Timeout

Sunset Sessions at Cockatoo Island

  • Music
  • Cockatoo Island, Sydney
People sitting at tables on Cockatoo Island with the Sydney Harbour Bridge in the background.
Photograph: Supplied / Harbour Trust
Time Out says

Get your Saturday nights started with sunsets, songs, storytelling and grazing boxes

It’s summer and we’re ready to put out some picnic blankets, graze on some antipasto and bask in the good vibes of live music while the sun sets over Sydney Harbour. 

Sunset Sessions is a series of family-friendly outdoor gigs on Cockatoo Island running from January 21 to April 21. Performers will be playing on the lawn of the Biloela House, where there will be grazing boxes and refreshments aplenty. 

There's a broad range of talents to take in, with artists hailing from all over Australia, and many of them belonging to the First Nations and LGBTQIA+ communities. If you’re ready for a mellow evening, explore the heartfelt ballads of Carla Geneve, Lee Sullivan and Lucy Parle, or the R&B suave of Ashli and Kyoshi. If you’re after a funkier indie atmosphere, you can see Big Wheels, Huck Hastings, June Jones, Punko or Aodhan. For some rocker vibrations, come for Teddie or Ainsley Farrell. 

You can catch Sunset Sessions on Saturdays from 5pm to 8pm. Tickets are $35 and children under 12 can attend for free. If you find yourself wanting more of Cockatoo Island’s out of this world views, you can turn your Sunset Session into a sunrise by booking a night at the island’s heritage listed lodgings or the waterfront campground. 

Need some more bangin’ tunes? Check our list of the best live music venues in Sydney.

Written by Caitlyn Todoroski

Details

Event website:
www.cockatooisland.gov.au/en/see-and-do/whats-on/sunset-sessions/
Address:
Cockatoo Island
Cockatoo Island
Sydney Harbour
Sydney
2000
Price:
$35
Opening hours:
5pm-8pm

Dates and times

