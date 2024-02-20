Last night, superstar Taylor Swift dined at Surry Hills Italian restaurant Pellegrino 2000 – and we’re chuffed to say we called it from the get-go (you can read our story on where Taylor is staying in Sydney and all the places she may dine at, over here). I have to say, Swift has excellent taste – Pellegrino 2000 is an absolutely cracking Italian restaurant. In fact, it’s my favourite spot to dine in Sydney.

Photograph: Supplied/Pellegrino 2000

Last night, donning her statement red lip and a chic black and brown look, the global icon walked out of the small trattoria after dinner to be met with a host of paps. Swift is currently in Sydney ahead of her four sold-out shows at Accor Stadium in Sydney Olympic Park, which are kicking off this Friday, February 23. The Eras Tour is set to be a three-hours-plus performance, so it makes sense that Swift would want to fuel up on pillowy focaccia and silky, perfect pasta. We just wish we could have joined her and support act Sabrina Carpenter there.

Photograph: credit/Katje Ford

As Time Out’s Food & Drink Editor, I eat and drink for a living (hard job, someone has to do it, etc etc), and get asked nearly daily what my favourite restaurant is. Pellegrino 2000 is always in that list. So, what makes it so hot?

The guns behind Pellegrino 2000 (Dan Pepperell, Mikey Clift and Andy Tyson) know how to create a rocking venue with a feel-good vibe, seriously delicious and balanced food, and a fun atmosphere. Which makes sense when you consider they are also the brains behind French Bistrot 916 and NYC-style steakhouse Clam Bar, some of Sydney’s other top diners. Pellegrino 2000 ticks all the boxes you want for a fun and yum night out – and then some.

Photograph: credit/Katje Ford

Plus, the plump prawn ravioli with brown butter! The crema caramello alla banana with a plate of whipped cream that looks like the Leaning Tower of Pisa! The gorgeous subterranean private dining room in a wine cellar! On-point Negronis!

There’s a lot to love at Pellegrino 2000, and we’re so glad Taylor Swift got a taste of it. Though, godspeed to us all for being able to get a booking now.

