Sydney this weekend

Winnie Stubbs
Written by
Winnie Stubbs

Details

Event website:
reputationtheshow.com/shows
Address:
The Factory Theatre
105 Victoria Rd
Marrickville
Sydney
2204
Price:
From $36.60
Opening hours:
8.30pm

Dates and times

Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

Get us in your inbox

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Site map
© 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.