Sydney has earned its moniker as the Emerald City for a few different reasons – its abundance of beautiful green spaces being one of them. The world-renowned Royal Botanic Garden is a magical place to catch sunset (or sunrise, for that matter); Centennial Parklands is a sprawling 189-hectare space in the heart of the Eastern Suburbs; and the Australian Botanic Garden, Mount Annan is a secret spot that’s bigger than NYC’s Central Park. If you're looking for a more intimate outdoors experience right in the centre of the CBD, we’d suggest heading to Darling Harbour, where you’ll find an urban oasis hiding behind a forest of bamboo.



The Chinese Garden of Friendship is a magical garden that was gifted to Sydney by the city of Guangzhou all the way back in 1988. Now, almost four decades later, the garden has received a $1 million expansion as part of the transformation of Darling Harbour, with a magical new ‘Meandering Pathway of Tranquillity’ one of three impressive new public spaces to open earlier this year. Here’s everything you need to know about this special corner of Sydney.





Where is the Chinese Garden of Friendship?

The Chinese Garden of Friendship is a magical garden deep in Sydney’s inner city. It’s located within the Darling Harbour precinct – a five-minute walk from the Paddy’s Market light rail stop. The garden is well signposted once you’re within the Darling Harbour precinct, and though it’s relatively well obscured by trees and bamboo, you should be able to spot the ornate rooftops of the pavilions.

What can I see at the Chinese Garden Sydney?

Compared with a lot of Sydney’s public gardens, The Chinese Garden of Friendship is pretty small. But what it lacks in size it makes up for in cool features – the landscaped gardens is home to waterfalls, lakes, pavilions and perfectly preened Chinese plants. It's a serene sort of space that you wouldn't expect to encounter in the middle of the city.

Photograph: Supplied | Destination NSW | Jonathan Buttery

Where is Sydney's new bamboo forest?

The most recent addition to the garden is the poetically-named Meandering Pathway of Tranquillity – an extension of the garden featuring a bridge and bamboo forest walkway connecting to the existing garden and adding an additional 20 per cent of accessible public space. The dreamy new walkway takes visitors across the Lotus Pavilion and the Seven Sages Walk, finishing near the base of the waterfall.

How do I get to the Chinese Garden Sydney?

The easiest way to get there on public transport is via the light rail. Jump off at Paddy’s Markets, and a five-minute walk through Darling Harbour will take you straight there. If you prefer travelling by train, jump off at Town Hall, walk along Bathurst Street for around ten minutes and you’ll be there. Prefer the bus? Take any of the buses that run to Darling Harbour, and hop out at a stop near Tumbalong Park or the ICC Sydney. As explained above, once you’re in the Darling Harbour precinct, signs will lead you to the garden.

Photograph: Supplied | Destination NSW | Andre and Dominique

When is the Chinese Garden Sydney open?

The Chinese Garden of Friendship is open daily (apart from Christmas Day and Good Friday) between 10am and 5pm.

How much does it cost to go to the Chinese Garden of Friendship?

Entry costs $12 per adult, and $8 per child (though children under 5 can explore for free). If you’re taking the whole family, a $30 family pass will score you entry for two adults and three children.



Insider tip: One of our writers became a member of the garden (for $39), which gave them unlimited access to the garden for a year. They'd regularly visit to sit and write there, or for a regular dose of zen when they were working in the city. With your membership, you also get 4 x complimentary parking passes (valued at $160) and other perks, so it's a pretty ace deal.

Is the Chinese Garden of Friendship accessible?

A good proportion of the garden is easily accessible for wheelchairs, buggies and prams – with well-formed paths running through the lower garden and pavilions. That being said, steps and rocky pathways make the upper part of the garden more difficult to access.

Do you need to book to go to the Chinese Garden of Friendship?

It’s not essential to book ahead, but if you like to be prepared, you can book over here.





