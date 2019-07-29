A handy reusable coffee cup sharing scheme has arrived in Sydney's cafés

Have you ever rocked up to your favourite café, ready for a cuppa joe on the go, only to discover you’ve left your trusty reusable takeaway coffee cup at home? Or maybe in the car, or in the sink, or under the lounge… Wherever that sustainable rascal has got to, you now face the problem of requiring a hot beverage to take off-premises and go about your day, but you don’t want to contribute to the planet-threatening landfill situation with a single-use cup (considering there are close to 1 billion ending up in landfill each year in Australia).

Green Caffeen is here to rescue you from this awkward situation with their reusable coffee cup sharing system that’s making its mark in Sydney. How does it work? Download the free Green Caffeen app, pick up a coffee in their reusable cups from cafés that are down with the program, use it as you please, then return the dirty cup to any other participating venue within 30 days and you won’t be charged a cent ($12.99 will be taken from your account to cover the cost of the cup if you forget to return it).

The program has been running for almost a year in cafés across the country, but a huge influx of venues in the Inner West have just signed up. Spots like Two Chaps, Cornersmith in Marrickville and Annandale, Queenside in Dulwich Hill and Summer Hill’s Goodbye Horses are among 50-plus Sydney cafés that will be stocking the Green Caffeen cups from July 30. Check out their website for the full list of participating cafés.

