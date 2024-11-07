If you’ve ever noticed your skin looking particularly good post-loving, you’re not alone. In fact, a University of Michigan study found that orgasms trigger the release of oestrogen, which boosts production of both collagen and dehydroepiandrosterone (DHEA), a hormone known for its anti-aging benefits. To share the glow of orgasmic skin with everyone, a world-first orgasmic skin clinic is popping up in Sydney – offering free facials and goodie bags packed with pleasure-giving treats to lucky Sydneysiders for the next four weeks.

The pop-up 'Orgasmic Skin Clinic' has been brought to life by Fayshell (the people behind one of our favourite facials in the city) and Lovehoney: one of Australia’s leading sex toy brands. According to Lovehoney’s new research, 71 per cent of people noticed a healthier glow after sexual activity, 37 per cent experienced clearer skin and 9 per cent even noticed smaller pores. To maximise those benefits, Lovehoney and Fayshell are combining the power of sexual pleasure and expert skin care – just not at the same time (that would be awkward, and potentially illegal).

From Monday, November 11 until Sunday, December 8, the Lovehoney team will be offering free ‘Orgasmic Skin’ facials – 60-minute treatments designed to give you the post-orgasm glow, complemented by a 15-minute consultation with Lovehoney’s sexologist, Christine Rafe. To make sure Sydneysiders can keep the glow going at home, the team will also be gifting guests with a sexy goodie bag valued at $199 – featuring a Lovehoney sex toy and a personalised Orgasmic Skin Care Plan.

“Adding regular orgasms to your beauty routine can make a huge difference from within and have you feeling and looking amazing,” Lovehoney’s Sexologist, Christine Rafe explains.

Keen to get your glow on? You can book your free treatment at Fayshell Neutral Bay here– we’ve got a feeling they’ll sell out in seconds, so you’ll want to act fast.





