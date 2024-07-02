If the winter weather has got you dreaming of sunnier climes, you could be in luck. Scoot – the low-cost little sister of Singapore Airlines has just announced a huge winter sale – with reduced flights across its network (and yes, that includes Europe). The sale will run from today (Tuesday, July 2) until 11.59pm on Sunday, July 7. So you've got this week to apply for leave from work.

With flights from Sydney to Athens starting at $405 one way, the Euro trip you’ve been trying to recreate here in Sydney could become a reality. If you’re keen to explore Osaka, you could fly there from Sydney for as little as $335, and if you’re up for a beachside escape, you could get to Denpasar (Bali) for as little as $225. Keen to check out Singapore’s foodie hotspots? Flights from Sydney to Singapore start at just $200.

The sale is discounting more than 40,000 seats (inclusive of 10kg luggage). Travellers keen on an elevated Scoot experience can upgrade to ScootPlus tickets – with ScootPlus flights to Athens starting at a still wildly-affordable $830, and flights from Sydney to Bangkok starting at $599.

If a Euro summer is what you had in mind, you might need to consider a Euro spring instead – the travel periods run from:

Jul 11 to Sept 14, 2024

Oct 1 to Nov 26, 2024

Jan 16 to Apr 2, 2025

And Apr 22 to May 30, 2025 (with additional blackout periods applying over school holidays and event periods)

You can learn more and snap up your thrifty trip over here.



