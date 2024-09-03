As the most populous state in Australia, NSW is home to a lot of winners. Biggest city? That’s Sydney. Most famous beach? Bondi wins. Most Instagrammed-restaurant? You’ll find that here too. And while it’s no huge surprise that NSW takes the lion’s share of tourist attractions in Australia, it’s fun to learn that our beautiful state is also home to some of the country’s most incredible natural wonders. The largest canyon in Australia is here in NSW, as is the oldest national park, and so too is the tallest peak in the country. Stretching above NSW at 2,228 metres above sea level, Mount Kosciuszko in the Snowy Mountains is the tallest mountain in Australia, and it’s a perfect spot for Sydneysiders looking for a weekend adventure (come winter or summer).

Where is Mount Kosciuszko?

You’ll find Mount Kosciuszko deep within the Snowy Mountains, in Kosciuszko National Park, which forms part of the Australian Alps National Parks and Reserves area. The mountain forms part of the Snowy Mountains’ Main Range, and is around six hours south-west of Sydney.

What can I do at Mount Kosciuszko?

With stunning hiking routes that wind through Kosciuszko National Park, as well as the summit walk itself, an interest in walking is really all you need to guarantee a good time at the mountain. If walking isn’t for you, there are some epic mountain biking tracks in the area – with bikes available to rent in nearby towns, including Thredbo and Jindabyne. Not up for biking either? Thredbo's Kosciuszko Express Chairlift climbs for almost two whole kilometres, offering you excellent views of the mountains and the Snowy River below (and easy access to Australia's highest restaurant, Eagles Nest).

How long is the walk up Mount Kosciuszko?

If you want to make the absolute most of a visit to Australia’s tallest mountain, you’ll want to climb to its peak. The walk to the summit of Mount Kosciuszko and back from Thredbo takes around four to five hours (or possibly six if you're on the slow side) – a 13-kilometre climb that’s easily smashed out in an afternoon if you’ve stocked up on enough snacks. If you’re keen for a longer hike, you can walk all the way from Charlotte Pass – a 18.6-kilometre route that takes between six and eight hours to complete.

Photograph: Supplied | Destination NSW | Tim Bardsley-Smith

What can I see at Mount Kosciuszko?

As with most mountains, the main attraction here is the natural beauty – with far-reaching views taking in the spectacular Snowy Mountains region from the tallest point in Australia. The area is also a great place for spotting some of Australia’s magnificent creatures in the wild, with threatened species such as mountain pygmy-possums, alpine skinks and several species of frogs all calling Kosciuszko National Park home. You’ll also likely come across a few wild horses on your travels, with a study from October 2023 pinning the wild horse population in the park at between 12,934 and 22,536 – though these aren’t native, and there’s some controversy about their presence in the park, as well as controversy around the shooting of these creatures.

Where to stay at Mount Kosciuszko

Staying in Thredbo or Charlotte Pass will mean you have easy access to the start of the Kosciuszko summit walking track, and as purpose-built resorts, they’re home to a heap of lodges, motels, camping grounds and Airbnbs. Otherwise, the lakeside town of Jindabyne is nearby with lots of other options – our personal favourite being this dreamy custom-built cabin.

How to get to Mount Kosciuszko

Getting there from Sydney is possible in a day, taking around six hours by car. To reach the summit itself, you’ll need to walk – with mountain biking permitted as far as Rawson Pass (1.4-kilometres from the summit).

Later this year, an epic new four-day walking track is opening up in the Snowy Mountains – which will take in the mountain as part of a stunning 55-kilometre route. In the meantime, you can learn more about the Mount Kosciuszko summit walk over here.

