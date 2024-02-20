Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
The outside of Pellegrino 2000 with a leafy tree
Photograph: credit/Katje Ford

The Sydney restaurant that Taylor went to last night is our Food Ed's fave – this is what we love about Pellegrino 2000

We called it from the start!

Avril Treasure
Written by
Avril Treasure
Advertising

Last night, superstar Taylor Swift dined at Surry Hills Italian restaurant Pellegrino 2000 – and we’re chuffed to say we called it from the get-go (you can read our story on where Taylor is staying in Sydney and all the places she may dine at, over here). I have to say, Swift has excellent taste – Pellegrino 2000 is an absolutely cracking Italian restaurant. In fact, it’s my favourite spot to dine in Sydney.

The dining room at Pellegrino 2000
Photograph: Supplied/Pellegrino 2000

Last night, donning her statement red lip and a chic black and brown look, the global icon walked out of the small trattoria after dinner to be met with a host of paps. Swift is currently in Sydney ahead of her four sold-out shows at Accor Stadium in Sydney Olympic Park, which are kicking off this Friday, February 23. The Eras Tour is set to be a three-hours-plus performance, so it makes sense that Swift would want to fuel up on pillowy focaccia and silky, perfect pasta. We just wish we could have joined her and support act Sabrina Carpenter there.

The prawn ravioli with butter and sage sauce at Pellegrino 2000
Photograph: credit/Katje Ford

As Time Out’s Food & Drink Editor, I eat and drink for a living (hard job, someone has to do it, etc etc), and get asked nearly daily what my favourite restaurant is. Pellegrino 2000 is always in that list. So, what makes it so hot?

The guns behind Pellegrino 2000 (Dan Pepperell, Mikey Clift and Andy Tyson) know how to create a rocking venue with a feel-good vibe, seriously delicious and balanced food, and a fun atmosphere. Which makes sense when you consider they are also the brains behind French Bistrot 916 and NYC-style steakhouse Clam Bar, some of Sydney’s other top diners. Pellegrino 2000 ticks all the boxes you want for a fun and yum night out – and then some.

Downstairs of Pellegrino 2000 with hundreds of wine bottles on the walls
Photograph: credit/Katje Ford

Plus, the plump prawn ravioli with brown butter! The crema caramello alla banana with a plate of whipped cream that looks like the Leaning Tower of Pisa! The gorgeous subterranean private dining room in a wine cellar! On-point Negronis!

There’s a lot to love at Pellegrino 2000, and we’re so glad Taylor Swift got a taste of it. Though, godspeed to us all for being able to get a booking now.

RECOMMENDED READS:

Read our five-star review of Pellegrino 2000 here.

Taylor Swift in Sydney: Eras Tour dates, set list, times and everything you need to know.

Check out our guide to the best restaurants in Sydney right now.

These are our favourite Italian restaurants around Sydney.

Share the story

You may also like
You may also like
Advertising

Get us in your inbox

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Site map
© 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.