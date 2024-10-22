When Soak Bathhouse revealed plans for their stunning Bondi Junction bathhouse, Sydney’s spa lovers went a little bit wild – keen to experience the bathhouse experience that’s been keeping Brisbaneites and Gold Coast residents in zen for a good few years now. And although the Bondi Junction space is still yet to open, their Sydney presence has just got bigger – with the announcement of a second bathhouse in Alexandria.

Photograph: Supplied | Soak Bathhouse

Soak Bathhouse Alexandria – a sprawling 700 square metre bathhouse – will be one of the brand’s biggest locations yet, and will feature a series of magnesium pools (heated to 34 degrees celsius), hot spas (heated to 38 degrees celsius), cold plunge pools, a dry cedar wood sauna and a steam room. Alongside the communal bathing space, Soak Alexandria will also offer private therapies including infrared sauna sessions, LED therapy treatments and massages.

Photograph: Supplied | Soak Bathhouse

It will be housed within a new $230 million development designed by renowned Aussie architecture firm Wardle, which will also feature flexible workspaces, a major dining precinct, a central courtyard and a huge rooftop entertaining area.



Doors are set to open in April 2025. In the meantime, get your fix at one of the best spas in Sydney.

