Home to some of the best terrain for snow sports in Australia (including the largest ski resort in the Southern Hemisphere), the Snowy Mountains region is undisputed as one of the best winter getaways in NSW. But thanks to an epic new hike that's set to open over the next few months, it’s about to become a pretty incredible summer destination too. Coming soon, the Snowies Alpine Walk is a four-day walking track that traces Australia’s alpine roof to the summit of the country’s highest peak.

Winding through the Snowy Mountains and the Kosciuszko National Park for 55 kilometres, the route will take hikers along the banks of the Snowy River and up several of the region’s highest peaks, including Mount Kosciuszko – the tallest peak in Australia. Starting in Guthega, the route takes in Charlotte Pass, Perisher and Bullocks Flat – meandering along stunning mountain ledges and through thick forests of majestic snow gum.

Photograph: Supplied | NSW National Parks and Wildlife

According to NSW National Parks and Wildlife (NPWS), the best way to take on the hike is in four, day-long chunks. Day one will take you on a nine-kilometre journey from Guthega to Charlotte Pass: a pre-existing hike that criss-crosses over riverbanks and winds through beautiful Monero Ngarigo Country. The next day is a longer route, a 22-kilometre stretch that traces the mountainside up to Main Ridge. On day three, you’ll walk for 12.9 kilometres to Perisher – a four to six hour walk through NSW high country that takes in snow-capped peaks and sparkling rivers, and comes alive with wildflowers in the summertime. The final stretch of the walk will take hikers along a 11-kilometre route from Perisher to Bullocks Flat: a brand new stretch including new tracks, rock pavings, stairs and facilities.

Photograph: Supplied | NSW National Parks and Wildlife

Along the route, you’ll find alpine villages home to magical mountain lodges, cottages and camping sites – you can browse accommodation options for each point on the route via the NPWS website.

If you’re not up for the full four-day challenge, you can take on a smaller section of the hike – with some stretches (including the Charlotte Pass to Perisher walk) already complete.

Work on the track is underway now, with the full four-day route set to open this summer. You can learn more about the Snowies Alpine Walk and keep track of progress over here.



Stay in the loop: sign up for our free Time Out Sydney newsletter for more news, travel inspo and activity ideas, straight to your inbox.



RECOMMENDED:

🤳 Want more awe? The world's most Instagrammed waterfall is right here in NSW.

💦 And these stunning waterfalls have just reopened to the public.