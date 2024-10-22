Subscribe
A stunning 700 square metre bathhouse is opening in Sydney next year

Soak Bathhouse Alexandria will be home to magnesium pools, cold plunges, saunas, massage therapists and more

Winnie Stubbs
Written by
Winnie Stubbs
Lifestyle Writer
Soak Bathhouse
Photograph: Supplied | Soak Bathhouse
When Soak Bathhouse revealed plans for their stunning Bondi Junction bathhouse, Sydney’s spa lovers went a little bit wild – keen to experience the bathhouse experience that’s been keeping Brisbaneites and Gold Coast residents in zen for a good few years now. And although the Bondi Junction space is still yet to open, their Sydney presence has just got bigger – with the announcement of a second bathhouse in Alexandria.

Soak Bathhouse
Photograph: Supplied | Soak Bathhouse

Soak Bathhouse Alexandria – a sprawling 700 square metre bathhouse – will be one of the brand’s biggest locations yet, and will feature a series of magnesium pools (heated to 34 degrees celsius), hot spas (heated to 38 degrees celsius), cold plunge pools, a dry cedar wood sauna and a steam room. Alongside the communal bathing space, Soak Alexandria will also offer private therapies including infrared sauna sessions, LED therapy treatments and massages.

Soak Bathhouse
Photograph: Supplied | Soak Bathhouse

It will be housed within a new $230 million development designed by renowned Aussie architecture firm Wardle, which will also feature flexible workspaces, a major dining precinct, a central courtyard and a huge rooftop entertaining area.

Doors are set to open in April 2025. In the meantime, get your fix at one of the best spas in Sydney

